More than a month has passed in the NFL season, and the injury reports are starting to pile up with each passing week. Week 5 certainly has its fair share of players on the mend as the fall weather hits and teams are starting to establish themselves as contenders or pretenders.

There are a few big names questionable to play in Sunday's games, which will be found in the injury report below. Here's a roundup of all the injuries heading into the Week 5 slate of games:

Giants at Packers (-8)

Good news for the Giants? Daniel Jones is not on this injury report and will start Sunday for New York. Expect Davis Webb to be elevated from the practice squad with Taylor out. With no Golladay or Toney, the Giants will go with David Sills, Richie James, and Darius Slayton as their top-three wide receivers.

For the Packers, Amos will likely come down to the wire, as he remains in concussion protocol. David Bakhtiari (knee) got a rest day Friday, but will play. Allen Lazard (ankle) didn't receive a game designation, so he'll play Sunday.

Steelers at Bills (-14)

The Bills are banged up in the secondary. Poyer will miss his second game in three weeks after injuring his ribs in Sunday's win over Baltimore. Benford hasn't practiced all week, so it's not a surprise he's out. McKenzie was "day to day" with a concussion, but was ruled out on Sunday. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) is also sidelined. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh downgraded Terrell Edmunds to out.

Chargers (-2.5) at Browns

Chargers: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) OUT; K Dustin Hopkins (right quadricep) QUESTIONABLE; QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Richard Rodgers, NT Otito Ogbonnia OUT

Palmer was a full practice Friday after being limited the rest of the week and Hopkins was limited all week.

Jadeveon Clowney did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday after not playing last week, but will return for Week 5. DT Taven Bryan, who was limited all week at practice, will also play.

Texans at Jaguars (-7)

The Texans had a lengthy injury report this week, but among the 13 people listed, Greenard, who did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday, is the only question mark. If the starter does not play, that would leave Rasheem Green and Demone Harris as the two options for the position.

Bears at Vikings (-7.5)

Bears: S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), DOUBTFUL; RB David Montgomery (ankle) QUESTIONABLE; CB Jaylon Johnson (quad), DB Dane Cruikshank, DL Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges INACTIVE

Montgomery was limited in Friday's practice and his status for Sunday could be determined in Saturday's walkthrough. Khalil Herbert will start if Montgomery is downgraded to out.

For the Vikings, Booth was a full participant Friday -- so it's likely he plays Sunday after missing several weeks with the quad injury. Minnesota has been one of the healthier teams in the league.

Lions at Patriots (-3)

The biggest news out of this game is Jones was downgraded from doubtful to out on Sunday and with Hoyer out with a concussion, that means rookie third string quarterback Bailey Zappe will make his first NFL start against a struggling Lions defense.

On Sunday, Amon-Ra St. Brown (Ankle) was elevated from questionable to active.

Seahawks at Saints (-5.5)

The key injury for the Saints here is Winston, who won't start Sunday. Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the second straight week. The Saints will be cautious with Winston in order to get him healthy. Landry is questionable, but the veteran wideout feels good about his chances of playing against the Seahawks. Running back Alvin Kamara (rib) is officially active after being listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

Dolphins (-3.5) at Jets

Following injuries in back-to-back weeks, the last which caused him to be carted off the field in a stretcher, Tagovailoa is out with a concussion. How Tua's injury was handled has caused some outrage across the league. The NFLPA has asked the NFL to alter the concussion protocol ahead of this weekend's games and the two sides are closing in on an agreement. Waddle and Hill are two others to keep an eye on, with both limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-10)

The Falcons will not have Pitts or Cordarrelle Patterson for this one, arguably their two top playmakers on offense. Expect a lot of targets for Drake London and No. 2 wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus Sunday. Parker Hesse is the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart with Pitts out, while Anthony Firkser will be elevated from the No. 2 tight end.

On Sunday, Jones was officially ruled out. Chris Godwin (knee) did not receive an injury designation, so he's healthy heading into this one. Russell Gage (hamstring) also wasn't given an injury designation.

Titans (-1.5) at Commanders

No Burks for the Titans this week, so expect a heftier target share for Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the passing game. Kyle Philips was limited the last week with a shoulder injury, but he should see an increased role as well as an early-season target favorite of Ryan Tannehill.

The Commanders will miss Dotson after he suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Cowboys, but will have Curtis Samuel (illness) available this week. Cam Sims is the top receiver option to replace Dotson on the depth chart.

49ers (-6.5) at Panthers

The Panthers already have Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve, so Woods not playing would be a major loss. Sean Chandler and Myles Hartsfield would be in line to start. Shenault didn't practice all week, so no surprise he's out. The 49ers have are dealing with a lot of injuries this week, with seven players listed as out.

Eagles (-5) at Cardinals

With Elliott out, Cameron Dicker will be called up from the practice squad and handle the field goal duties Sunday. Maddox being out for the second straight week means Josiah Scott will likely spend the majority of snaps in the slot. Mailata didn't practice with a helmet Friday and has since been downgraded to out, so Jack Driscoll is likely to start at left tackle unless Andre Dillard (arm) is activated. Linebacker Kyron Johnson (concussion) was upgraded from questionable to having no designation for this game.

Cowboys at Rams (-5.5)

Lamb is expected to play on Sunday, following an MRI that was "favorable." Once again, Prescott is out as he recovers from a finger injury, leaving Cooper Rush as the starter.

Bengals at Ravens (-3.5)

Peters was limited in practice on Thursday and did not practice Friday, while Stanley was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice on Friday.

Raiders at Chiefs (-7)

Raiders: LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) OUT; TE Foster Moreau (knee), CB Sam Webb (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) OUT; TE Foster Moreau (knee), CB Sam Webb (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: K Harrison Butker (left ankle) OUT; G Trey Smith (pectoral), DE Mike Danna (calf), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad, hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow (concussion) was taken off the injury report after being a full participant in practice all week and does not carry a designation heading into Week 5. Meanwhile, Moreau was upgraded to a limited participant in practice on Saturday, which has him trending favorably.

Harrison Butker is once again going to be sidelined for Kansas City after not practicing all week. Meanwhile, JuJu Smith-Schuster's status now bears watching after popped up on the injury report on Saturday due to a quad/hamstring injury that has him officially listed as questionable.