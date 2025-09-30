A month into the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop the AFC North—a division many considered one of the best in the league before the season began.

Who saw that coming?

If you don't bleed black and gold, stop lying. Yet Mike Tomlin has done it again. This was supposed to be the year his streak of 18 straight seasons without a losing record was in jeopardy. The year Aaron Rodgers looked like an aging quarterback. The year the Steelers were looking up at the Ravens and Bengals.

Four games in, it's Pittsburgh looking down on everybody else. The three other teams are battling issues and injuries at quarterback, while the Steelers head into their bye in first place with Rodgers playing good football.

It's way too early to declare the Steelers division champs, but has anything you've seen from the other three teams in the division given hope that they can run them down right now?

The Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-21, in Dublin on Sunday behind solid play from Rodgers, combined with a defense that had six sacks and two takeaways. The running game, always a Steelers staple, showed signs of life with 131 yards on 29 carries.

Pittsburgh is up to ninth in my Power Rankings this week. After the bye, it's a home game against the Cleveland Browns, followed by a road game against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals. That looks like 5-1 to me, and if that happens, Tomlin's streak certainly will hold up this year.

The Steelers waited for Rodgers to decide to play this summer when they courted him, and they have to be glad they did. This team with Mason Rudolph might be 1-3. With Rodgers, it's 3-1 and leading the division.

One more thing: The young offensive line is coming together nicely, which should be good for the offense going forward. The Steelers will improve on that side of the ball as the running game continues to grow.

The Steelers' way has always been to run the ball, play good defense and get after the quarterback. They did that against the Vikings, serving notice that they are a true threat in the AFC North -- and maybe beyond.