NFL Week 5 inactives, injury tracker: Raiders make call on Brock Bowers, Saints have decision on Juwan Johnson

Injuries are all over the place as we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, big enough where the injury report is piling up across the league. This leaves a lot of questionable designations heading into Sunday's game, and a lot of potential game-time decisions.

The Raiders made the call on star tight end Brock Bowers, who will not play with a knee injury (was listed as a game-time decision). The Cowboys had guard Tyler Smith (knee) questionable in the early window. Smith will suit up but won't start. Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was also questionable for the Ravens, but he was listed on the inactive report. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson was questionable with an ankle injury, but will suit up and play.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (knee/elbow) is questionable for the Titans is one of the notable injuries to monitor this week for the 4 p.m. games.

In the early games, the Ravens battle the Texans as both teams look to avoid a 1-4 start. The Broncos look to hand the unbeaten Eagles their first loss, while the Buccaneers head west to battle the Seahawks in a matchup of 3-1 clubs. Jayden Daniels is also back for the Commanders as they face the Chargers.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.