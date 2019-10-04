NFL Week 5 injuries: Jalen Ramsey, Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold all ruled out for Sunday

It's apparently another week where the Jacksonville Jaguars won't trade Jalen Ramsey, but it's also another week where he'll have to sit out anyway. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone ruled Ramsey out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after Ramsey missed all of this week's practice with a back injury that has been ailing him since a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Of course, Ramsey is not giving in on his demand to be traded from the Jaguars, but Jacksonville isn't budging. The Jaguars have turned down offers that include two first-round picks and intend on keeping Ramsey in Jacksonville. Ramsey can play the "cat-and-mouse" game and just milk the back injury until he gets his wish, but the trade deadline isn't for a few weeks. Ramsey seems prepared to sit out for as long as he can. He's guaranteed to miss his second straight game.

In other injury news, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out for another week coming out of the team's Week 4 bye as he continues to recover from mono. And even though Giants running back Saquon Barkley looked good when working out with the team this week based on clips that surfaced on social media, he's going to sit at least one more week.

For the latest updates and analysis of the injuries heading into Week 5, check out our rundown below.

Ravens (-3.5) at Steelers

Ravens: TBA

TBA Steelers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Bears (-5) vs. Raiders in London

Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OL Ted Larsen (knee), DT Bilal Nichols (hand) OUT; LB Joel Iyeigbuniwe (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; DT Akiem Hicks (knee) QUESTIONABLE

QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OL Ted Larsen (knee), DT Bilal Nichols (hand) OUT; LB Joel Iyeigbuniwe (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; DT Akiem Hicks (knee) QUESTIONABLE Raiders: G Gabe Jackson (knee) OUT; WR Tyrell Williams (foot), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), WR Dwayne Harris (ankle), G Richie Incognito (back), DE Clelin Ferrell (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

The Bears will go with Chase Daniel at quarterback this week with Trubisky sidelined. Hicks has a shot of playing in London after getting a limited session in on Friday. For the Raiders, Williams didn't practice at all this week and figures to miss this game, while Nelson was also sidelined on Friday. If neither guy can suit up, we could see a lot of Hunter Renfrow and Trevor Davis against this elite Bears defense.

Cardinals at Bengals (-3)

Cardinals: TBA

TBA Bengals: TBA

Analysis to come.

Jaguars at Panthers (-3.5)

Jaguars: TBA

TBA Panthers: QB Cam Newton (foot), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), OT Greg Little (concussion), G Trai Turner (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (groin) OUT; DE Brian Burns (wrist), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), S Eric Reid (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

The Panthers continue to be hit hard by injuries heading into this matchup, with Kyle Allen continuing to fill in for Newton and two offensive linemen already ruled out. Burns was able to practice in full on Friday, improving his outlook to play, but McCoy missed the last two days of practice and Reid was only able to manage a limited session on Friday.

Vikings (-5) at Giants

Vikings: LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring), CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin) OUT

LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring), CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin) OUT Giants: TBA

The Vikings are pretty healthy coming into this one, and didn't slap a final designation on receiver Stefon Diggs after he missed the first practice of the week. He should be good to go on Sunday.

Patriots (-15.5) at Redskins

Patriots: TBA

TBA Redskins: TBA

Analysis to come.

Jets at Eagles (-14)

Jets: TBA

TBA Eagles: TBA

Analysis to come.

Buccaneers at Saints (-3)

Buccaneers: TBA

TBA Saints: TBA

Analysis to come.

Falcons at Texans (-4.5)

Falcons: TBA

TBA Texans: TBA

Analysis to come.

Bills at Titans (-3)

Bills: TBA

TBA Titans: TBA

Analysis to come.

Broncos at Chargers (-6.5)

Broncos: TBA

TBA Chargers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)

Packers: TBA

TBA Cowboys: TBA

Analysis to come.

Colts at Chiefs (-11)

Colts: TBA

TBA Chiefs: TBA

Analysis to come.

Browns at 49ers (-4)

Browns: TBA

TBA 49ers: TBA

Analysis to come.