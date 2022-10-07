As a month has passed in the NFL season, the injury reports are starting to pile up with each passing week. Week 5 certainly has its fair share of players on the mend as the fall weather hits and teams are starting to establish themselves as contenders or pretenders.

There are a few big names questionable to play in Sunday's games, which will be found in the injury report below. Here's a roundup of all the injuries heading into the Week 5 slate of games:

Giants at Packers (-8)

Good news for the Giants? Daniel Jones is not on this injury report and will start Sunday for New York. Expect Davis Webb to be elevated from the practice squad with Taylor out. With no Golladay or Toney, the Giants will go with David Sills, Richie James, and Darius Slayton as their top-three wide receivers.

For the Packers, Amos will likely come down to the wire, as he remains in concussion protocol. David Bakhtiari (knee) got a rest day Friday, but will play. Allen Lazard (ankle) didn't receive a game designation, so he'll play Sunday.

Steelers at Bills (-14)

Steelers:

Bills:

Analysis to come.

Chargers (-2.5) at Browns

Chargers:

Browns:

Analysis to come.

Texans at Jaguars (-7)

Texans:

Jaguars:

Analysis to come.

Bears at Vikings (-7.5)

Bears:

Vikings:

Analysis to come.

Lions at Patriots (-3)

Lions:

Patriots:

Analysis to come.

Seahawks at Saints (-5.5)

Seahawks:

Saints:

Analysis to come.

Dolphins (-3.5) at Jets

Dolphins:

Jets:

Analysis to come.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-10)

Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) OUT

The Falcons will not have Pitts or Cordarrelle Patterson for this one, arguably their two top playmakers on offense. Expect a lot of targets for Drake London and No. 2 wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus Sunday. Parker Hesse is the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart with Pitts out, while Anthony Firkser will be elevated from the No. 2 tight end.

Titans (-1.5) at Commanders

The Commanders will miss Dotson after he suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Cowboys, but will have Curtis Samuel (illness) available this week. Thomas was a late addition to the injury report, so his status is up in the air for Sunday. Cam Sims is the top receiver option to replace Dotson on the depth chart.

49ers (-6.5) at Panthers

The Panthers already have Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve, so Woods not playing would be a major loss. Sean Chandler and Myles Hartsfield would be in line to start. Shenault didn't practice all week, so no surprise he's out.

Eagles (-5) at Cardinals

Eagles:

Cardinals:

Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Rams (-5.5)

Cowboys:

Rams:

Analysis to come.

Bengals at Ravens (-3.5)

Bengals:

Ravens:

Analysis to come.

Raiders at Chiefs (-7)

Raiders:

Chiefs:

Analysis to come.