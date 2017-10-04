NFL Week 5: How to watch, live stream the Titans and Dolphins on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Titans vs. Dolphins on CBS All Access

The Tennessee Titans took a serious hit with the injury to Marcus Mariota that now has him week-to-week. They signed Brandon Weeden and put him behind emergency glass in case something happens to Matt Cassel, but either way losing a quarterback that shows the skills of Mariota is a devastating blow. With that being said, DeMarco Murray is still the focal point of the Titans offense, and if Cassel is serviceable he'll be able to pick up at least some of the slack that losing Mariota leaves. Their blowout loss to the Texans may sting, but the Dolphins give the Titans an opportunity to bounce back.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, look like an unmitigated catastrophe. After being blown out by the Jets, they went to London and got shut out by the Saints. Jay Cutler has been unable to make simple throws, and Jay Ajayi is the only player on Miami's offense that defenses seem to have any respect for (despite the success of DeVante Parker). Cutler is likely one bad week away from losing his starting job to Matt Moore, and the Dolphins have to be wondering why they don't feel competitive in an uncharacteristically wide open AFC East.

Titans vs. Dolphins start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8



Sunday, Oct. 8 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida



Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.