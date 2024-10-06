NFL Week 5 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Caleb Williams, Bears offense come alive vs. Panthers

Week 5 is well underway with the NFL's full Sunday slate getting started a bit earlier than usual thanks to the first of many London games on deck for the year. To kick things off, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are duking it out from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but that's just the tip of the iceberg of NFL action that'll unfold throughout the day.

Knowing that it's hard to keep an eye on everything that'll unfold throughout the day, we've created a one stop shop for everything that Week 5 will throw at us. Below, you can find our highlights blog where you'll find all the top plays along with game recaps as they go final.

All times Eastern.

Week 5 schedule

Thursday

Falcons 36, Buccaneers 30 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Vikings 23, Jets 17 (in London) (Takeaways)

Panthers at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Raiders at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)

Cardinals at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)

Packers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Cowboys at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)