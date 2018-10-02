NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Rams hold top spot, surprising team jumps up to No. 3

If the season ended today, there would be a lot of push for Sean McVay as coach of the year, and rightfully so. He's done an amazing job leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 4-0 start and the No. 1 spot here in my Power Rankings.

But the guy who has done the best job coaching so far is Tennessee Titans first-year coach Mike Vrabel.

He is the coach of the year so far in my book.

The Titans, despite a slew of injuries, including at the quarterback position, are now 3-1 and have defeated the Jaguars and Eagles the past two weeks. They did so despite having an injured Marcus Mariota, who could barely grip the ball in the victory over the Jaguars.

The Tennessee defense doesn't have gaudy numbers, but they are ranked sixth in scoring, the most important stat of all. They are also eighth in sacks per pass play and 10th in third-down defense, which has added up to an impressive start and a unit that has carried this team.

But against the Eagles on Sunday, it was the offense that came alive. A unit that is ranked 28th in scoring helped the Titans rally from down 17-3 to win the game in overtime.

Mariota impressed throwing the ball, even though some fingers on his throwing hand remain numb after he suffered an elbow injury in Week 2. Mariota completed 30 of 42 passes with two touchdown throws and one pick on the day. He also drove the Titans to the winning score in overtime. On that drive, he converted two fourth-down plays and hit Corey Davis for the game-winning score.

The Titans have been flying under the radar for much of the early part of the season, but that's not the case now.

They head to Buffalo this week ranked in the third spot here in my Power Rankings and have the look of a playoff team.

Vrabel was a tough-guy linebacker during his playing days and his team has taken on that style. No matter who they play, whether it's the bully Jaguars or the Eagles coming off their Super Bowl victory, the Titans are ready for the fight. Win or lose, they will battle and scrap – just like their coach used to do on the playing field.

That has them at 3-1 and has Vrabel as the early leader for coach of the year.