Week 5 in the NFL is loading, and it's time to check in on some of the walking wounded before the games get underway. Through the first month, injuries have been a massive storyline.

Before last weekend, the likes of Joe Burrow (turf toe) and Mike Evans (hamstring) were a couple of the notable names to be sidelined. Entering Week 5, however, is a different animal entirely. Tyreek Hill and Malik Nabers both suffered season-ending injuries in Week 4, while running backs Trey Benson and Bucky Irving are also dinged up. And then there's Lamar Jackson, who exited Sunday's defeat against the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, which puts his status firmly in question.

On Wednesday, most clubs are getting back onto the practice field, which provides us with a peek behind the curtain for the availability of various stars. On top of the opening injury reports for those clubs, we'll also get the final designations for "Thursday Night Football" between the Niners and Rams.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5)

San Francisco continues to be demolished by injuries. The 49ers will be without starting quarterback Purdy for this NFC West matchup due to a toe injury, which means Mac Jones will get another start. Jones will be under center without two starting receivers, as Jennings and Pearsall have also been ruled out.

It doesn't appear like the Rams will have Havenstein or Higbee for this matchup, as neither of them practiced on Wednesday. Outside of that, the rest of the roster looks good to go.

Minnesota was without eight players to begin the week: Donovan Jackson (wrist), Michael Jurgens (hamstring), Ryan Kelly (concussion), J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Brian O'Neill (knee), Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), and Ben Yurosek (knee). Christian Darrisaw was the lone Viking missing due to non-injury-related reasons.

Pass rusher Myles Garrett did not participate in Browns practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Lions. He was the lone player absent while tackle Jack Conklin (elbow), safety Grant Delpit (back), defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (knee), and tight end David Njoku (knee) were among those limited.

All-Pro returner KaVontae Turpin has his status for Week 5 in question due to a foot injury he suffered against the Packers.

Running back Braelon Allen was listed as a nonparticipant at practice as he gets further information on what appears to be a serious knee injury he suffered on Monday night. Meanwhile, corner Michael Carter II (concussion), edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II (ankle), and running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) also did not practice. Tight end Mason Taylor (ankle) was limited.

Indy was without linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle), running back Tyler Goodson (groin), corner Xavien Howard (personal), corner Kenny Moore II (Achilles), and safety Daniel Scott (knee) during Wednesday's practice. The team listed guard Matt Goncalves (toe) as limited.

New York did not have running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (illness), safety Tyler Nubin (groin), or guard Greg Van Roten (rest) at practice on Wednesday. Safety Dane Belton (shoulder), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (foot), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), safety Jevon Holland (neck), center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) were limited. Jaxson Dart (hamstring), Russell Wilson (knee), and Cam Skattebo (knee) were listed as full participants.

Carolina held a walk-through session to begin the week and was missing a handful of players. Running back Chuba Hubbard (calf), right tackle Taylor Moton (non-injury-related), tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe), and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (chest) were the players absent. Outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (hip) was limited.

Tennessee opened up the practice window for running back Tyjae Spears on Wednesday. He can begin practicing and will not count toward the active roster for 21 days. The Titans will need to activate him before that deadline, however, or he'll go back to IR for the rest of the season.

The hits keep coming to Arizona's backfield. After James Conner went down for the season, backup turned starter Trey Benson is now dealing with a knee injury that will land him on injured reserve. Benson is expected to return this season, but will be sidelined for at least a month after undergoing a procedure on his meniscus.

The status of Bucs running back Bucky Irving Jr. is very much in question heading into Week 5. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters that the back is day-to-day with an ankle injury. He's currently in a walking boot and will need to be out of it by Friday to have a shot at playing on Sunday.

Coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Wednesday that Jayden Daniels got clearance from doctors and was a full participant in practice. That paves the way for the star quarterback to make his return after missing the last two weeks due to a left knee injury.

Detroit Lions (-10.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit opened up the practice window for defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee), coach Dan Campbell announced Wednesday. He'll now be able to practice with the team and not count toward the 53-man roster for 21 days. Before then, the Lions must activate him, or he'll revert to injured reserve. He was officially listed as limited on Wednesday alongside corner Terrion Arnold (shoulder). Linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), corner Khalil Dorsey (concussion), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), and running back Sione Vaki (groin) did not practice. Meanwhile, corner D.J. Reed (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve.

New England did not have pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) to begin the week. The team also listed defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury releated) and Milton Williams (ankle) as limited along with guard Jared Wilson (ankle, knee).

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) were both limited to begin the week as they work their way back from injury. Offensive lineman Spencer Brown and tight end Jackson Hawes (ankle) were also limited.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday)

