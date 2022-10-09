The fifth Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin as the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers kick off from London at 9:30 a.m. (ET). Some big names are already on the list as the Giants' Leonard Williams is out, but who else will be inactive for Week 5?
We've got you covered. Check back early and often as the inactives roll in for each team.
Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 5:
Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
- Andrew Booth
- Vederian Lowe
- Jalen Nailor
- Esezi Otomewo
- Chris Reed
- Khyiris Togna
- Luiji Vilain
New England Patriots
- Joshua Bledsoe
- Lawrence Guy
- Mac Jones
- DeMarcus Mitchell
- Jonnu Smith
- Pierre Strong
- Shaun Wade
New York Giants
- Cor'Dale Flott
- Kenny Golladay
- Azeez Ojulari
- Wan'Dale Robinson
- Tyrod Taylor
- Kadarius Toney
- Leonard Williams
New York Jets
Tony Adams
Lawrence Cager
Bryce Hall
Denzel Mims
Mike White
Quincy Williams
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Terrell Edmunds
- Kendrick Green
- Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Gunner Olszewski
- Mark Robinson
- Mason Rudolph
- Ahkello Witherspoon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cameron Brate
- Akiem Hicks
- Julio Jones
- Breshad Perriman
- Logan Ryan
- Deven Thompkins
- Kyle Trask