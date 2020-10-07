We have now reached Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season, and more and more teams are dealing with injuries. Additionally, more and more teams are dealing with the coronavirus, and some games are again in question this week. For example, the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans matchup appears to be in doubt due to an outbreak in Nashville, and the New England Patriots had to call off practice on Wednesday due to another positive COVID-19 test.

Below, we will catch you up on all the injury updates that are noteworthy and also give you the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears' final injury reports, as they are set to kick off on "Thursday Night Football."

All odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Buccaneers (-4.5) at Bears

The Buccaneers will be without several weapons on Thursday night, as Godwin, McCoy and Watson will not suit up against the Bears. Fournette is doubtful and could miss his second game, and Tom Brady could also be without Evans and Miller, who are questionable.

Mooney was one of Nick Foles' favorite targets last week, as he caught five of nine targets for 52 yards in the Bears' loss against the Indianapolis Colts. He was a full participant in practice all week, but is officially questionable for Thursday night.

Wednesday practice reports

Eagles at Steelers (-7)

Receiver Diontae Johnson, who was just cleared out of concussion protocol, missed Wednesday with a toe injury. Fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also missed with a knee injury. Despite these injuries, both players should be on the field when the Steelers play for the first time in two weeks. Another Steelers player to keep an eye on is fullback Derek Watt, who is hoping to play Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury during the Steelers' Week 3 win over Houston. Watt did not practice on Wednesday, as his participation during the next two days will likely determine his game day status.

Bills at Titans

This matchup is in danger of not happening this week, as two more Titans reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. The facilities in Nashville will remain closed, which means it's possible this game may not be played in Week 5. A total of 22 Titans players and other members have returned positive coronavirus tests since Sept. 24.

Buffalo had five players miss practice due to injury on Wednesday: Cornerbacks Levi Wallace (ankle) and Tre'Davious White (back), receiver Andrew Roberts (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (pec) and guard Cody Ford. Receiver Cole Beasley was limited with a foot injury. Quarterback Josh Allen, despite dealing with a left shoulder injury, was a full participant.

Receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was the only Titans player who was limited on Wednesday. Brown, a 1,000-yard receiver a season ago, has played in just one game in 2020. Among the notable Titans who practiced in full on Wednesday include cornerback Malcolm Butler (quad) and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (knee).

Cardinals (-7) at Jets

Analysis to come

Bengals at Ravens (-13)

Analysis to come

Rams (-7.5) at Washington

Analysis to come

Panthers at Falcons (-2)

Panthers cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (toe), TE Chris Manhertz (ankle) and offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin) were all limited participants on Wednesday.

Jaguars at Texans (-6)

Analysis to come

Raiders at Chiefs

Analysis to come

Giants at Cowboys (-9.5)

Analysis to come

Colts (-1.5) at Browns

The Colts' linebacker corps is dealing with some injuries heading into Sunday's game. Darius Leonard (groin) and Bobby Okereke (thumb) missed Wednesday's practice, while E.J. Speed (elbow) was limited. Also limited Wednesday was cornerback T.J. Carrie, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo was also limited with a rib injury. Colts coach Frank Reich has not ruled any of his players out for Sunday's game.

Dolphins at 49ers

Analysis to come

Broncos at Patriots

The Patriots canceled practice on Wednesday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, so we won't have any updates today for New England.

Vikings at Seahawks (-7)

Analysis to come