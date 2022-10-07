As a month has passed in the NFL season, the injury reports are starting to pile up with each passing week. Week 5 certainly has its fair share of players on the mend as the fall weather hits and teams are starting to establish themselves as contenders or pretenders.

There are a few big names questionable to play in Sunday's games, which will be found in the injury report below. Here's a roundup of all the injuries heading into the Week 5 slate of games:

Giants at Packers (-8)

Good news for the Giants? Daniel Jones is not on this injury report and will start Sunday for New York. Expect Davis Webb to be elevated from the practice squad with Taylor out. With no Golladay or Toney, the Giants will go with David Sills, Richie James, and Darius Slayton as their top-three wide receivers.

For the Packers, Amos will likely come down to the wire, as he remains in concussion protocol. David Bakhtiari (knee) got a rest day Friday, but will play. Allen Lazard (ankle) didn't receive a game designation, so he'll play Sunday.

Steelers at Bills (-14)

The Bills are banged up in the secondary, as Poyer will miss his second game in three weeks after injuring his ribs in Sunday's win over Baltimore. Benford hasn't practiced all week, so it's not a surprise he's out. Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion protocol) are "day to day," so their statuses will come down to the wire.

Chargers (-2.5) at Browns

Texans at Jaguars (-7)

Bears at Vikings (-7.5)

Lions at Patriots (-3)

Seahawks at Saints (-5.5)

The key injury for the Saints here is Winston, who won't start Sunday. Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the second straight week. The Saints will be cautious with Winston in order to get him healthy. Landry is questionable, but the veteran wideout feels good about his chances of playing against the Seahawks.

Dolphins (-3.5) at Jets

Falcons at Buccaneers (-10)

The Falcons will not have Pitts or Cordarrelle Patterson for this one, arguably their two top playmakers on offense. Expect a lot of targets for Drake London and No. 2 wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus Sunday. Parker Hesse is the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart with Pitts out, while Anthony Firkser will be elevated from the No. 2 tight end.

For the Buccaneers, Todd Bowles didn't reveal any other information on Jones other than he's questionable. Chris Godwin (knee) did not receive an injury designation, so he's healthy heading into this one. Russell Gage (hamstring) also wasn't given an injury designation.

Titans (-1.5) at Commanders

No Burks for the Titans this week, so expect a heftier target share for Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the passing game. Kyle Philips was limited the last week with a shoulder injury, but he should see an increased role as well as an early-season target favorite of Ryan Tannehill.

The Commanders will miss Dotson after he suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Cowboys, but will have Curtis Samuel (illness) available this week. Thomas was a late addition to the injury report, so his status is up in the air for Sunday. Cam Sims is the top receiver option to replace Dotson on the depth chart.

49ers (-6.5) at Panthers

The Panthers already have Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve, so Woods not playing would be a major loss. Sean Chandler and Myles Hartsfield would be in line to start. Shenault didn't practice all week, so no surprise he's out.

Eagles (-5) at Cardinals

Cowboys at Rams (-5.5)

Bengals at Ravens (-3.5)

Raiders at Chiefs (-7)

