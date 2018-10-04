NFL Week 5 QB Power Rankings: Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes top MVP list at quarter point

1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

He won big against bad defenses and he won late against a good defense and he went 3-0 on the road for the league's best offense.

2 Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB

Lots of pieces around him with Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, but Goff is DEALING. His game against Minnesota -- a very good defense -- in Week 4 was one of the most impressive quarterback outings you'll ever see.

3 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints QB

With Mark Ingram gone for the first quarter of the season and the Saints defense deciding to regress to "every season not named 2017."

4 Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB

He's getting a lot of help from Melvin Gordon, but Melvin Gordon is getting a lot of help from him too. Rivers is having a fantastic season.

5 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB

Color me concerned about the health of his leg at this point, although Washington's defense is good.

6 Tom Brady New England Patriots QB

The Patriots haven't been great yet, but a Thursday night showdown against the Colts with Julian Edelman returning could do nice things for this team.

7 Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB

Little bit tougher to rank him because the the Panthers have only played three games, but Newton's having his most efficient season yet.

8 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB

A few bad throws against the Eagles in the red zone are the only real wart on Ryan's resume thus far this season.

9 Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB

Lots of good things happening with the Ravens, but it's undeniable how much better Flacco is playing this year.

10 Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB

Starting to look like pre-injury Andrew Luck and he's made the Colts competitive in every single game they've played in.

11 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB

It's not like this defense has been playing well outside the Patriots game. Stafford's been let down by his receivers plenty this season too.

12 Alex Smith Washington Redskins QB

Without Smith playing well, the Redskins might be the most rudderless team in the NFL after letting Kirk Cousins walk.

13 Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB

Leaning HEAVILY on the last game against the Eagles here, but Mariota's been hurt and is still willing the Titans to victories. The defense certainly helps but he might be about to break out.

14 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB

The Seahawks might be a bottom five team in football if you take Russell Wilson off the roster. He's not playing out of his mind, but this is a bad squad right now.

15 Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB

The Texans haven't been good or anything, but Watson is playing pretty well behind a horrible offensive line coming off an ACL injury last year.

16 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB

There's only so much he can do without Le'Veon Bell and a defense, but Roethlisberger hasn't looked like he's prepped to lead this team to glory just yet.

17 Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB

Heck of a start to the season for Dalton, who is finding his previous form and starting to look sharp again.

18 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

Cousins has made some really nice throws and big plays this season, but the Vikings aren't winning games, which is a bit of a red flag considering the defense and the receivers. They won last year ...

19 Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB

He's been bad when the Jags have lost but he's been really good while the Jags are winning.

20 Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB

Despite the disaster that was the loss to the Patriots, Tannehill's been very good this season. I expect a bounceback in Week 5.

21 Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

I mean, maybe he should be higher? This is a weird one. He was benched mid-game and he's not starting anymore. But the Bucs don't have two wins without FitzMagic. RIP.

22 Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB

Showed signs of his MVP form in Week 4, but he's only played two weeks of the season so far.

23 Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB

Khalil Mack gets the nod if anyone from the Bears is MVP but Trubisky had one amazing game. Might be a breakout coming?

24 Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB

He's kept the Raiders in a couple of games and he's also blasted them right out of a few others.

25 Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB

One missed throw to Demaryius Thomas is going to linger for a while. The Broncos remains a perplexing team.

26 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

He has no weapons and the offensive line isn't playing well. He's forced to throw to Ezekiel Elliott all the time.

27 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB

Maybe Mayfield is too low based on just beating the Jets on Thursday night in Week 3.

28 Sam Darnold New York Jets QB

Maybe Darnold is too low based on just beating the Lions on Monday night in Week 1.

29 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Maybe Allen is too low based on just beating the Vikings on the road in Week 3.

30 Josh Rosen Arizona Cardinals QB

Promising start against the Seahawks in Week 3. Think Rosen could start to play pretty well soon.

31 C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB

It's just hard to rank Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard here so they can just be low. Nice effort last week though.

32 Eli Manning New York Giants QB