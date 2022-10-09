The fifth Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin as the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers kick off from London at 9:30 a.m. (ET). Some big names are already on the list as the Giants' Leonard Williams is out, but who else will be inactive for Week 5?
We've got you covered. Check back early and often as the inactives roll in for each team.
Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 5:
Arizona Cardinals
TBD
Atlanta Falcons
TBD
Baltimore Ravens
TBD
Buffalo Bills
TBD
Carolina Panthers
TBD
Chicago Bears
TBD
Cleveland Browns
TBD
Dallas Cowboys
TBD
Detroit Lions
TBD
Green Bay Packers
- Rasheed Walker
- Sean Rhyan
- Samori Toure
- Devonte Wyatt
- Jonathan Ford
Houston Texans
TBD
Jacksonville Jaguars
TBD
Los Angeles Chargers
TBD
Minnesota Vikings
TBD
New England Patriots
TBD
New Orleans Saints
TBD
New York Giants
- Cor'Dale Flott
- Kenny Golladay
- Azeez Ojulari
- Wan'Dale Robinson
- Tyrod Taylor
- Kadarius Toney
- Leonard Williams
New York Jets
TBD
Philadelphia Eagles
TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers
TBD
Seattle Seahawks
TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TBD
Tennessee Titans
TBD
Washington Commanders
TBD