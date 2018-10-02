NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Rams hold top spot, surprising team jumps up to No. 3
Mike Vrabel has led the Titans to a 3-1 start and is the coach of the year so far
If the season ended today, there would be a lot of push for Sean McVay as coach of the year, and rightfully so. He's done an amazing job leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 4-0 start and the No. 1 spot here in my Power Rankings.
But the guy who has done the best job coaching so far is Tennessee Titans first-year coach Mike Vrabel.
He is the coach of the year so far in my book.
The Titans, despite a slew of injuries, including at the quarterback position, are now 3-1 and have defeated the Jaguars and Eagles the past two weeks. They did so despite having an injured Marcus Mariota, who could barely grip the ball in the victory over the Jaguars.
The Tennessee defense doesn't have gaudy numbers, but they are ranked sixth in scoring, the most important stat of all. They are also eighth in sacks per pass play and 10th in third-down defense, which has added up to an impressive start and a unit that has carried this team.
But against the Eagles on Sunday, it was the offense that came alive. A unit that is ranked 28th in scoring helped the Titans rally from down 17-3 to win the game in overtime.
Mariota impressed throwing the ball, even though some fingers on his throwing hand remain numb after he suffered an elbow injury in Week 2. Mariota completed 30 of 42 passes with two touchdown throws and one pick on the day. He also drove the Titans to the winning score in overtime. On that drive, he converted two fourth-down plays and hit Corey Davis for the game-winning score.
The Titans have been flying under the radar for much of the early part of the season, but that's not the case now.
They head to Buffalo this week ranked in the third spot here in my Power Rankings and have the look of a playoff team.
Vrabel was a tough-guy linebacker during his playing days and his team has taken on that style. No matter who they play, whether it's the bully Jaguars or the Eagles coming off their Super Bowl victory, the Titans are ready for the fight. Win or lose, they will battle and scrap – just like their coach used to do on the playing field.
That has them at 3-1 and has Vrabel as the early leader for coach of the year.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Rams
|Can their offense be stopped? It is clicking right now and Jared Goff is an MVP candidate.
|--
|4-0-0
|2
|Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes is playing at such a high level already. Now comes his toughest test against the No. 1-ranked Jaguars defense.
|--
|4-0-0
|3
|Titans
|If Marcus Mariota can play like he did against the Eagles, they will be a playoff team. It's that simple.
|2
|3-1-0
|4
|Jaguars
|They face a monster game this week at Kansas City against the Chiefs. Their defense against the Chiefs offense will be fun.
|2
|3-1-0
|5
|Bears
|At 3-1, they are off to a fast start and the offense is starting to really get going. The defense is nasty and could carry this team.
|11
|3-1-0
|6
|Saints
|They won two straight on the road to take over the division lead. The defense played better against the Giants.
|2
|3-1-0
|7
|Redskins
|They come off their bye with a big game at New Orleans. That will decide an early contender in the NFC.
|--
|2-1-0
|8
|Panthers
|After a bye, they play a winnable home game against the Giants. They play three straight against the NFC East coming up.
|1
|2-1-0
|9
|Bengals
|At 3-1, they have proven to be a playoff contender. But they do need to tighten up on defense.
|2
|3-1-0
|10
|Ravens
|They are playing well on both sides of the ball and the defense has been outstanding in the second half. They have a playoff look about them.
|2
|3-1-0
|11
|Patriots
|So much for burying the Patriots. They can still get it done when they need to do so and remain the class of the AFC East.
|7
|2-2-0
|12
|Dolphins
|Which team are they? The one that opened 3-1 or the one that got blown out by the Patriots last week? We'll know after they play the Bengals this week.
|8
|3-1-0
|13
|Eagles
|They just haven't looked like the team that made the Super Bowl run last year. The offensive line needs to play better.
|10
|2-2-0
|14
|Packers
|They haven't looked crisp yet this season, but you get the idea it's coming. The defense played well against the Bills.
|--
|2-1-1
|15
|Broncos
|They let one get away against the Chiefs Monday night. They need to get more from Case Keenum.
|5
|2-2-0
|16
|Cowboys
|They got back to running the ball with Ezekiel Elliott against the Lions. That's something that they have to do more of coming up.
|7
|2-2-0
|17
|Chargers
|They found a way against the 49ers, but they still look off on defense. They need to pick it up.
|4
|2-2-0
|18
|Seahawks
|The defense has picked it up the past two weeks. But now here come the Rams.
|4
|2-2-0
|19
|Steelers
|At 1-2-1, if they don't fix that defense they will be watching come playoff time. They can't stop anybody.
|9
|1-2-1
|20
|Vikings
|They've lost two straight and the defense has been a problem. That's a major surprise heading to Philadelphia this week.
|5
|1-2-1
|21
|Buccaneers
|They head to their bye and Jameis Winston will be the quarterback when they get back. It's the way it should be.
|8
|2-2-0
|22
|Lions
|At 1-3, they are in a big hole in the division. They still don't have an identity on offense.
|5
|1-3-0
|23
|Falcons
|Their season could be on the line this week at Pittsburgh. Their defense just isn't good enough with all the injuries.
|4
|1-3-0
|24
|Giants
|At 1-3, this is going to be a long season. They have a tough road game against a rested Carolina team this week.
|--
|1-3-0
|25
|Texans
|That was a season-saving overtime victory against the Colts. Now they have the battle for Texas this week against the Cowboys.
|7
|1-3-0
|26
|Colts
|Frank Reich blew the Texans game with his bad decision to drop this team to 1-3. At least Andrew Luck came alive.
|1
|1-3-0
|27
|Raiders
|They pulled one out in overtime against the Browns. Maybe that gets this team going, but the defense is a major issue.
|3
|1-3-0
|28
|Browns
|At 1-2-1, they've had chances in all four of their games. They have to be excited about the future with Baker Mayfield.
|2
|1-2-1
|29
|Bills
|There are going to be games like they had at Green Bay with a young team. The big thing will be how they bounce back.
|2
|1-3-0
|30
|Jets
|The enthusiasm about the season-opening victory has waned. This team isn't very good right now.
|2
|1-3-0
|31
|49ers
|They competed against the Chargers, but couldn't come through in the end. C.J. Beathard impressed in his first start for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo
|2
|1-3-0
|32
|Cardinals
|They made the right move to go to Josh Rosen, but this season is toast. It's all about building for 2019.
|1
|0-4-0
