NFL Week 5: How to watch, live stream the Jaguars and Steelers on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Jaguars vs. Steelers on CBS All Access

There's a new Super Bowl favorite in town, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are here to stay. Sitting at 3-1 with what feels like an early stranglehold on the AFC North, the Steelers are looking to build a winning streak against the Jaguars. After a huge day from Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh wants to prove that it deserves its spot at the head of the AFC table. The Steelers bounced back from a bad loss to the Chicago Bears with a 26-9 drubbing of their most hated rival -- the Baltimore Ravens -- and they want to ride that momentum at home.

The Steelers will be facing off against the tumultuous Jaguars, who have proven to be one of the hardest teams in football to get a read on. The Jaguars are 2-2, good for first in the AFC South, but having lost to the Titans and Jets it's hard to know where they stand. Leonard Fournette has already become a key cog in their offense, while Blake Bortles has had periods of struggles but also flashes of what made him a first round pick. Through a quarter of the season, it's usually difficult to get a particularly good read on a team, but the Jaguars seem harder in the sense that their defense is decidedly good, whereas the offense seems to enter long stretches of being unproductive. Their defense will have its work cut out for it against the vaunted Steelers offense, but a win would be huge for the confidence of a young team.

Jaguars vs. Steelers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8



Sunday, Oct. 8 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.