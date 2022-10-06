We are four weeks through the 2022 NFL regular season, and several clubs are dealing with impactful injuries. Just look at the quarterback issues around the league: Tom Brady is dealing with multiple issues, sitting out practice Wednesday with right shoulder and right finger injuries. The Dallas Cowboys still haven't returned Dak Prescott after he suffered a thumb injury in the season opener, Mac Jones of the New England Patriots may miss his second game of the season due to a high ankle sprain and then there are questions around New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' ankle injury.

With the amount of injuries, sometimes it's hard to keep up. We at CBSSports.com are here for you to provide you with all the injury information you could possibly crave. Below, we will break down the midweek injury reports, and the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (-3)

The Colts are banged-up and will be missing several starters on a short week. The biggest name of course is the star running back, Taylor. He's missed just one game in his NFL career, and that was due to his placement on the COVID-19 list back in 2020. Indy's offense will have to operate differently without him in the lineup. On defense, the Colts will be without Blackmon, Leonard and Lewis. Leonard just made his 2022 debut last week against the Titans, but suffered a head/face injury. All four Colts players who were ruled out for Thursday night did not practice at all this week.

Cleveland, Phillips and Turner were each limited participants throughout the week for Denver. The Broncos will have Russell Wilson (shoulder) and Melvin Gordon (neck) for Thursday night's game after both players were listed as full participants on Wednesday's injury report. Gordon figures to have a bigger role with Javonte Williams lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

The Giants received good news on Wednesday, as quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity. Fellow quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion) and receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Richie James (ankle) were among the Giants players that did not practice Wednesday.

In Green Bay, safety Adrian Amos (concussion) was the only player that did not practice. Receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), center Josh Myers (foot), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) were among the seven Packers who were limited.

Zach Wilson was one of three Jets players who were limited at the start of the week. Wilson was listed with an ankle injury after making his season debut during Sunday's win over the Steelers. Offensive lineman Max Mitchell (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday, while running back Breece Hall (knee) and linebacker Marcell Harris (neck) were limited.

As expected, Tua Tagovailoa did not practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from his concussion sustained during last Thursday's loss in Cincinnati. Teddy Bridgewater will start. Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) were two other notable Dolphins players who did not practice.

Linebackers Ola Adeniyi (neck), Bud Dupree (hip) and rookie wideout Treylon Burks (toe) were among the five Titans players who did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Monty Rice returned to practice on Wednesday, thus beginning his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Rice has been recovering from an injury that prematurely ended his 2021 season.

Receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) was one of five Commanders who did not practice. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to practice Wednesday. Robinson has been recovering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body as the victim of an attempted robbery in late August. Robinson was placed on the non-football injury list on Sept. 1, which led to him being sidelined for the season's first four games.

Wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring) was the only Chargers player that did not practice Wednesday. Justin Herbert (ribs) was a full participant, while kicker Dustin Hopkins (right quad), wideout Josh Palmer (ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (back) were limited.

Guard Joel Bitonio (biceps/rest), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and tight end David Njoku (knee/rest) did not practice on Wednesday for the Browns. Cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) was limited, while pass rusher Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was also limited after missing this past Sunday's game after being involved in a single-car accident.

The Steelers are dealing with multiple injuries on defense -- especially in the secondary. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) did not practice on Wednesday, while cornerback Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (foot), defensive lineman Chris Wormley (ankle) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow) were limited participants.

The Bills were missing several important players, as cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) did not participate. Center Mitch Morse (elbow), offensive tackle Justin Murray (foot) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were limited participants. In good news, wide receiver Gabe Davis was a full participant with his ankle injury.

Atlanta's injury report included just one player who missed practice due to an injury: Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

For the Buccaneers, Tom Brady (right shoulder, right finger) was held out of Wednesday's practice, along with teammates Cameron Brate (concussion), Akiem Hicks (foot) and Logan Ryan (foot). Wideouts Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) were limited. On Thursday, Brady returned to practice, while Jones and Chris Godwin each participated again and Brate was once again absent.

Running back Rashaad Penny (shoulder) was one of three Seahawks who missed practice due to injury. Cornerback Justin Coleman (calf), guard Damien Lewis (calf) and wideout Dareke Young (quad) were limited.

Quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) and receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice. Running back Alvin Kamara (rib), receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) and tight end Taysom Hill (rib) practiced in a limited capacity.

Six Texans were held out of practice Wednesday, including linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion) and tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle). Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (elbow) was one of three Texans players who were limited.

Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (quad) was the only Jaguars player who did not practice. Linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle), wideout Zay Jones (ankle) and lineman Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) were limited.

Four Bears were unable to practice Wednesday, including running back David Montgomery (ankle) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad). Linebacker Matthew Adams (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) were limited participants.

Each Vikings player was able to practice Wednesday. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) and linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) were limited. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (hip) was a full participant.

The Lions had a whopping 10 players not practice Wednesday. Among them were receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), D.J. Chark (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot). Running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) was also held out of practice.

New England had good news on its injury front, as Mac Jones (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity. Fellow quarterback Brian Hoyer (concussion) was among the four Patriots that did not practice. Wideout Jakobi Meyers (knee) and cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) were also limited.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) was one of four 49ers players who missed practice Wednesday. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) were limited participants.

The Panthers had a few players miss practice on Wednesday, as wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. sat out with a hamstring injury, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver was out with a thigh issue and safety Xavier Woods sat with a hamstring injury. Star linebacker Frankie Luvu was a limited participant with a shoulder injury.

The NFL's last-remaining undefeated team had five players miss Wednesday's practice, including kicker Jake Elliott (right ankle), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder). Also not practicing were linebackers Kyron Johnson and Patrick Johnson, who are in the concussion protocol. Running back Boston Scott (rib) was limited, while cornerback Darius Slay (forearm) was a full participant.

The Cardinals are among the NFL's most banged-up teams entering Week 5. Nine Cardinals missed practice Wednesday due to injury, including wideout Marquise Brown (foot) and linemen Max Garcia (toe), and Rodney Hudson (knee). Linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), wideout A.J. Green (knee) and J.J. Watt (calf) were limited.

Dak Prescott did not practice Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from his fractured thumb injury. Noah Brown (neck) did practice, which is big news for a Cowboys offense that has been hit hard by injuries from a skill position standpoint. Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin) and Prescott were the only Cowboys who did not practice Wednesday.

The Rams had four that did not practice: center Brian Allen (knee), cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), defensive back Jordan Fuller (hamstring) and guard Coleman Shelton (ankle). Defensive back Taylor Rapp (defensive back) practiced in a limited capacity.

Tight end Devin Asiasi (ankle) was the only Bengals player that did not practice Wednesday. Tee Higgins (ankle), tight end Hayden Hurst (groin), kicker Evan McPherson (groin) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) were limited.

Baltimore had four players miss practice Wednesday for injury-related reasons, including wideout Rashod Bateman (foot), running backs J.K. Dobbins (chest) and Justice Hill (hamstring) and linebacker Justin Houston (groin). Offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) was limited.

Both teams were off on Wednesday in preparation for Monday night's showdown in Kansas City.