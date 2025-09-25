We're back looking to predict the line moves to come after examining the Week 5 lookahead lines and considering what we expect to happen in Week 4. Last week, we touted getting the -2.5 on the Eagles as the line was likely to reopen at -3 at the very least, and the injury to Mike Evans has boosted it even higher. We also talked about the Vikings flipping from underdogs to favorites in the first ever regular season game in Dublin and other potential spread moves of note.

We're going to try and get ahead of similar line moves for Week 5 in this space. Let's take a look at the consensus Week 4 lookahead lines and then share our best bets to lock in early.

Week 5 lookahead lines

49ers at Rams (-3), 47.5

Vikings (-4.5) vs. Browns, 38.5

Cowboys (-1.5) at Jets, 46.5

Broncos at Eagles (-5.5), 43.5

Texans at Ravens (-9.5), 45.5

Giants (-2) at Saints, 43.5

Raiders at Colts (-6), 48.5

Dolphins (-1) at Panthers, 46.5

Buccaneers at Seahawks (-1.5), 44.5

Titans at Cardinals (-8), 42

Commanders at Chargers (-3), 48.5

Lions (-7.5) at Bengals, 49.5

Patriots at Bills (-10), 49.5

Chiefs (-3) at Jaguars, 44.5

Week 5 lookahead picks

Raiders at Colts

The Raiders are coming off an ugly loss but have a better matchup this week at home against a Bears defense that has struggled this season. The Colts are at peak value heading into a road matchup with a Rams team that might be a Super Bowl contender. I see this line as slightly too high based on current ratings, but I also see much more potential for those ratings to converge than separate further.

Broncos at Eagles

The Broncos don't play until Monday, so this movement would only be tied to the Eagles, who are 3.5-point road favorites against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay should get Chris Godwin back this week, and that will give them an opportunity to keep things tight against an Eagles team that has not looked anywhere near the level of last year's juggernaut. The Broncos are clearly garnering a lot of respect by being favored by more than a touchdown on Monday night, even considering how poor the Bengals played last week. If the Eagles don't impress, the market should be willing to play the underdog here down to at least +4.

Giants at Saints

The Saints' stock isn't going to get any lower considering their massive underdog status this week against the Bills. If they get blown out, what changes? But the Giants need Jaxson Dart to step in and turn the offense competitive immediately for people to be willing to lay points with the Giants on the road. Even if you believe in the optimistic outcomes for Dart, does this line get to -3? It seems like we might have nice value jumping on the Saints now and then seeing what happens with the Giants against the Chargers.

Other notes: I don't typically cover totals in this space, but there seems like potential to get a good number playing the Under in Titans-Cardinals at 42. The Titans' game this week has been steamed to the Under, while the Cardinals are facing a healthier Seahawks secondary on Thursday that should keep that game lower scoring. I wouldn't be surprised if this total reopened on the key number of 41 or potentially even lower ... I think the Jets will end up being a nice value as home 'dogs against the Cowboys, but neither team will have played by the time lines reopen Sunday so there probably won't be a rush to get a good number with the Jets. Unless, of course, Justin Fields is cleared to return this week and moves both the Monday night line against the Dolphins and this line. I think it's worth playing now.