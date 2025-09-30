NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Aaron Rodgers, Steelers silencing doubters with hot start; Ravens in free fall
Pete Prisco shares his Power Rankings heading into Week 5 of the 2025 season
A month into the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop the AFC North—a division many considered one of the best in the league before the season began.
Who saw that coming?
If you don't bleed black and gold, stop lying. Yet Mike Tomlin has done it again. This was supposed to be the year his streak of 18 straight seasons without a losing record was in jeopardy. The year Aaron Rodgers looked like an aging quarterback. The year the Steelers were looking up at the Ravens and Bengals.
Four games in, it's Pittsburgh looking down on everybody else. The three other teams are battling issues and injuries at quarterback, while the Steelers head into their bye in first place with Rodgers playing good football.
It's way too early to declare the Steelers division champs, but has anything you've seen from the other three teams in the division given hope that they can run them down right now?
The Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-21, in Dublin on Sunday behind solid play from Rodgers, combined with a defense that had six sacks and two takeaways. The running game, always a Steelers staple, showed signs of life with 131 yards on 29 carries.
Pittsburgh is up to ninth in my Power Rankings this week. After the bye, it's a home game against the Cleveland Browns, followed by a road game against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals. That looks like 5-1 to me, and if that happens, Tomlin's streak certainly will hold up this year.
The Steelers waited for Rodgers to decide to play this summer when they courted him, and they have to be glad they did. This team with Mason Rudolph might be 1-3. With Rodgers, it's 3-1 and leading the division.
One more thing: The young offensive line is coming together nicely, which should be good for the offense going forward. The Steelers will improve on that side of the ball as the running game continues to grow.
The Steelers' way has always been to run the ball, play good defense and get after the quarterback. They did that against the Vikings, serving notice that they are a true threat in the AFC North -- and maybe beyond.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Eagles
|They made it interesting in Tampa, but the sign of a good team is winning games on the road against good teams. They do have to get the running game going with Saquon Barkley.
|--
|4-0-0
|2
Bills
|The Bills have slogged through the last two games, but the opposition seems to have brought them down. The schedule has been favorable.
|--
|4-0-0
|3
Lions
|The offense wasn't as good against the Browns, but the defense came up big. That's the sign of a good team. They can win in a bunch of ways.
|3
|3-1-0
|4
Buccaneers
|Spotting the Eagles a big lead is never a good way to win games against good teams. But they did rally to make it interesting like they always do.
|1
|3-1-0
|5
Rams
|Matthew Stafford showed in Sunday's victory over the Colts that he could still sling it and put up big numbers. It's nice to see they got receiver Tutu Atwell involved as well.
|5
|3-1-0
|6
Seahawks
|Winning on the road at Arizona gets them to 3-1 behind a good defense and Sam Darnold playing well at quarterback. Maybe letting Geno Smith go was the right move after all.
|10
|3-1-0
|7
Packers
|The tie in Dallas actually has to feel like a loss. The defense suddenly fell apart. The end-of-game management was awful, too.
|2
|2-1-1
|8
Chargers
|Losing to a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start is not a good look for this team. The offense never seemed to get it going in the passing game
|4
|3-1-0
|9
Steelers
|Mike Tomlin has done a great job getting this team to 3-1. In a division where the other three teams have issues, the Steelers just might win the AFC North.
|9
|3-1-0
|10
Chiefs
|The four-touchdown passing game from Patrick Mahomes against the Ravens had an old-time feel to it for this offense. It's amazing what having speed outside can do for a quarterback.
|2
|2-2-0
|11
Colts
|If only Adonai Mitchell hadn't dropped the ball going into the end zone to cost them a touchdown. They could be undefeated.
|2
|3-1-0
|12
Jaguars
|At 3-1, they are one of the surprise teams in the league, led by a defense with 13 takeaways. But here come the Chiefs on Monday night for a big one.
|5
|3-1-0
|13
49ers
|Brock Purdy didn't look right in the loss to the Jaguars. Did he rush back? They need him to be better.
|5
|3-1-0
|14
Broncos
|The defense got back on track against the Bengals after two bad showings. The offense showed more life, but still not enough.
|--
|2-2-0
|15
Commanders
|They need Jayden Daniels back. But the defense let them down in the loss to the Falcons.
|8
|2-2-0
|16
Ravens
|They are 1-3, Lamar Jackson is hurt and the defense is awful. This is not the start we expected to see.
|5
|1-3-0
|17
Vikings
|Their two-game European trip didn't get off to a good start in the loss to the Steelers, but they did battle back to make it a game. Carson Wentz can't turn the ball over like he did early in the game.
|4
|2-2-0
|18
Patriots
|At 2-2, they face a big division game at Buffalo on Sunday night. It will be a big step up in competition from what they've seen so far.
|2
|2-2-0
|19
Bears
|Two straight victories has this Bears team showing signs of progress in Ben Johnson's first season. Caleb Williams is improving.
|2
|2-2-0
|20
Cardinals
|Two consecutive close losses has their fast start seem like a long time ago. The offense has to be more consistent with Kyler Murray.
|5
|2-2-0
|21
Texans
|The offense showed some life against the Titans, but it's the defense that continues to be the strong part of this team. Getting the first victory could get this team going now.
|5
|1-3-0
|22
Falcons
|The best thing about their victory over the Commanders is Michael Penix Jr. responded after a terrible showing the week before. They had to get that from their young quarterback.
|5
|2-2-0
|23
Cowboys
|When is a tie like a victory? When you are the Cowboys and you come back to tie the Packers like they did Sunday night. The Cowboys schedule lightens up in the next few games, too.
|--
|1-2-1
|24
Bengals
|Jake Browning just isn't good enough. Like I've been saying, they are done without Joe Burrow.
|5
|2-2-0
|25
Browns
|They might be closing in on a quarterback change. They aren't scoring enough with Joe Flacco.
|3
|1-3-0
|26
Raiders
|Do they have a Geno Smith problem? He's thrown seven picks, including three in the loss to the Bears, which can't continue to happen. At least Ashton Jeanty is the real deal.
|2
|1-3-0
|27
Giants
|Jaxson Dart to the rescue. He brought life to the offense. The bad news is he will be without receiver Malik Nabers (torn ACL) the rest of the way.
|1
|1-3-0
|28
Dolphins
|They played much better in getting their first victory over the Jets. But it came with a price, losing Tyreek Hill for the year with a knee injury.
|1
|1-3-0
|29
Panthers
|After blowing out the Falcons, they were awful in losing big to the Patriots. Bryce Young has to pick it up.
|4
|1-3-0
|30
Jets
|This team is sloppy, doesn't tackle well, has tons of penalties and turns the ball over. Not a great start for head coach Aaron Glenn.
|--
|0-4-0
|31
Titans
|How much longer does Brian Callahan have as the coach? Getting shutout by the Texans is not a good look.
|--
|0-4-0
|32
Saints
|After a horrible showing in Seattle, at least they showed some fight against the Bills. They are too limited in terms of personnel.
|--
|0-4-0