Welcome to Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. As is the case pretty much every week, there are a number of injury situations that are worth monitoring. Friday, the 24 teams that play this Sunday will reveal their final injury reports. Could Von Miller return for the Buffalo Bills this week? Is Amon-Ra St. Brown available after missing multiple practice sessions? There is plenty of notable information to get to.

Let's take a look at the final injury reports around the league.

All odds via Sportsline consensus

Bills: DE Greg Rousseau (foot), CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles) OUT; CB Christian Benford (shoulder), OLB Von Miller (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Jaguars: WR Parker Washington (knee), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb), LB Dawuane Smoot (Achilles), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) OUT; WR Zay Jones (knee), DB Antonio Johnson (hamstring), WR Jamal Agnew (quad), DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder)

The Bills' final injury report brought forth both good news and bad news. Jordan Poyer is off the report after being limited earlier in the week with a knee injury, and Von Miller could make his 2023 debut after being a limited participant in practice all week. However, cornerback Christian Benford is questionable to play with a shoulder injury, and Buffalo will be without pass rusher Greg Rousseau, who is dealing with a foot injury.

Remaining in London didn't necessarily help Jacksonville's injury situation. The Jags will be without linebacker Devin Lloyd, who did not practice all week, while important starters such as Zay Jones, Jamal Agnew and Foley Fatukasi are questionable. In what is good news, all players who are listed as questionable for Jacksonville did practice in a limited capacity all week.

Panthers: S Xavier Woods (hamstring), OG Austin Corbett (knee), TE Stephen Sullivan (hip) OUT; CB Donte Jackson (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Lions: DB Brian Branch (ankle), FB Jason Cabinda (knee) OUT; TE James Mitchell (hamstring), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) DOUBTFUL; OT Taylor Decker (ankle), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), S Kerby Joseph (hip), DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), LB Julian Okwara (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (groin), OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee), WR Jameson Williams (not injury related) QUESTIONABLE

Corbett is not yet ready to make his 2023 debut. While he was listed as a full participant in practice on Friday, he has already been ruled out. Starting cornerback Jackson is questionable to play with a shoulder injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday.

The Lions have a bit of a worrisome injury report. Versatile rookie defensive back Branch won't be on the field this weekend, and star wideout St. Brown is doubtful to play after not practicing all week due to an abdomen injury. Every player listed as questionable for the Lions was a full participant in practice on Friday, except for rookie running back Gibbs. He apparently injured his hamstring on Friday, and was a limited participant.

Ravens: LB Odafe Oweh (ankle), CB Daryl Worley (shoulder) OUT; OT Morgan Moses (shoulder) DOUBTFUL; WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), RB Justice Hill (foot/hamstring), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Steelers: P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring), OG James Daniels (groin), DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion), TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee) OUT; LB Alex Highsmith (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Moses' streak of 134 consecutive games played is in jeopardy, as the Ravens right tackle is listed as doubtful after not practicing on Wednesday or Friday. Baltimore's left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, is now questionable after not practicing on Friday, and Marlon Humphrey could be set to make his 2023 debut this week. He was a full participant in practice on Friday. OBJ was limited all week with his ankle issue, but he expects to play.

The Steelers are banged-up on the offensive line, as they will be without Moore and Daniels. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is off the injury report with his knee issue, but he won't have his tight end Freiermuth to throw to.

Texans: LB Christian Harris (concussion), OT Josh Jones (hand) OUT; DT Maliek Collins (abdomen), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Jake Hansen (neck), WR John Metchie III (illness), CB Shaquill Griffin (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Falcons: No injuries.

Harris did not practice on Friday due to a concussion, and he won't play this weekend. Despite being listed as questionable, Tunsil and Metchie were full participants in practice on Friday. Griffin, Collins and Hansen on the other hand were limited. In what is very good news for the Texans, Tytus Howard is making his 2023 debut this week after being sidelined due to a hand injury.

Everyone on the Falcons is healthy and ready to go for Sunday.

Saints: TE Juwan Johnson (calf), CB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), OT Landon Young (hip) OUT; OG Andrus Peat (concussion), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), QB Derek Carr (shoulder), OG James Hurst (N/A) QUESTIONABLE

Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), OLB Matt Judon (elbow) OUT; DT Christian Barmore (knee), DB Cody Davis (knee), LB Trey Flowers (foot), DT Davon Godchaux (ankle), DB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OT Riley Reiff (knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh), OG Cole Strange (knee), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder) OT Trent Brown (chest) QUESTIONABLE

While Carr is listed as questionable, he should play after suiting up last week with the same right shoulder injury. He won't have his TE1 in Johnson, however, and could be down a couple of offensive linemen as well. Young has already been ruled out, and Peat and Hurst are questionable.

The Patriots ruled out Gonzalez and Judon, which wasn't a surprise. Both players may be lost for the remainder of the year. New England has several notable names listed as questionable to play, such as Barmore, Godchaux, Jones, Reiff, Stevenson and Strange. Brown is also listed as questionable to play after being limited on Friday with a chest injury. Every player listed as questionable for the Patriots was a limited participant on Friday.

Giants: G Shane Lemieux (groin), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), T Andrew Thomas (hamstring) OUT; RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), TE Daniel Bellinger (knee), LB Micah McFadden (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Dolphins: G Robert Jones (knee), DB Nick Needham (Achilles) OUT; G Lester Cotton (ankle), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique), OL Connor Williams (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Barkley has been sidelined since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, and was limited in Friday's practice. The offensive line for the Giants continues to be in shambles with Thomas, Lemieux, and Schmitz all sidelined. They'll start three backups Sunday.

Jones and Needham were limited all week, but the Dolphins took caution and ruled them out. Phillips and Williams were also limited in Friday's practice, so Saturday's walkthrough will be crucial.

Titans: WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), DT Teair Tart (toe), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (non-injury related) OUT

Colts: OLB Shaquille Leonard (groin), DE Kwity Paye (concussion), OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion) OUT: RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Jeffery Simmons (ankle) was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant, but he was not given an injury designation. The Titans won't have Burks this week, but are expected to have Kyle Philips (knee) back.

If history shows with players being full participants in practice all week with injury designations, Taylor should be making his seaosn debut this week. Of course, his status will be a mystery until then. DeForest Buckner (rest) also wa snot given an injury designation.

Bengals: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) OUT; WR Tee Higgins (rib), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion), CB Chidobe Awuzie (back), DE Trey Hendrickson (back) QUESTIONABLE

Cardinals: DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), CB Garrett Williams (knee) OUT; LB Josh Woods (ankle), G Will Hernandez (back), T Dennis Daley (ankle), RB Keaontay Ingram (neck) QUESTIONABLE

The Bengals big injury news is Joe Burrow was not on the injury report for the first time all season. We'll see what a healthy Burrow can do this week. Tee Higgins will reportedly not play after initially being labeled as questionable, according to The Athletic. Hendrickson (back) was a surprise on the injury report, so we'll see for Sunday.

No major injuries for the Cardinals, buit Hernandez didn't practice Friday despite being ruled as questionable.

Eagles: S Sydney Brown (hamstring), DT Fletcher Cox (back), G Cam Jurgens (foot), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) OUT: WR Britain Covey (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

Rams: OL Joe Noteboom (groin) OUT; DE Desjuan Johnson (thumb) DOUBTFUL; OL Alaric Jackson (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

The Eagles will be down two defensive tackles this week, so expect more Milton Williams and Kentavius Street. Quez Watkins (foot) doesn't have an injury designation, so the Eagles will have their No. 3 wide receiver back for the first time in two games.

The major news for the Rams is Sean McVay said the team will activate Cooper Kupp from injured reserve, so he'll play Sunday. Johnson is doubtful after having thumb surgery, so Warren McClendon Jr. would start in his place.if he's downgraded to out.

Chiefs: DT Matt Dickerson (knee), LB Nick Bolton (ankle), T Wanya Morris (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Vikings: LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), S Lewis Cine (hamstring), LB Marcus Davenport (ankle), QB Nick Mullens (back) QUESTIONABLE

Bolton will be a game-time decision for the Chiefs as he was a limited participant Friday. Kadarius Toney (toe) and Chris Jones (groin) were full participants and not given an injury designation.

For the Vikings, Davenport is questionable despite being a full participant. He's expected to play Sunday.

Jets: CB D.J. Reed (concussion), CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) OUT; LB Sam Eguavoen (ankle), S Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot), T Carter Warren (shoulder), T Billy Turner (toe) QUESTIONABLE

Broncos: LB Randy Gregory (team decision), LB Baron Browning (knee) OUT; RB Javonte Williams (quad), C Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), DT Mike Purcell (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

Reed had started 21 straight games for the Jets, but didn't clear the five-stage protocol for a concussion. He's out for Sunday, along with backup cornerback Echols. Bryce Hall may be starting opposite Sauce Gardner.

Good look for the Broncos in likely getting five starters back: Frank Clark, Josey Jewell, and Justin Simmons for certain. Williams looks to be a go for Sunday even with a questionable injury designation while and Jerry Jeudy was a full participant at practice.

Cowboys: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle) OUT, LB Damone Clark (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

49ers: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) OUT; C Jon Feliciano (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

The key component for the Cowboys here is there is no injury designation for Tyron Smith, meaning they'll have all five of their starting offensive linemen healthy against the 49ers. Dallas is as healthy as it can be going into this matchup (minus Trevon Diggs being out for the year).

For the 49ers, they are close to full strength. McCaffrey will receive the bulk load of the running back carries with J.P. Mason and Ty Davis-Price a sthe backup running backs.

Analysis to come.