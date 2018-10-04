NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Panthers roll at home and more best bets from Tom Fornelli

It wasn't easy, but we got back on the winning side of the ledger last week, posting a 2-1 record for the week thanks to the Texans and Chiefs squeaking by the spread ever so gently. It's an excellent recovery from a 0-3 performance in Week 3, and it gets my record on the season back to an even .500.

Now it's time to get back in the plus column, and to do that I'm going to rely on a team entering the week coming off a bye.

You shouldn't blindly bet teams coming off a bye because the value of the week off is overstated a bit, particularly early in the season. Plus, the people who get paid a lot of money to set the lines are also aware of bye weeks and adjust accordingly. However, there is a trend worth noting with bye weeks.

Since the 2010 season, teams that are favored in their first game off a bye week have gone 68-56-5 ATS. That's good enough to make a profit on its own, but I have other reasons for this pick besides Carolina's week off. The Giants haven't been bad against the run overall this season, but last week was the first time New York faced a running back who also doubles as a threat in the passing game, and Alvin Kamara tore them to shreds. I think Christian McCaffrey's in for a big game himself, and he'll help the Panthers cover this spread at home. Panthers 27, Giants 14

I'm far more excited about this Cleveland team with Baker Mayfield at QB than Tyrod Taylor, but even so, I'm not ready to rely on it in this game just yet. The Ravens have been one of the better teams in the NFL this season, and are currently scoring 30.8 points per game. Yes, the Browns defense has quietly been one of the better defenses in the league, and yes the Browns are at home, but home hasn't been the friendliest place for Cleveland this decade. Since 2010 the Browns are 24-38-3 ATS. Ravens 24, Browns 17

I like to bet teams a week after they were blown out. There tends to be a public overreaction, and I believe we have a good example here. Miami lost in New England 38-7 last week, while Cincinnati went on the road and beat Atlanta 37-36 in a shootout. This line opened with Cincinnati as a 5.5-point favorite and then quickly moved to 6.5-points. I think 5.5 points were a bit too much, and the extra point is just too much value to pass up. Bengals 28, Dolphins 24

