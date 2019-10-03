NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Vikings smash Giants, Browns upset 49ers, Chiefs stay undefeated

Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with an important NFC West battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, and the weekend slate has its own prime matchups -- like Cowboys-Packers and Colts-Chiefs.

Once again, we've got some bold picks for you as you prepare for the next wave of NFL action.

Yours truly went just 8-7 picking the Week 4 slate, easily the worst stretch of this season, but don't turn away now! The NFL is all about parity, and I'm going to use that logic to suggest I've got a big comeback in me this week. Right here, right now, we've got predictions and picks against the spread for every single game on tap. Have at them!

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

This feels like a spot where the Rams could rebound. But Russell Wilson is playing his best ball right now, the Seahawks will have the crowd behind them, and it's still very hard to trust Jared Goff, even with his semi-recent history of prime-time showcases.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Rams 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, )

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Baltimore's "D" is in free fall, and the Steelers have finally found offensive life. Mike Tomlin will have his guys fired up enough to make this closer than it should be, but in the end, Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Marquise Brown will be too much handle.

Prediction: Ravens 29, Steelers 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Bears -5

Are the Raiders a sleeper after upsetting the Colts? It's hard to buy that when you look at Chicago's defense. Khalil Mack is going to be so hungry for sacks that it really might not matter whether Chase Daniel or Mitchell Trubisky is playing quarterback.

Prediction: Bears 20, Raiders 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Someone has to win a game here. But my goodness is it hard to predict either of them doing so. It's a little tempting to lean into recency bias and point at Cincy's Monday night disaster, but if ever Joe Mixon is going to get going, it'll be against Arizona.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Cardinals 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Panthers -3.5

Carolina has fared well in Cam Newton's absence, and the Panthers D-line is capable of pressuring Gardner Minshew. But this Jags season is wacky. And Leonard Fournette looks rejuvenated. If he gets going again, they'll be able to steal one.

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Panthers 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -5.5

Daniel Jones has given the Giants some juice, but this is exactly the game Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen need to quiet some of those roaring criticisms. Consider this a rebound/confidence-booster for the Vikings -- at least until they get the Eagles in Week 6.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Giants 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -15.5

Jay Gruden could literally choose any one of his three quarterbacks to start this game, and the result would probably be the same. The Patriots have had some easy opponents to start the year, and that shouldn't change in the slightest in Landover.

Prediction: Patriots 41, Redskins 13

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -13.5

Overlooked QBs tend to put up numbers against the Eagles, who are already severely depleted in the secondary. But there's absolutely no way Doug Pederson, with his talent, should come up short at the Linc. Philly owns the Jets historically, too.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Jets 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3.5

The Bucs almost seem like the popular pick right now, which is kind of crazy considering how badly they fumbled away their two losses this year. But Jameis Winston chucks it more than Teddy Bridgewater, and Tampa has the firepower to make that matter.

Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Saints 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Texans -5

Sorry, but I will not allow myself to be fooled by the Falcons again. Their aerial attack has talent, but it's seriously lacking in execution. Houston, meanwhile, should be able to ride Deshaun Watson and its defense at home.

Prediction: Texans 26, Falcons 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

Josh Allen's likely absence might hurt Buffalo more than some people want to admit. But even if he were active, Tennessee's "D" has been legit for most of the year. I still can't get any kind of read on this Titans team, but they're capable of swiping this.

Prediction: Titans 16, Bills 14

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Rivalry games are always prone to unpredictability, and the Chargers are still banged up, but there's no way Philip Rivers shouldn't beat this depleted and downtrodden Denver team. The Broncos may put up a fight, but Vic Fangio is running out of answers.

Prediction: Chargers 25, Broncos 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5

This is a chance for Jason Garrett's club to prove it's for real after a close loss to New Orleans. Typically, I'd side with Aaron Rodgers in a heartbeat. But his supporting cast is bruised, and the Cowboys can expose Green Bay's holey run defense.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Packers 23

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5

Jacoby Brissett could have a field day against this Chiefs secondary even without T.Y. Hilton, but let's not kid ourselves. At home, on prime time, Patrick Mahomes is going to have his way. Andy Reid has too many weapons at his disposal to drop this.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Colts 25

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5

This one's going to be good. Baker Mayfield is due for some prime-time redemption. Kyle Shanahan will attack the Browns' ailing secondary. San Fran will also come in with a week of rest. But Cleveland's momentum is just as strong. Let's go with the upset.

Prediction: Browns 28, 49ers 27

Benjamin's record

Last week: 8-7

Season (straight up): 39-23-1

Season (against the spread): 31-32