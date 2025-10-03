Heading into Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, injuries have already been a massive story around the league.

The same is true this week, after the Week 4 games featured several injuries that sent players to injured reserve and knocked some of them out for the rest of the season. Of course, there are also the players who are still on the active roster but also come into the weekend games banged up. And there are plenty of those around the league as well.

In the space below, we'll take a look at the Friday injury reports from all of the teams set to play this weekend, and what those injuries might mean to each game.

Minnesota will be without three starters along the offensive line, which could prove to be a significant issue against Cleveland's fearsome defensive front. Van Ginkel remaining out is obviously a hit to the defense as well.

Conklin got in a full practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week, while Newsome was limited Thursday and Friday, so his status seems to be more in question than does Conklin's.

The Colts won't have Jonathan Taylor's backup or one of their primary outside receivers. Moore's absence could be damaging against Raiders slot receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Tracy's expected absence means Cam Skattebo, who is off the injury report, will continue to lead the New York backfield. The Giants could be in some trouble defensively if any or all of the three questionable players has to miss the game -- especially Lawrence, but head coach Brian Daboll didn't seem concerned about either Lawrence or Nubin, per beat reporters on scene.

There is a lot up in the air for the Saints, who could be very short-handed on the offensive line if Penning and Radunz both have to miss. The tight end room could also be in flux with Johnson questionable after being limited this week, but Hill and Moreau both returned to practice after long injury absences. Young's absence also affects the New Orleans pass rush against a Giants team starting a rookie quarterback.

The Dolphins are already shorthanded at wide receiver thanks to Tyreek Hill's injury, but Wilson has also already been out all year so there's not much different there. Expect more work for Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the rotation. Miami's secondary has been banged up all season as well, and Duck's absence further depletes that unit.

The Panthers will be without their No. 1 running back and No. 1 tight end, which is a blow against a defense that has been particularly friendly to opposing offenses this year. The loss of Wharton affects the defense, and if Wonnum is out that could affect the pass rush.

The Lions have two big players who are listed as questionable, but they each got in limited practice sessions on Friday after not practicing on either Wednesday or Thursday. And of course, they still have some injuries on each level of the defense.

The big absence for the Bengals is obviously Joe Burrow, who remains on injured reserve. Being without Stewart makes them even more short-handed on defense, and could be a blow against a very good Lions offense.

The Bills are dealing with several injuries on defense, including a couple at linebacker that could be a problem against Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who has been Drake Maye's top target this year. An absence from Brown could also be an issue along the offensive line. Oliver hasn't played since Week 1 but got in a trio of limited practice sessions this week.

