NFL Week 5 injuries: J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham top list in a brutal week for teams

Football at any level carries serious injury risk. Anyone watching, playing, writing about, reading about or even aware of the existence of football knows this to be true. They know it's even more true at the professional level, where the players are faster and stronger, the hits are harder and the stakes are higher.

If Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season proved anything -- other than the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in football -- it's that nobody is safe from the injury bug. Everywhere you turned Sunday, there was another player going down with a serious injury.

Let's recap some of the most notable players that left their team's game and did not return:

Bilal Powell , RB, New York Jets : Powell suffered a calf injury during the Jets' win over the Cleveland Browns and left the game in the second half. He was relieved by Elijah McGuire because Matt Forte , who usually splits carries with Powell, was already out with an injury of his own.

, OT, Tennessee Titans: The Titans' starting left tackle left in the middle of the first quarter with a knee injury. He'll have an MRI this week but the Titans reportedly don't believe the injury is serious. Adam Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick , CB, Cincinnati Bengals : Jones left Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills with a back injury, while Kirkpatrick sustained an injury to his shoulder. Jones tried to return to the game for a few plays but had to leave again. Both players were originally said to be questionable to return, but they never did.

And that's not even all the injuries. Those are just the very notable names that even most casual fans would know. Sunday was a busy, busy day for NFL trainers.