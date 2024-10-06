NFL Week 5 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Aaron Rodgers, Jets square off vs. Vikings in London

Everything to know about Week 5 right here

Week 5 is well underway with the NFL's full Sunday slate getting started a bit earlier than usual thanks to the first of many London games on deck for the year. To kick things off, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are duking it out from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but that's just the tip of the iceberg of NFL action that'll unfold throughout the day. 

Knowing that it's hard to keep an eye on everything that'll unfold throughout the day, we've created a one stop shop for everything that Week 5 will throw at us. Below, you can find our highlights blog where you'll find all the top plays along with game recaps as they go final. 

All times Eastern.

Week 5 schedule

Thursday

Falcons 36, Buccaneers 30 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Jets vs. Vikings (in London), 9:30 a.m. (Gametracker)
Panthers at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Raiders at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Cardinals at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Cowboys at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    On-Site Preview: Giants at Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    On-Site Preview: Bills at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    On-Site Preview: Ravens at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    On-Site Preview: Packers at Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    On-Site Preview: Colts at Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Stefon Diggs Faces Off Against Bills For 1st Time Since Trade

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Ravens and Bengals Face Off In Big AFC North Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Anthony Richardson Doubtful, Joe Flacco In Line To Start Against Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Get More, Presented By GEICO: Kirk Cousins

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    NFL Injury News

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    This Just In: Aaron Rodgers Addresses Davante Adams Trade Speculation

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Cousins' Record Day Leads Falcons Past Buccaneers In Overtime

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    This is the offense we expected from Kirk Cousins and the Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Buccaneers Let Lead Slip In Overtime Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    5:14

    Falcons Walk It Off In Overtime

  • Image thumbnail
    3:48

    TNF Highlights: Buccaneers at Falcons (10/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    6:11

    Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield Sound Off After Thrilling TNF game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    TNF Recap: Kirk Cousins Loving Life In Atlanta So Far

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    TNF Recap: NFC South Starting To Come Into Focus

  • Image thumbnail
    5:03

    TNF Recap: Falcons Upset Buccaneers, Complete Comeback OT Victory

See All NFL Videos