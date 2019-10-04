NFL Week 5 injuries: Jalen Ramsey, Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold all ruled out for Sunday
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in Week 5
It's apparently another week where the Jacksonville Jaguars won't trade Jalen Ramsey, but it's also another week where he'll have to sit out anyway. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone ruled Ramsey out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after Ramsey missed all of this week's practice with a back injury that has been ailing him since a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Of course, Ramsey is not giving in on his demand to be traded from the Jaguars, but Jacksonville isn't budging. The Jaguars have turned down offers that include two first-round picks and intend on keeping Ramsey in Jacksonville. Ramsey can play the "cat-and-mouse" game and just milk the back injury until he gets his wish, but the trade deadline isn't for a few weeks. Ramsey seems prepared to sit out for as long as he can. He's guaranteed to miss his second straight game.
In other injury news, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out for another week coming out of the team's Week 4 bye as he continues to recover from mono. And even though Giants running back Saquon Barkley looked good when working out with the team this week based on clips that surfaced on social media, he's going to sit at least one more week.
For the latest updates and analysis of the injuries heading into Week 5, check out our rundown below.
Ravens (-3.5) at Steelers
- Ravens: TBA
- Steelers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Bears (-5) vs. Raiders in London
- Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OL Ted Larsen (knee), DT Bilal Nichols (hand) OUT; LB Joel Iyeigbuniwe (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; DT Akiem Hicks (knee) QUESTIONABLE
- Raiders: G Gabe Jackson (knee) OUT; WR Tyrell Williams (foot), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), WR Dwayne Harris (ankle), G Richie Incognito (back), DE Clelin Ferrell (concussion) QUESTIONABLE
The Bears will go with Chase Daniel at quarterback this week with Trubisky sidelined. Hicks has a shot of playing in London after getting a limited session in on Friday. For the Raiders, Williams didn't practice at all this week and figures to miss this game, while Nelson was also sidelined on Friday. If neither guy can suit up, we could see a lot of Hunter Renfrow and Trevor Davis against this elite Bears defense.
Cardinals at Bengals (-3)
- Cardinals: TBA
- Bengals: TBA
Analysis to come.
Jaguars at Panthers (-3.5)
- Jaguars: TBA
- Panthers: QB Cam Newton (foot), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), OT Greg Little (concussion), G Trai Turner (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (groin) OUT; DE Brian Burns (wrist), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), S Eric Reid (ankle) QUESTIONABLE
The Panthers continue to be hit hard by injuries heading into this matchup, with Kyle Allen continuing to fill in for Newton and two offensive linemen already ruled out. Burns was able to practice in full on Friday, improving his outlook to play, but McCoy missed the last two days of practice and Reid was only able to manage a limited session on Friday.
Vikings (-5) at Giants
- Vikings: LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring), CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin) OUT
- Giants: TBA
The Vikings are pretty healthy coming into this one, and didn't slap a final designation on receiver Stefon Diggs after he missed the first practice of the week. He should be good to go on Sunday.
Patriots (-15.5) at Redskins
- Patriots: TBA
- Redskins: TBA
Analysis to come.
Jets at Eagles (-14)
- Jets: TBA
- Eagles: TBA
Analysis to come.
Buccaneers at Saints (-3)
- Buccaneers: TBA
- Saints: TBA
Analysis to come.
Falcons at Texans (-4.5)
- Falcons: TBA
- Texans: TBA
Analysis to come.
Bills at Titans (-3)
- Bills: TBA
- Titans: TBA
Analysis to come.
Broncos at Chargers (-6.5)
- Broncos: TBA
- Chargers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)
- Packers: TBA
- Cowboys: TBA
Analysis to come.
Colts at Chiefs (-11)
- Colts: TBA
- Chiefs: TBA
Analysis to come.
Browns at 49ers (-4)
- Browns: TBA
- 49ers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL odds, picks, sims: Jets cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 5 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Ravens at Steelers: How to watch
Sunday's game could determine who is in first place in the AFC North this time next week
-
Odell Beckham frustrated over holds
Kitchens explains why the Browns need to get Beckham the ball early, and why the WR gets frustrated
-
Week 5 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 5 of the NFL season
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Lineups, advice, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Steelers want to get JuJu more involved
Smith-Schuster is coming off one of the least statistically productive games of his NFL career
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too