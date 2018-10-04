NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Why Patrick Mahomes will slay the Jaguars and more best bets

Patrick Mahomes isn't coming back down to Earth.

What Mahomes accomplished in Denver on Monday night should put an end to the notion that he's a tough matchup away from turning into an ordinary quarterback. Even after the Broncos buried him in a 10-point fourth-quarter hole, they couldn't stop the Mahomes madness. Mahomes slogged his way through the first half, going 7 of 15 for 65 yards, but he was 21 of 30 for 239 yards and a score in the second half, allowing the Chiefs to overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against a defense featuring the likes of Von Miller and Chris Harris.

This was greatness:

Mahomes got the pass off with the left hand 😱



📺: ESPN #KCvsDENpic.twitter.com/JddvEqYHoK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 2, 2018

Mahomes passed what was billed as his first real test of the season (as if throwing for 896 yards, 13 touchdowns, and zero picks against the Chargers, Steelers, and 49ers was easy). Now, he gets an even tougher challenge on Sunday, when the Chiefs host the Jaguars.

What a matchup. This is everything you could ever want in a football game. The Chiefs are scoring a league-high 36.3 points per game. The Jaguars are allowing a league-low 14 points per game. The Chiefs' offense is second in DVOA. The Jaguars' defense is second in DVOA. I could go on, but you get the point. Arguably the best offense in football is going up against arguably the best defense in football.

Don't expect the Jaguars to go into Kansas City on Sunday and have their way with the Chiefs. Mahomes won't go undefeated and interception-less forever, but he's not some matchup-dependent quarterback taking advantage of an easy slate of games. Mahomes is matchup-proof, because he's the best quarterback in football. He's good enough to overcome what might be the best defense in football.

The game against the Broncos wasn't Mahomes' best performance -- it was actually his worst, statistically speaking -- but it was his most impressive. We already knew the Chiefs could race out to huge advantages and massage those leads during the second half, but we didn't know how they would react if they suddenly faced a deficit on the road against a good defense. Now, we know: Mahomes can bring a team back from the dead (with his left hand).

Obviously, the Jaguars' defense isn't the Broncos' defense. This Jaguars' defense is more akin to the 2015 Broncos defense. They don't really have a weakness. They can rush the passer with Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, and Yannick Ngakoue. They can neutralize incoming air attacks with their cornerback tandem, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. And they can stop the run with a group of linebackers led by Telvin Smith and Myles Jack.

Yet I'm not sure how they're going to stop the Chiefs.

One of the many scary things about the Chiefs is that they raced out to their 3-0 start while scoring 39 points per game and they didn't even get Kareem Hunt going. Hunt, who led the league in rushing yards a season ago, totaled 173 yards on 53 touches during the first three weeks. And the Chiefs still scored nearly 40 points per game, relying heavily on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce instead.

On Monday night, the Broncos took away the Hill home runs (nine catches for only 54 yards) and shut out Kelce for the entire first half. So the Chiefs turned to Hunt, who broke out with 175 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage. That's the beauty of this Chiefs offense. It's not just Mahomes. It's also the weapons he cycles through. And it's Andy Reid knowing how important it is to neutralize the pass rush by involving his running back.

The Chiefs just have so many dang weapons that it's going to be nearly impossible for any team -- even the Jaguars -- to completely stop them. If the big plays to Hill aren't there, Mahomes can hit Kelce in the intermediate portions of the field. If the passing game is bottled up, Mahomes can manufacture yards entirely on his own.

Or they can just get the ball to Hunt in space.

With Alex Smith a year ago, this offense scored 25.9 points per game. Now that they've swapped out Smith for Mahomes, they're scoring 27 points at their worst.

At the quarter mark of the season, Mahomes has thrown for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, which means he's on pace for 4,800 yards and 56 touchdowns (one more than Peyton Manning's record). Oh, and he's still yet to throw an interception.

In a way, that might be more impressive than his 14 touchdown passes. He's managing to be both a gunslinger and a careful quarterback at the same time. He's not getting lucky either. This isn't a case of defenses dropping interceptions, because Mahomes isn't throwing any interceptable passes.

It's difficult to win without generating turnovers in the NFL. Related: The Chiefs are 4-0 with only one giveaway.

It also helps that Reid has protected his quarterback. The Chiefs have allowed only five sacks, tied for the lowest total in the league thus far. Against the Broncos, we saw Mahomes escape pressure countless times, but we also saw Reid use a game plan that protected his quarterback.

Expect more of the same against the Jaguars. Expect Mahomes to get rid of the ball quickly, getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers and letting them do the heavy lifting. Even if the Jaguars get to Mahomes, that alone won't be enough. According to NFL Research, Mahomes has thrown three touchdowns and posted a 101.1 passer rating under pressure this season.

And know that if the situation demands greatness, the Chiefs will be able to turn to the best quarterback in the league.

"Right now, he is playing better than any quarterback has ever played. He is an MVP quarterback," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday, via NFL.com. "The question is what he can't do. I don't know. I don't think words can really put in perspective how great he is playing. That is really all there is to it."

"He gives you challenges every which way whether you put him in the pocket [or not]," Marrone said later. "He can make every throw. He makes quick decisions. You get him out of the pocket and he can extend plays. He is athletic enough to run and run for a long way and take it to the house. He has great command, and he has great weapons around him and an outstanding offensive line. Right now, offensively, what you're seeing is that it's kind of unbelievable, which is going to be a great challenge. We have our hands full."

With the first of my five best bets, I'll be taking the Chiefs (-3) against the Jaguars in what should be one of the best games of the season. Read on for all of my best bets for Week 5.

Last week: 3-1-1

This year: 14-5-1

Chiefs (-3) vs. Jaguars

The Chiefs' defense is a major problem and it might end up being the reason why they can't overcome the Patriots come January, but they might be able to hold their own against a Jaguars offense that will be without Leonard Fournette (out with a hamstring injury), which places more pressure on Blake Bortles. If there's one thing the Chiefs' defense can do, it's rush the passer. Dee Ford and Justin Houston are both on pace for 12 sacks.

Even against a bad Chiefs defense, I can't pick the Jaguars on the road. I don't trust Bortles. Which version will show up? He's been awful in two games and good in two others. Odds are, he'll be on the better side considering who he's going up against, but I'm skeptical he can keep pace with Mahomes. And if it ends up being a close game, give me Mahomes over Bortles.

Ravens (-3) at Browns

Did you know that the Ravens actually own the NFL's second-best point differential, trailing only the Rams? A lot of that has to do with their blowout of the Bills to begin the season, but it also has to do with how well they've played since then. Wipe away one bad half against the Bengals on a short week, and the Ravens would be one of the biggest stories of the season.

Joe Flacco is leading the fifth-best scoring offense in football (30.8 points per game). The defense is allowing 16.3 points per game. And Justin Tucker remains the most deadly kicker in the game. This is a remarkably complete team, even if they're not flashy.

The Browns are improved with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but Mayfield has yet to face a defense of this caliber. He's going to make some incredible throws, as he did against the Raiders last week, but he's also going to make some mistakes, as he did against the Raiders last week.

But the biggest reason I'm taking the Ravens is because of the coaching mismatch. The Browns finally have a talented roster, but they keep finding ways to botch wins. It's probably not a coincidence that Hue Jackson is still the team's coach. After blowing a 14-point lead against the Raiders, Jackson is now 2-33-1 as the coach of the Browns, which is good enough for a winning percentage of 0.069! On the other side, there's John Harbaugh, who has won more games in the past month than Jackson has since 2016.

The Ravens are the better team with the better coach.

Titans (-3.5) at Bills

My strategy of picking against the Bills has been working out well so far. This isn't the week to go away from that strategy.

The Bills might be the worst team in football. After blowing out the Vikings in Minnesota, which will go down as the strangest result of the 2018 season, the Bills returned to form in a 22-0 loss to the Packers. The Titans, meanwhile, sneakily might be one of the best teams in the AFC. They're 3-1, with their only loss of the season coming in that seven-hour marathon game back in Week 1, and they've managed to beat the Jaguars and Eagles, two final-four teams from last season.

The biggest concern I have for the Bills is that I don't think they'll be able to score against the Titans barring a barrage of takeaways. The Bills' offensive line has been woeful so far, ranking dead last in pass protection, per Football Outsiders' metrics. And the Titans can attack the quarterback. Jurrell Casey, who has already racked up three sacks, should bother Josh Allen all game long.

Cardinals (+4.5) at 49ers

Backing a rookie quarterback making his first start on the road is risky, but consider his competition. The 49ers have lost their starting quarterback and running back to season-ending knee injuries. Beathard played well against the Chargers, but his track record suggests that he'll go back to being a subpar quarterback.

This should be the week David Johnson finally gets going as a pass-catcher. The 49ers gave up nine catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers' running backs.

The Cardinals won't just keep it close. I think they'll win their first game of the season against a shorthanded team.

Rams (-7) at Seahawks

It feels odd to be taking a road team in Seattle, but that's how good the Rams have been. Jared Goff appears to have taken the next step in his development. Sean McVay's play-calling remains genius. And the weapons that this team has on both sides of the ball are undeniable. As a result, they're 4-0 and they lead the league in point differential (plus-73).

The Rams have already surpassed the Seahawks in the NFC West, but they rub it in here with a blowout. The Seahawks already didn't look like a good team during the first four weeks of the season, and that was before they lost Earl Thomas to a season-ending injury. I'm not sure how they're going to stop the Rams over the course of the game and keep up on the other side of the ball. The Seahawks' offensive line, which ranks 31st in pass protection, won't be able to hold up against Aaron Donald and company.