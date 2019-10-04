NFL Week 5 injuries: Jalen Ramsey, Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold, Tyreek Hill all ruled out for Sunday

It's apparently another week where the Jacksonville Jaguars won't trade Jalen Ramsey, but it's also another week where he'll have to sit out anyway. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone ruled Ramsey out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after Ramsey missed all of this week's practice with a back injury that has been ailing him since a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Of course, Ramsey is not giving in on his demand to be traded from the Jaguars, but Jacksonville isn't budging. The Jaguars have turned down offers that include two first-round picks and intend on keeping Ramsey in Jacksonville. Ramsey can play the "cat-and-mouse" game and just milk the back injury until he gets his wish, but the trade deadline isn't for a few weeks. Ramsey seems prepared to sit out for as long as he can. He's guaranteed to miss his second straight game.

In other injury news, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out for another week coming out of the team's Week 4 bye as he continues to recover from mono. And even though Giants running back Saquon Barkley looked good when working out with the team this week based on clips that surfaced on social media, he's going to sit at least one more week.

For the latest updates and analysis of the injuries heading into Week 5, check out our rundown below.

Ravens (-3.5) at Steelers

Smith-Schuster didn't practiced Wednesday or Thursday, but the Steelers surprisingly listed him as a full participant Friday. He'll likely be a game-time decision for Sunday. Diontae Johnson could have an expanded role if Smith-Schuster can't go. McDonald was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice, as was James Conner, who avoided a final injury tag.

Bears (-5) vs. Raiders in London

The Bears will go with Chase Daniel at quarterback this week with Trubisky sidelined. Hicks has a shot of playing in London after getting a limited session in on Friday. For the Raiders, Williams didn't practice at all this week and figures to miss this game, while Nelson was also sidelined on Friday. If neither guy can suit up, we could see a lot of Hunter Renfrow and Trevor Davis against this elite Bears defense.

Cardinals at Bengals (-3)

Cardinals: TBA

TBA Bengals: TBA

Analysis to come.

Jaguars at Panthers (-3.5)

Ramsey is the only notable absence on the Jaguars, and he could have already played his final game with Jacksonville. Defensive end Josh Allen (knee) was limited in practice all week, but was a full participant Friday. Quarterback Gardner Minshew (knee) was also limited in practice all week, but fully participated in practice Friday. Both will play Sunday. The Panthers continue to be hit hard by injuries heading into this matchup, with Kyle Allen continuing to fill in for Newton and two offensive linemen already ruled out. Burns was able to practice in full on Friday, improving his outlook to play, but McCoy missed the last two days of practice and Reid was only able to manage a limited session on Friday.

Vikings (-5) at Giants

Vikings: LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring), CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin) OUT

LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring), CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin) OUT Giants: TBA

The Vikings are pretty healthy coming into this one, and didn't slap a final designation on receiver Stefon Diggs after he missed the first practice of the week. He should be good to go on Sunday.

Patriots (-15.5) at Redskins

Patriots: TBA

TBA Redskins: TBA

Analysis to come.

Jets at Eagles (-14)

No surprises regarding the Eagles injuries, since Jackson did not practice all week and will miss his third straight game. With Ellis out, the Eagles have just two healthy tight ends in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Jones was a limited participant in practice all week, but the Eagles are thin at cornerback so he may be active (even if he doesn't play). Defensive end Derek Barnett (groin) was a full participant Friday and avoided the injury designation. Tackle Jason Peters was limited (knee), but wasn't on the final injury report.

Buccaneers at Saints (-3)

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip) and linebacker Shaquil Barrett (groin) were full participants Friday and avoided the injury designation. Both will play Sunday for the Buccaneers. No surprises for the Saints, but wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (calf) were full participants in Friday's practice after being limited earlier in the week.

Falcons at Texans (-4.5)

Falcons: G Jamon Brown (concussion), CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin), RB Kenjon Barner (knee), P Matt Bosher (groin) OUT; Damontae Kazee (illness) QUESTIONABLE

G Jamon Brown (concussion), CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin), RB Kenjon Barner (knee), P Matt Bosher (groin) OUT; Damontae Kazee (illness) QUESTIONABLE Texans: TBA

Brown, the Falcons' starting right guard, did not clear concussion protocol. Ty Sambrailo is in line to start at right guard. The Falcons' offensive line is banged up, but center Alex Mack (elbow), tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and guard Wes Schweitzer (shoulder) avoided the injury designation. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (elbow) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday.

Bills at Titans (-3)

Good news for the Bills. Allen was a full participant in Friday's practice, but is still listed is questionable for Sunday. A full practice is typically a good sign Allen will play, but he's still in the concussion protocol. Bills head coach Sean McDermott admitted if Allen clears, he won't have a problem playing him vs. the Titans. If Allen can't play, Matt Barkley will get the start for the Bills. Singletary was limited in practice again Friday and is questionable for Sunday. If Singletary can't go, Frank Gore will receive the majority of the carries for the second consecutive week. The Titans are relatively healthy heading into this one. Wake has not practiced all week, so his status will be one to monitor Sunday.

Broncos at Chargers (-6.5)

Broncos: TBA

TBA Chargers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)

Adams and Williams did not participate all week for the Packers, so their status for Sunday shouldn't be surprising. Running back Aaron Jones should see a bulk of the touches with Williams out while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison are in line to replace Adams's production. Tight end Jimmy Graham got veteran rest all week, but will play Sunday after being a limited participant Friday. The Packers linebacker situation is in flux with Fackrell and Burks both questionable after being limited participants in practice Friday. Blake Martinez (shoulder/foot) was limited all week, but also avoided injury designation. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and guard Zack Martin avoided injury designation for the Cowboys. Gallup and Collins are expected to play, per our Patrik Walker. Amari Cooper (ankle) was a full participant in practice.

Colts at Chiefs (-11)

Quite the laundry list of injuries for the Colts, but Mack was a full participant in Friday's practice so chances are very good he'll play Sunday. Hilton missed last week's game with the quad injury and was a limited participant in practice Friday. Geathers and Leonard did not clear concussion protocol even though Leonard was a limited participant all week.

The Chiefs will be without Hill, as head coach Andy Reid announced earlier Friday he wasn't playing. Watkins was a surprise injury designation after being a limited participant in practice Friday after fully practicing all week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) and running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) avoided injury designation. Williams is likely to play after being a full participant all week.

Browns at 49ers (-4)

Browns: TBA

TBA 49ers: TBA

Analysis to come.