NFL Week 5 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Caleb Williams, Bears offense come alive vs. Panthers

Everything to know about Week 5 right here

Week 5 is well underway with the NFL's full Sunday slate getting started a bit earlier than usual thanks to the first of many London games on deck for the year. To kick things off, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are duking it out from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but that's just the tip of the iceberg of NFL action that'll unfold throughout the day. 

Knowing that it's hard to keep an eye on everything that'll unfold throughout the day, we've created a one stop shop for everything that Week 5 will throw at us. Below, you can find our highlights blog where you'll find all the top plays along with game recaps as they go final. 

All times Eastern.

Week 5 schedule

Thursday

Falcons 36, Buccaneers 30 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Vikings 23, Jets 17 (in London) (Takeaways)
Panthers at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Raiders at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Cardinals at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Cowboys at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Lamar Jackson finds Bateman for 16-yard TD

Baltimore is back up over the Bengals after Lamar Jackson was able to connect with receiver Rashod Bateman on a 16-yard touchdown. Jackson was getting pressure from his left, rolled out and completed the third-and-5 throw for Bateman to run into the end zone. 

 
Brian Thomas Jr. hauls in 85-yard touchdown

There haven't been a light of bright moments for the 0-4 Jaguars so far this season, but it seems like they've found a gem in rookie Brian Thomas Jr. at the receiver position. He helped put Jacksonville up 10-7 over the Colts thanks to an 85-yard touchdown reception from Trevor Lawrence. 

 
Bears go up 14-7 over Panthers

Chicago is up by a touchdown thanks to a goal-line rush by Roschon Johnson early in the second quarter. That rush concluded a 13-play scoring drive that traveled 80 yards before hitting pay dirt. 

 
Nico Collins explodes for 67-yard touchdown

Nico Collins' ascension to becoming one of the elite receivers in the NFL continues in Week 5 as the Texans star exploded for a 67-yard touchdown reception from C.J. Stroud. Collins is up to 78 yards receiving and Houston is up 14-3 over Buffalo. 

 
Caleb Williams flashes mobility to escape for first down

The No. 1 overall pick is flashing his elite talent early in Chicago's Week 5 matchup against the Panthers. Williams looked like he was dead to rights and about to be sacked, but somehow escaped the pressure and was able to rush for a first down. 

 
Burrow throws TD dart to Higgins

We're all tied up at 7 apiece in Cincinnati after Joe Burrow threw a dart to wideout Tee Higgins for a touchdown. Burrow has completed six of his seven pass attempts for 57 yards and that touchdown so far. Higgins has caught both of his targets for 14 yards.

 
Brian Robinson Jr. reaches end zone

After a turnover in the red zone earlier, Washington cashed in on its next trip thanks to running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was questionable for this game due to injury. Not only did he endure the ailment, but he put his team up with a goal-line touchdown. 

 
Cam Akers puts Houston up over Buffalo

The Texans running back took a first-and-10 handoff from the 15-yard line and galloped his way past the Buffalo defense for a touchdown, giving Houston a 7-3 lead over the Bills. 

 
Jayden Daniele picked off at goal line

Washington looked like it was going to get the first points of the day against Cleveland, but Jayden Daniels' throw to Zach Ertz was picked off by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at the goal line.

 
Caleb Williams finds DJ Moore for TD

Chicago has knotted things up with Carolina after Caleb Williams connected with DJ Moore on a 34-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Williams has started this game completing three of his four throws for 48 yards and touchdown. 

 
Rhamondre Stevenson rumbles for touchdown

The Patriots back had his starting job stripped for this game due to fumbling issues, but he's making the most of his opportunity playing a complementary role. In the first quarter, Stevenson rushed for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 7-3 lead over Miami. 

 
Chuba Hubbard rips off 38-yard touchdown

Carolina is up 7-0 on the Bears thanks to a 38-yard rushing touchdown by Chuba Hubbard. Already, the back is up to 43 yards rushing and has two receptions. 

 
Derrick Henry barrels in for 100th career TD 

The Baltimore Ravens have taken a 7-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in what is a pivotal AFC North matchup. The play was reviewed, but deemed that Derrick Henry was able to stay upright and barrel in for a goal-line touchdown. That is Henry's 100th career touchdown.

 
Joe Flacco's TD gives Indy early lead

The Colts have taken an early 7-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Joe Flacco starting in place of the injured Anthony Richardson, the veteran quarterback was able to lead Indy to a touchdown drive that culminated in a scoring throw to Michael Pittman Jr. at the goal line. 

 
FINAL: Vikings 23, Jets 17

With the Jets rivaling to take a lead with less than a minute to play, Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepts Aaron Rodgers to give Minnesota the victory in London and moves them to 5-0. 

 
Jets cut Vikings lead down to field goal

New York is not dead quite yet. The Jets took advantage of strong field position following an interception and cashed it in via an Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. It's now just a 20-14 lead by Minnesota. 

 
Rodgers finds Lazard for TD

The New York Jets are finally on the board. With seconds left in the first half, Aaron Rodgers cut the Minnesota lead to 10 thanks to a 14-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. Rare bright spot for the club in what was largely a dull first half. 

 
Vikings extend led over Jets with Ham TD

Everything is coming up in favor of Minnesota. After a trio of penalties by the Jets secondary helped put the ball on the goal-line, C.J. Ham was able to punch the ball into the end zone for the touchdown. It's now a 17-0 lead for the Vikings. 

 
Aaron Rodgers throws second-consecutive INT

Just three plays after throwing a pick-6, Aaron Rodgers tossed another interception. The Jets quarterback forced a deep ball over the middle of the field and overthrew Allen Lazard for an easy interception by Camryn Bynum. This is a disastrous start for New York. 

 
Aaron Rodgers throws pick-6

The New York Jets offense is hitting rock bottom. The unit has yet to record a first down in this London matchup against the Vikings, and now Aaron Rodgers has thrown a 63-yard pick-6 to Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. It's a two-score game. 

 
Jets recover fumble vs. Vikings in London

The New York Jets trail the Minnesota Vikings 3-0 early in their international matchup in London, but did get the game's first turnover. With just over three minutes to play in the first quarter, Quincy Williams recovered a Vikings fumble to put New York at the Minnesota 42-yard line. 

