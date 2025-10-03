The first month of the 2025 regular season is in the books. As the calendar turns to October and the leaves begin to change, the action across the NFL is ramping up in a big way. In Week 5, there are a number of notable matchups, including the first game of this year's London slate, Denver visiting Philadelphia and an AFC East clash between the Patriots and Bills on Sunday night.

As we do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Vikings at Browns

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

SportsLine's R.J. White has been on a tear when it comes to betting Vikings games, owning a 37-13 record. We can tell you he's leaning over the 36.5 point total, but White has zeroed in on one side of the spread for his official pick of this game. To see that selection, go check out SportsLine.

Browns +4.5: "This game feels like a situation where the first team to 20 is going to win, but I'm not sure anyone is going to get to 20, so I'm just going to go with the Browns. And just for the record, I was going to take the Browns with Flacco as the starter, and I'm sticking with them even though they're making the move to Gabriel." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has Cleveland pulling off the upset in London. To see his full analysis of this game and the rest of his Week 5 picks, click here.



Cowboys at Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Cowboys -2.5: "The Cowboys are coming off a home tie with the Packers, a game in which they played well on offense. In fact, Dak Prescott has been playing well all season. The Jets defense has not. That's an edge for Dallas. The Jets are 0-4, sloppy and haven't taken the ball away yet. The Cowboys and Prescott will take this one." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Dallas to throttle New York, 30-20. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Broncos at Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Broncos +4.5: "The Broncos are on the road on a short week, but they did outgain the Bengals by 353 total yards on Monday night. Bo Nix hasn't looked incredible following his historic rookie campaign, but the Broncos are one bogus flag in Indy and one completed pass in L.A. away from being 4-0. The Eagles offense ranks bottom five in total yards per game, yards per rush and yards per play this season. Jalen Hurts didn't complete a single pass in the second half last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and A.J. Brown is out here tweeting cryptic Bible verses. I'll take the Broncos to keep it close." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Broncos to cover over Philadelphia. To see the rest of his picks, click here.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.



Texans at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Texans -1.5: "It doesn't matter how well-run the Ravens are or what their reputation as a team has been: The catastrophic level of injuries they suffered against the Chiefs, combined with getting blown out by the perennial AFC champions, is going to be very difficult to overcome both psychologically and from a talent standpoint. Considering they already had issues before losing a number of their best players, I wouldn't count on the Ravens being able to overcome this level of adversity right away, especially against a Texans team that finally put it all together last week." -- CBS Sports' Steve Taranto on why he likes Houston to take down the banged-up Ravens, 27-6. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Raiders at Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Raiders +6.5: "The Colts are coming off their first loss against the Rams, but they played well in that game. The Raiders lost to the Bears when they had a field goal blocked as the gun sounded, but Geno Smith threw three picks in that game to limit them. I think he will play better here, especially with Ashton Jeanty getting it going in the backfield. They hang around, but the Colts win it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Raiders to cover but Indy pulling out the 30-27 win at home. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Dolphins at Panthers



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Dolphins +1.5: "The Dolphins defense doesn't exactly instill the most confidence, but I'm not sure Carolina can adequately exploit their deficiencies. Carolina doesn't possess much of a threat in terms of rushing the passer, either (just two sacks through four games), so Tua Tagovailoa should have a relatively clean pocket to work through. Beyond the passing attack, I view this as a smash spot for Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who will face a Panthers run defense surrendering 4.9 yards per carry (fourth-highest in the NFL). Miami suddenly wins two in a row." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Dolphins to beat the Panthers, 23-20. To see the rest of his picks for Week 5, click here.



Giants at Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Saints -1.5: "This will be Jaxson Dart's first road start after winning at home last week. He did some good things, but without Malik Nabers the challenge will be a lot greater. The Saints hung around on the road against the Bills last week, and I think they will hang around and win this one. The road is too much for Dart." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has New Orleans notching its first win of the season. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Buccaneers at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Buccaneers +3.5: "The Bucs will be facing one of the best pass defenses they've seen this year. Only four teams have held opposing quarterbacks to a QB rating of 76 or less, and the Seahawks are one of them. Only six teams have recorded 12 or more sacks this year, and the Seahawks are one of them. Only three teams have seven or more interceptions this year, and yup, the Seahawks are one of them. The Bucs haven't won in Seattle since 2009, and I don't feel like the drought is going to end this year." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Seahawks winning but Tampa Bay covering in Week 5, 23-20. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Titans at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Want to stay alive in your office Survivor Pool? Well, you've come to the right place as the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has zeroed in on this game for its official pick. It has Arizona pulling out the win in 75% of sims. While this may be the official play, there's another pick that is hitting in 85% of simulations. To see that play, go head to SportsLine.

Cardinals -7.5: "The Titans are playing consecutive road games after getting shut out at Houston by the Texans last week. Arizona lost to the Seahawks and they also have struggled on offense. But this Titans team might be the perfect tonic. Kyler Murray will play well as the misery continues for the Titans." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Arizona to cover against Tennessee, 27-13. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Lions at Bengals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Lions -10.5: "The Bengals are lost offensively. Yes, Jake Browning lining up under center has dramatically lowered the ceiling of the unit following Joe Burrow's turf toe injury, but their issues go beyond that. They commit silly penalties, can't block and have no semblance of a consistent running game. And that unit is supposed to keep this close with the Lions, who lead the NFL with 34.3 points per game this season? Aidan Hutchinson should have a field day attacking this offensive line, and the Lions offense should continue to hum against a defense that just allowed Bo Nix to light them up for three total touchdowns Monday night." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Lions covering a double-digit spread over Cincinnati. To see the rest of his picks, click here.







Commanders at Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Chargers -2.5: "There's excitement with Jayden Daniels returning to the lineup, but it's not like he was crushing opponents this season when healthy. In fact, Washington has averaged 19.5 points per game with Daniels under center and 34 points per game with Marcus Mariota. Plus, Washington may not have Terry McLaurin in the lineup. As for the Chargers, the injury to Joe Alt is concerning, but Washington doesn't have a pass rush anyway. L.A. is 15-5-1 ATS under Jim Harbaugh since the start of last season, which is tied for the best mark in the NFL." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he likes Los Angeles to spoil Jayden Daniels' return. To see the rest of his picks, click here.







Patriots at Bills

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

SportsLine's Mike Tierney is the go-to source when it comes to NFL picks as he was a remarkable 61-39-3 on his picks in 2024. Tierney has now aimed that mastery towards this Sunday night matchup between New England and Buffalo, and loves one side of the spread. We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but to see that spread pick you'll need to log on to SportsLine.

Bills -7.5: "The Patriots impressed in blowing out Carolina last week, but this is a big step up in class. Facing the Bills at their place on a Sunday night is tough sledding. The Bills have been outstanding on offense and that will continue in this one. Look for Josh Allen to play big as the Bills win it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Bills covering against the Patriots. To see the rest of his Week 5 picks, click here.







Chiefs at Jaguars

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Want help trying to make a pick for Monday Night Football? Look no further than SportsLine's Mike Tierney, who was 61-39-3 all last season. Tierney now has his sights set on this contest between the Chiefs and Jaguars and has made his ATS selection. To check that out, head over to SportsLine.

Jaguars +3.5: "The Chiefs finally looked like themselves Sunday in dominating the Ravens, but I still think this offense will go through ups and downs. Baltimore's defense was in shambles heading into that matchup, and K.C. will now face a much tougher unit in the Jaguars, who have recorded a league-leading 13 takeaways so far this season. Jacksonville is also allowing just 18.0 points per game, which is top-five in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Jags offense is still finding its way -- especially through the air with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter not exactly lighting it up after four weeks -- but it can run the ball. Jacksonville is third in the NFL in rushing yards per game, which is where it could exploit a poor Chiefs run defense (127.0 yards per game allowed)." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Jaguars covering against Kansas City. To see the rest of his Week 5 picks, click here.



