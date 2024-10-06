Week 5, no different than any other week, has had its share of injuries. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hurt his ankle in the London game, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane exited Sunday's victory over the Patriots and entered concussion protocol. The Texans also lost wide receiver Nico Collins to a hamstring injury after a 67-yard TD catch.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 5 injuries around the league.

OL Teven Jenkins (ankle): Jenkins was eventually downgraded to out with an ankle injury.

OT Amarius Mims (ankle): He was carted off the field with a left ankle injury, but returned in the OT loss to the Ravens.

QB Josh Allen (head): Allen hit his head hard on the field and went to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion, but returned to the game after missing just one snap.

Broncos

RT Alex Palczewski (ankle): The right tackle is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

S Rodney McLeod (face): McLeod left the game with a face laceration, but later returned after being treated on the sidelines.

OT Will Fries (lower leg): Fries fractured his lower leg against the Jaguars and will undergo surgery in a Jacksonville hospital.

RB De'Von Achane (concussion): Achane was downgraded to out after being evaluated for a concussion. He went to the medical tent after landing hard on the ground and taking an apparent hit to the head.

Jets

QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle): Rodgers told reporters after the loss that he suffered a low ankle sprain. The injury occurred in the third quarter, when he was tackled and went down awkwardly.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) : Clowney suffered a shoulder injury against the Bears and was unable to return.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (leg): The running back hobbled to the sidelines and appeared to be in pain, but was able to come back in the game. Stevenson explained the injury after the game, saying he took a helmet to his leg and exited to make sure he was OK, adding "And I was." He doesn't believe it will be a long-term issue.

T Christian Wilkins (foot): Wilkins is out for the remainder of the game with a foot injury.



OT Roger Rosengarten (ankle): Rosengarten exited the game with an ankle injury.

LB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh): The linebacker will not return to the game due to a thigh injury.



WR Nico Collins (hamstring): Collins was ruled out for the second half with a hamstring injury.

Vikings

RB Aaron Jones (hip): Jones suffered a hip injury during the first half, and was eventually ruled out. "He'll be evaluated ... I'm keeping my fingers crossed that that hopefully will be short term," coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game. The Vikings have a bye in Week 6.