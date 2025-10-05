Welcome to the Week 5 grades!

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off this week and it might go down as the best bye week in NFL history because the AFC North is falling apart. The Baltimore Ravens, who were tabbed by most to be Super Bowl contenders this year, suddenly look like they might be contending for the No. 1 overall pick instead. With their 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans, the Ravens' season might have just hit rock bottom.

The Ravens are surrendering 35.4 points per game this year, which is 11th-most in NFL history through five games.

The Ravens have surrendered at least 37 points in four of their first give games, which makes them the first team in 71 years to do that.

Not surprisingly, the Ravens did NOT get a good grade this week.

Let's get to our Week 5 grades, starting with the game in Baltimore.

Houston 44-10 over Baltimore

A+ Texans With Houston going up against a bad Baltimore defense, this game was a chance for the Texans offense to prove that it's not broken and C.J. Stroud's group passed the test with flying colors. Stroud threw three touchdown passes during a nearly perfect first half and Houston coasted from there. The Texans defense held Derrick Henry to just 33 yards while beating up on a Ravens offense that didn't have Lamar Jackson. After starting 0-3, this team is finally starting to look dangerous. Don't count the Texans out of the division title race just yet. F Ravens The Ravens might have the worst defense in football. They can't stop the run, they can't stop the pass and they can't get after the quarterback. Lamar Jackson didn't play in this game, but even if he did play, it might not have mattered because Baltimore's defense is that bad. With Cooper Rush running the offense, the Ravens never stood a chance. The Ravens have now surrendered at least 37 points in four of their five games this year. At 1-4, the Ravens' season is spiraling out of control.

Denver 21-17 over Philadelphia

A- Broncos The Broncos needed a magical fourth quarter to win this game and that's exactly what they got. Bo Nix went 9 of 10 for 127 yards and a touchdown in the game's final quarter to lead the Broncos to an upset win. The second-year QB has struggled at times this season, but with his clutch play during the closing quarter in Philadelphia, Sean Payton probably feels a lot better about the Broncos' ability to win big games going forward. Nix's nearly perfect fourth quarter overshadowed the play of a defense that sacked Jalen Hurt six times (Nik Bonitto had 2.5 of those). By beating the 4-0 Eagles on their home field, the Broncos have proven that they can beat anyone, anywhere, at any time. B- Eagles After a week where A.J. Brown vented his frustrations, the Eagles did throw more in this game, but it came at the cost of Saquon Barkley. With the Eagles leading 17-3 in the second half, it would have made sense to give Barkley the ball, but he only got one carry over the final two quarters. The Eagles offense also struggled on third down (they went 2 of 11), which allowed the Broncos to stay in the game. The Eagles have been playing with fire all season with four one-score wins, and on Sunday, they finally got burnt.

Dallas 37-22 over N.Y. Jets

A+ Cowboys It took five weeks, but the Cowboys finally put together their best all-around performance of the season and that happened because their defense finally played four solid quarters. Not only did the Cowboys keep Justin Fields bottled up, but they sacked him five times, with 1.5 of those coming from James Houston. On the offensive side of the ball, Dak Prescott had another impressive game, but the bigger story is that Dallas got its rushing attack going with Javonte Williams topping 100 yards. Ryan Flournoy also came out of nowhere to catch six passes for 114 yards. If the Cowboys keep playing like this, they could end up being a dark horse playoff contender this season. D Jets Aaron Glenn is a defensive-minded coach, so there was an expectation that the Jets defense would improve this year with him running the show, but that hasn't been the case. The defense seems to be getting worse every week and that continued in this game. The Jets surrendered multiple big plays, including three that went for more than 40 yards. As bad as the defense was, the offense might have been worse. The Jets only mustered 22 points against a Cowboys defense that had surrendered the second-most points in the NFL heading into Week 5. Everything seems broken right now for the Jets. With this loss, Glenn is now the first coach in Jets history to start 0-5 in his first year with the team.

Indianapolis 40-6 over Las Vegas

F Raiders The Raiders went all in on Geno Smith this year and after five weeks, that decision looks to be backfiring. One week after throwing three interceptions in a loss to the Bears, Smith threw two interceptions against the Colts and Indy ended up getting 14 points off those turnovers. The Raiders also gave up a blocked punt that Indy quickly turned into an touchdown. Every week, it seems to be the same thing with the Raiders: They can't get out of their own way.

A Colts The Colts have been one of the best teams in the NFL this year and one reason that's happened is because they've played so well in all three phases of the game, and that was on display against the Raiders. On special teams, Segun Olubi came up with a blocked punt. Offensively, Daniel Jones (two TD passes) and Jonathan Taylor (3 TD runs) combined for five scores. And defensively, the Colts did a good job of pressuring Geno Smith, who got sacked four times while also throwing two interceptions. It might seem a little crazy to say, but the Colts might be one of the three best teams in the AFC.

Carolina 27-24 over Miami

C Dolphins Mike McDaniel might be back on the hot seat. The Dolphins blew a 17-0 lead in this game and it's because their offense completely disappeared in the second half. The unit totaled just 103 yards and 46 of that came on a TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle in the fourth quarter. The defense forced two turnovers early in the game, but couldn't stop Rico Dowdle, who went off for 206 yards, with 133 of that coming in the second half. The Dolphins could have improved to 2-3 with a win, but instead, it seems like their season is all but over at 1-4. B Panthers This will forever be known as the "Rico Dowdle game" for the Carolina Panthers. Dowdle, who was playing for an injured Chuba Hubbard, carried the Panthers offense on a day where he became the first NFL player of 2025 to top 200 rushing yards. The Panthers defense came alive in the second half, holding the Dolphins to just 103 yards, which allowed Carolina to claw its way back into the game after trailing 17-0. The 17-point comeback tied the record for biggest comeback in franchise history. There are still plenty of questions about whether Bryce Young is the future of this franchise, but those can wait for another week.

New Orleans 26-14 over N.Y. Giants

C- Giants If you turn the ball over five times in the NFL, you're almost always going to lose and that's exactly what the Giants did in this game. This team simply isn't good enough to overcome that many turnovers and the ugly part is that New York's five turnovers came on FIVE STRAIGHT POSSESSIONS. Jaxson Dart accounted for three of those five turnovers with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Cam Skattebo also lost a fumble that was returned 86 yards for a touchdown. It was sloppy football by a team that can't afford to play sloppy football. A- Saints The Saints have finally entered the win column and they did it with a defensive performance for the ages. New Orleans forced five turnovers and none of those were bigger than Jordan Howden's 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown that iced the game for the Saints in the fourth quarter. The offense also showed signs of life and that was mostly thanks to Rashid Shaheed, who caught four passes for 114 yards, including an 87-yard score. The Saints aren't the most talented team in the NFL, but they've shown a lot of fight under Kellen Moore and if they keep playing like this, it won't be surprising if they win a few more games this season.

Minnesota 21-17 over Cleveland (in London)

A- Vikings There may not be a QB controversy in Minnesota, but Carson Wentz is certainly making things interesting. With the Vikings trailing in the fourth quarter, they needed Wentz to come up and big and that's exactly what he did. Wentz threw for more yards in the fourth quarter (123) than he did in the first three quarters combined (113). He also hit Jordan Addison for a game-winning TD. Brian Flores' defense also came up in the clutch in the fourth quarter by forcing the Browns to go three-and-out on three different drives. This was a huge win for a Vikings team that will now get to go into its Week 5 bye with a winning record. B+ Browns In his first career start, Dillon Gabriel came out and showed the Browns exactly what they wanted to see: He played smart football, he didn't turn the ball over and he made several spectacular throws on a day where he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns. With a rookie starting at QB, the Browns knew they were going to have to lean on their defense and that worked for three quarters, but the defense got carved up by Carson Wentz on a 10-play, 80-yard game-winning drive that saw Minnesota score a TD with just 25 seconds left. The good news for the Browns is that they might have their QB of the future (and they also appear to have a budding star at running back in rookie Quinshon Judkins), the bad news is that they let another winnable game slip away. It's going to be a long flight back from London for the Browns.

San Francisco 26-23 over L.A. Rams (OT), Thursday