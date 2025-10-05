Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL Week 5 inactives, injury tracker: Raiders make call on Brock Bowers, Saints have decision on Juwan Johnson

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 5

By
1 min read

Injuries are all over the place as we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, big enough where the injury report is piling up across the league. This leaves a lot of questionable designations heading into Sunday's game, and a lot of potential game-time decisions.

The Raiders made the call on star tight end Brock Bowers, who will not play with a knee injury (was listed as a game-time decision). The Cowboys had guard Tyler Smith (knee) questionable in the early window. Smith will suit up but won't start. Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was also questionable for the Ravens, but he was listed on the inactive report. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson was questionable with an ankle injury, but will suit up and play. 

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (knee/elbow) is questionable for the Titans is one of the notable injuries to monitor this week for the 4 p.m. games. 

In the early games, the Ravens battle the Texans as both teams look to avoid a 1-4 start. The Broncos look to hand the unbeaten Eagles their first loss, while the Buccaneers head west to battle the Seahawks in a matchup of 3-1 clubs. Jayden Daniels is also back for the Commanders as they face the Chargers. 

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.

Updating Live
(14)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Colts inactives vs. Raiders: No surprises here
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:46 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:46 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Jets inactives vs. Cowboys: Jermaine Johnson will not play
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:38 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:38 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cowboys inactives vs. Jets: Tyler Smith active but will not start
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:38 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:38 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Panthers inactives vs. Dolphins: No Chuba Hubbard
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:37 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:37 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants inactives vs. Saints: Dexter Lawrence WILL PLAY
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:36 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:36 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Saints inactives vs. Giants: Juwan Johnson WILL PLAY
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:34 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:34 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Broncos inactives vs. Eagles: No surprises here
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:34 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:34 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Dolphins inactive vs. Panthers: No Jaylen Wright
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:33 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:33 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Ravens inactives vs. Texans: No Ronnie Stanley, Cooper Rush gets the start
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:32 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:32 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Texans inactives vs. Ravens: No Trent Brown
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:32 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:32 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Eagles inactives vs. Broncos: Philly is relatively healthy
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:31 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:31 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Raiders inactives vs. Colts: Brock Bowers is OUT
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:31 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:31 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Brock Bowers is literally a game-time decision today
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 3:01 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:01 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Lions left tackle downgraded to doubtful
Jeff Kerr
October 5, 2025, 2:53 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 10:53 am EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Titans at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Giants at Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Broncos at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Texans at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Buccaneers at Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    BREAKING: Mark Sanchez Arrested After He Was Reportedly Stabbed

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Ruled Out Sunday vs Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL News & Notes: Wentz, Gabriel Face Daunting Defenses in London

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Vikings Impact Player To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Browns Impact Player To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Browns Turn To Dillon Gabriel At Quarterback

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Sean McVay "Bad Call By Me"

  • Image thumbnail
    4:15

    Mac Jones Improves To 3-0 As Starter

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Buccaneers at Seahawks: How Do The Bucs Avoid Getting Behind Early?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Lions at Bengals: Is This Season Salvageable for the Bengals?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:52

    Heath's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Sits

  • Image thumbnail
    3:27

    Heath's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Adam's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Adam's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Sits

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    SIMPLY AWESOME: Check out Rick Neuheisel's reaction to his son helping UCLA stun Penn State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Damien Harris lights into Bill Belichick, UNC after disastrous loss to Clemson

  • Image thumbnail
    0:11

    PLAY OF THE GAME! UCLA's late fourth-down stop on Drew Allar and Penn State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    MUST-SEE: Nico Iamaleava spins away for 52-yard run to set up UCLA touchdown

  • Image thumbnail
    0:09

    This is SNOW GOOD: UNLV blocks punt in snowy Wyoming and tacks on touchdown

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    MUST-SEE: Penn State blocks punt for TD in third-quarter rally at UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    MUST-SEE: Navy converts fourth down, then Blake Horvath does THIS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    ELECTRIC! Michael Irvin reveals his favorite Miami-FSU game to Kanell and B-Mac

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    MUST-SEE: Flea flicker works to perfection for Colorado State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Ryan Wilson calls his shot: Dillon Gabriel will win his first start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Sean McVay sounds off on failed fourth down on TNF: 'I'm sick right now'

See All NFL Videos