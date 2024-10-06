NFL Week 5 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Rookie QBs Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels balling out

Everything to know about Week 5 right here

Week 5 is well underway with the NFL's full Sunday slate getting started a bit earlier than usual thanks to the first of many London games on deck for the year. To kick things off, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are duking it out from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but that's just the tip of the iceberg of NFL action that'll unfold throughout the day. 

Knowing that it's hard to keep an eye on everything that'll unfold throughout the day, we've created a one stop shop for everything that Week 5 will throw at us. Below, you can find our highlights blog where you'll find all the top plays along with game recaps as they go final. 

All times Eastern.

Week 5 schedule

Thursday

Falcons 36, Buccaneers 30 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Vikings 23, Jets 17 (in London) (Takeaways)
Panthers at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Raiders at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Cardinals at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Cowboys at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(39)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars go up double digits vs. Colts

The Jaguars are inching toward their first win of the season as they have now taken a double digit lead over the Colts with less than 10 minutes to play in regulation. Trevor Lawrence threw his second touchdown of the afternoon, finding Brenton Strange for a 4-yard score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals extend lead over Ravens

Cincinnati is back up double digits over the Ravens to begin the fourth quarter as Joe Burrow tossed his fourth touchdown of the day, the latest going to running back Chase Brown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts come within FG of Jags 

Indianapolis is sticking around against the Jaguars, and now trail by a field goal after 15-play touchdown drive. Joe Flacco connected with tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a 18-yard touchdown to make it a 20-17 Jacksonville lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

McNichols adds to Commanders lead

Washington is piling up the points against the Browns, holding a 31-6 lead with under seven minutes to play in the third quarter. The latest score came from running back Jeremy McNichols inside the 5-yard line. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Keon Coleman scores TD on fourth down

The Buffalo Bills are gaining on the Houston Texans and are now down just a field goal. This comes after Sean McDermott elected to keep his offense on the field on fourth down and Josh Allen connected with rookie Keon Coleman for a 49-yard touchdown reception.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lamar Jackson finds Likely for TD

Baltimore trails by a field goal after Lamar Jackson found his tight end, Isaiah Likely, in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The Ravens got into the red zone thanks to a 55-yard throw from Jackson to Charlie Kolar. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Burrow hits Higgins for second TD

Cincinnati has scored 16 unanswered points over the Ravens and now hold a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter thanks to another touchdown between Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. The Bengals got into the red zone thanks to a 39-yard reception by Andrei Iosivas, but Burrow then looked to Higgins for the score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills cut into Houston lead

It's now a 10-point Texans lead after the Bills were able to work a scoring drive that found running back James Cook rush into the end zone for a touchdown. Cook has 48 yards rushing on 12 carries so far. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tank Bigsby rushes for 19-yard TD

The Jaguars are now up double digits over the Colts thanks to a 19-yard rush by Tank Bigsby into the end zone. The back has 25 yards rushing and 28 yards receiving on the day so far. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nico Collins injury update

The Houston Texans have downgraded star receiver Nico Collins to OUT due to a hamstring injury. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jayden Daniels throws 41-yard TD

The Washington Commanders are pouring it on against the Cleveland Browns, as they have taken a 24-3 lead nearing halftime. The latest score came on a 41-yard pass to Dyami Brown from Jayden Daniels. The rookie QB has 166 yards passing, that touchdown and an interception while adding 48 yards rushing. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ja'Marr Chase explodes for 41-yard TD

With 15 seconds left in the first half, Joe Burrow uncorked a deep ball to Ja'Marr Chase for a 41-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati the lead just before the break.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Williams and Moore connect for second TD

Caleb Williams is going off in the first half against Carolina. The No. 1 pick has thrown for 200 yards and two touchdowns, both going to D.J. Moore. The duo connected on a 30-yard touchdown with seconds left in the half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jayden Daniels rushes for 34 yards

Jayden Daniels' mobility is one of the key reasons why he is the early favorite for OROY. His 34-yard rush set up a Brian Robinson Jr. touchdown to extend their lead over Cleveland. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Flacco strip sacked 

The Jaguars are still searching for their first victory of the season, and the defense is doing its best to finally put them in the win column. In the closing seconds of the first half, Travon Walker was able to strip sack Joe Flacco. Josh Hines-Allen scooped up the ball and returned 13 yards to set up a late field goal to break the 10-all tie. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Swift goal-line TD extends Bears lead

The Bears have gone up 21-7 over Carolina thanks to a goal-line rush from D'Andre Swift. The scoring play came after Caleb Williams connected with Swift on a 42-yard catch and run to get them on the doorstep. Already, Swift is over 100 yards from scrimmage. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Derrick Henry tackled for safety

A rare miscue for the Ravens rushing attack as Derrick Henry was tackled in the end zone, which resulted in a safety putting two points on the board for the Bengals. Sam Hubbard secured the tackle for Cincinnati. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Injury update

Couple of key names who are currently dealing with injuries:

  • Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (concussion protocol) ruled OUT vs. Patriots
  • Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) ruled QUESTIONABLE to return vs. Bills
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lamar Jackson finds Bateman for 16-yard TD

Baltimore is back up over the Bengals after Lamar Jackson was able to connect with receiver Rashod Bateman on a 16-yard touchdown. Jackson was getting pressure from his left, rolled out and completed the third-and-5 throw for Bateman to run into the end zone. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brian Thomas Jr. hauls in 85-yard touchdown

There haven't been a lot of bright moments for the 0-4 Jaguars so far this season, but it seems like they've found a gem in rookie Brian Thomas Jr. at the receiver position. He helped put Jacksonville up, 10-7, over the Colts thanks to an 85-yard touchdown reception from Thomas.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears go up 14-7 over Panthers

Chicago is up by a touchdown thanks to a goal-line rush by Roschon Johnson early in the second quarter. That rush concluded a 13-play scoring drive that traveled 80 yards before hitting pay dirt. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nico Collins explodes for 67-yard touchdown

Nico Collins' ascension to becoming one of the elite receivers in the NFL continues in Week 5 as the Texans star exploded for a 67-yard touchdown reception from C.J. Stroud. Collins is up to 78 yards receiving and Houston is up 14-3 over Buffalo. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caleb Williams flashes mobility to escape for first down

The No. 1 overall pick is flashing his elite talent early in Chicago's Week 5 matchup against the Panthers. Williams looked like he was dead to rights and about to be sacked, but somehow escaped the pressure and was able to rush for a first down. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Burrow throws TD dart to Higgins

We're all tied up at 7 apiece in Cincinnati after Joe Burrow threw a dart to wideout Tee Higgins for a touchdown. Burrow has completed six of his seven pass attempts for 57 yards and that touchdown so far. Higgins has caught both of his targets for 14 yards.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brian Robinson Jr. reaches end zone

After a turnover in the red zone earlier, Washington cashed in on its next trip thanks to running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was questionable for this game due to injury. Not only did he endure the ailment, but he put his team up with a goal-line touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cam Akers puts Houston up over Buffalo

The Texans running back took a first-and-10 handoff from the 15-yard line and galloped his way past the Buffalo defense for a touchdown, giving Houston a 7-3 lead over the Bills. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jayden Daniele picked off at goal line

Washington looked like it was going to get the first points of the day against Cleveland, but Jayden Daniels' throw to Zach Ertz was picked off by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at the goal line.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caleb Williams finds DJ Moore for TD

Chicago has knotted things up with Carolina after Caleb Williams connected with DJ Moore on a 34-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Williams has started this game completing three of his four throws for 48 yards and touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rhamondre Stevenson rumbles for touchdown

The Patriots back had his starting job stripped for this game due to fumbling issues, but he's making the most of his opportunity playing a complementary role. In the first quarter, Stevenson rushed for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 7-3 lead over Miami. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chuba Hubbard rips off 38-yard touchdown

Carolina is up 7-0 on the Bears thanks to a 38-yard rushing touchdown by Chuba Hubbard. Already, the back is up to 43 yards rushing and has two receptions. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    On-Site Preview: Giants at Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    On-Site Preview: Bills at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    On-Site Preview: Ravens at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    On-Site Preview: Packers at Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    On-Site Preview: Colts at Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Stefon Diggs Faces Off Against Bills For 1st Time Since Trade

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Ravens and Bengals Face Off In Big AFC North Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Anthony Richardson Doubtful, Joe Flacco In Line To Start Against Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    NFL Injury News

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    This Just In: Aaron Rodgers Addresses Davante Adams Trade Speculation

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Cousins' Record Day Leads Falcons Past Buccaneers In Overtime

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    This is the offense we expected from Kirk Cousins and the Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Buccaneers Let Lead Slip In Overtime Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    5:14

    Falcons Walk It Off In Overtime

  • Image thumbnail
    3:48

    TNF Highlights: Buccaneers at Falcons (10/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    6:11

    Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield Sound Off After Thrilling TNF game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    TNF Recap: Kirk Cousins Loving Life In Atlanta So Far

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    TNF Recap: NFC South Starting To Come Into Focus

  • Image thumbnail
    5:03

    TNF Recap: Falcons Upset Buccaneers, Complete Comeback OT Victory

  • Image thumbnail
    4:01

    NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Top Parlay

See All NFL Videos