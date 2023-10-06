Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups to look forward to. The Jacksonville Jaguars remained abroad for their second straight London game, where they will play host to the Buffalo Bills, Nathaniel Hackett and Sean Payton come face to face when the New York Jets travel to Denver to play the Broncos, and then on Sunday night, we get what is probably the game of the week when the Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (London)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -3.5, O/U 47.5

Katie Mox has TWO best bets for you on this matchup. She likes Bills -5.5, but also has a player prop to consider: Trevor Lawrence Under 1.5 passing touchdowns.

"Through four weeks, he's only had four passing touchdowns total. He threw for multiple in Week 1 and that has been it. I'm not sure this is the week that he gets back to throwing a bunch of touchdowns here considering the Jags O-Line has struggled at protection and are up against a mean, mean, nasty Bills pass rush. Additionally, Buffalo is the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense, giving up just 169.5 passing yards per game this season. It's just going to be tough on Lawrence in this matchup so I like him under the 1.5 passing touchdowns."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Bills (-5.5) Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -2.5, O/U 41.5

"Gross, gross, gross. The Steelers have been terrible, particularly on offense, thanks to Matt Canada. Sheil Kapadia (friend of the Pick Six Pod) has one of the most unbelievable stats/streaks running:

"If the Steelers don't gain 400 yards this week, they'll be FORTY GAMES without doing it. And maybe they hit that milestone. There's a chance this is a Mitch Trubisky-led team given the Kenny Pickett injury situation, although it appears Pickett is preparing to play. Regardless, Canada is under such insane fire, he has to basically unleash the kitchen sink in a massive home rivalry game. No one wants to back the Steelers here at all right now, the Ravens look much better, no doubt. But this is the AFC North's ugliest battle and it usually ends up inside three points, so I'm willing to take that gamble."

That's CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Will Brinson, who is taking the Steelers to cover at home. To read his best bets for Week 5, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-4) at Steelers Steelers Steelers Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Steelers

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -7.5, O/U 44

SportsLine expert R.J. White writes a survivor strategy column every week, where he goes in depth of how you should approach your pool. He laid out multiple options for Week 5, including taking the Lions:

"Detroit is coming off an impressive win in Green Bay with extra rest after playing on Thursday. Carolina is coming off another dismal performance by the offense with Bryce Young at QB, scoring zero touchdowns against a Vikings defense that sure didn't seem that tough coming into the season. The Panthers were outgained by 2.4 yards per play in that matchup despite being at home against a team that typically plays indoors."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Lions (-10) Lions Lions Lions Panthers Lions Lions Lions Lions

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -3.5, O/U 41.5

R.J. White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last six years, going 535-450-30 against the spread to put him up more than 35 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He likes teasing the Texans this week.

"The Falcons come back from London after getting dominated by the Jaguars, a team the Texans beat by 20 on the road the week prior. Feels like the Texans are the better team, right? The market moved quickly when this line was Falcons -3, and it figures to stay within teaser range where we can move Houston above a touchdown. Let's cross our fingers a +2.5 pops on the board to tease."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Falcons (-2) Falcons Falcons Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -2.5, O/U 40.5

Before making any Patriots vs. Saints picks or any other NFL predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Patriots (-1) Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Saints Saints Patriots

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Dolphins -9.5, O/U 49.5

"The Giants are a mess. The offensive line is a major issue. The Dolphins have some line issues as well, but after a so-so game last week Tua Tagovailoa will get it back going right again. Dolphins big. The offense explodes again."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Dolphins (-11) Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -1.5, O/U 42.5

"The Titans actually opened up as underdogs, but have quickly been bet up to two-point favorites. That makes me feel a bit better about this pick. It's true that Tennessee has been terrible on the road this year (0-2, 9.0 points per game), but the Colts haven't won a home game yet. Something has to give in this divisional showdown, and I'm going to take the team that I believe is better.

"The Titans have had the Colts' number as of late. Tennessee has won five straight vs. Indy, and has won by an average of 9.4 points per game. Derrick Henry has been a monster in this span, rushing for 120.2 yards per game and four touchdowns. He's coming off of his best outing of the season, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown vs. Cincinnati.

"Containing Anthony Richardson as a rusher and forcing him to beat you with his arm down the field is the key for Tennessee defensively, and I have faith in Mike Vrabel to do just that. The Titans are 3-1 ATS this year, so I'll take them here."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans (-2) at Colts Titans Titans Colts Colts Titans Titans Titans Colts

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -7.5, O/U 42.5

"We might be on the doorstep of rock bottom for the Bengals. Joe Burrow continues to not look right and now he'll either be without or throwing to an injured Tee Higgins (fractured rib) in this game against the Cardinals. Cincinnati has scored three or fewer points twice this season and Burrow's 4.8 yards-per-pass-attempt average is the lowest from a quarterback since 1950 through the first four games. The Bengals have also punted on 52.3% of their drives this season, which is the highest mark in the league. While they're struggling in Cincy, the Cardinals have been spunky! They are 3-1 ATS and I believe this could be the second time this season they pull off the upset at State Farm Stadium. Joshua Dobbs has played well in place of the recovering Kyler Murray (ACL) and I think this could be a monster day for James Conner. The Bengals are allowing 5.1 yards per rush this season. Arizona comes away with the win here and sends the Bengals further into despair."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-3) at Cardinals Bengals Bengals Bengals Cardinals Bengals Cardinals Bengals Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -6, O/U 46.5

"This feels like an obvious trap game for the Eagles: Not only do they have to fly all the way across the country, but they have to do it after playing an overtime game in Week 4. You know what, I take that back. Normally, that would be the perfect recipe for a trap game, but I haven't cooked in three years so I don't know the recipe for anything.

The Rams are actually in the same exact situation as Philadelphia this week. While the Eagles were beating the Commanders in overtime, the Rams were busy beating the Colts in overtime, so it's a clearly a trap game for both teams, which I think cancels out the possibility of a trap game.

Although the Eagles are 4-0, they definitely don't look as good as they did last year. Part of that has to do with the offense, but it feels like most of that has to do with the defense. Last year, the Eagles racked up 70 sacks on the season, which was tied for the third-most in a single-season in NFL history. This year, the pass rush hasn't been as good and their secondary has taken a huge step back.

Through four weeks, the Eagles have surrendered nine touchdown passes, which is the third-worst number in the NFL. Only the Bears and Broncos have surrendered more, and as we all know, if you're mentioned in the same breath as the Bears and Broncos for any reason, that's almost certainly not a good thing.

The problem for the Eagles is that their struggling pass defense gets to face a suddenly revitalized Matthew Stafford. Last year, Stafford only had one weapon (Cooper Kupp) and when that weapon got injured, the Rams offense fell apart. This year, Kupp could be returning for this game, but even if he doesn't, Stafford has a new favorite weapon in Puka Nacua. Puka has 39 catches this season, which not only leads the NFL, but it's also an NFL record for the most receptions for a player through his first four games (No other player in NFL history even had 31 catches through four weeks before Puka came along).

Thanks in large part to Puka, Stafford is averaging 307.3 passing yards per game this season, which is second in the NFL, behind only Tua Tagovailoa.

The Rams have been surprisingly good this year and if people haven't started noticing them yet, they will after this game."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-4.5) at Rams Rams Eagles Eagles Rams Rams Rams Eagles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -6, O/U 52

"The Vikings won last week for the first time and now get a Chiefs team playing on the road in successive weeks. The Chiefs haven't looked great on offense this season, but the Vikings defense is the perfect tonic. Look for Patrick Mahomes to light up the aggressive Brian Flores defense."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-4) at Vikings Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vikings Chiefs Chiefs Vikings Chiefs

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -3, O/U 40

How about a player prop from this matchup?

"R.J. mentioned Garrett Wilson. Love this spot for him. Going Over 58.5 receiving yards. 24 targets the last two weeks, if you looked at his target profile, which is his route participation, his air-yard share and target share, it's elite. The problem is Zach Wilson throwing Garrett Wilson the football. But we did see some signs of life last week, now he's playing a historically bad Broncos secondary ..."

Alex Selesnick, who we know as "PropStarz," dropped this player prop on the Pick Six Podcast this week.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Broncos (-1.5) Jets Jets Jets Jets Jets Jets Broncos Jets

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -3.5, O/U 45

Before you make any Cowboys vs. 49ers picks or any other NFL predictions, you need to see which side Micah Roberts is on. Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. He has a particularly keen eye for the 49ers, going 18-5 on his picks involving 49ers, returning $1250 to $100 bettors.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at 49ers (-3.5) 49ers 49ers Cowboys 49ers Cowboys 49ers 49ers 49ers

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Packers -1.5, O/U 43.5

Before you make any Packers vs. Raiders picks of your own, you need to see what NFL expert R.J. White has to say. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-1) at Raiders Packers Packers Packers Packers Raiders Packers Packers Packers



