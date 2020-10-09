Week 5 of the NFL season has gone topsy turvy as there have been multiple schedule changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that's sweeping the league. The Tennessee Titans are the determining factor in all the schedule hoopla as their matchup against the Buffalo Bills is in question and has recently been postponed. Tennessee is hosting Buffalo this week, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Titans facility, the game has been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. (from its original Sunday date). This game is contingent on the Titans having no more positive cases in the coming days, which would keep the facility shut down indefinitely. If all goes well, the NFL will be getting just their second Tuesday game in 70 years.

Of course, Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak impacts Buffalo, as the Bills were scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6. If the Tennessee-Buffalo game is played on Tuesday, the Week 6 matchup against Kanas City would be moved from Thursday to Sunday. If Buffalo-Tennessee is postposed, the Bills' Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs will be played as originally scheduled on Thursday.

The Buffalo-Tennessee game isn't the only one impacted for Week 6. Since the New England Patriots have not practiced in their facility due to positive COVID-19 tests, their game against the Denver Broncos has been moved from Sunday to Monday night. New England has a bye in Week 6, but Denver does not have a bye until Week 8 -- some have argued the Broncos get a raw deal from the rescheduled game. In short, the Patriots returning to practice Friday is important for the NFL if the league wishes not to add a Week 18 to the scheduled.

Confused with all the schedule changes? Here's a rundown for all four teams that had their Week 5 games affected.

Tennessee Titans

Game time for Week 5 officially rescheduled from Sunday at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, October 13 at 7 p.m (at Tennessee).

Must have no new positive tests for the next three days for its facility to open on Sunday, putting the game on track for Tuesday.



Host the Houston Texans in Week 6 (Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m.) and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 (Sunday, October 25 at 1 p.m.) -- a rescheduled game from Week 4.

22 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. Players and personnel have not been in the facility since their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The facility closed on September 29 and is unlikely to reopen Friday as another player tested positive following Wednesday's testing.

Did not play in Week 4 as their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Week 7. Week 4 became the Titans bye week.

New England Patriots

Game time for Week 5 officially rescheduled from Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST to Monday at 5 p.m. EST (host the Denver Broncos)

Will be the "early game" Monday with kickoff scheduled before the "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

Three positive COVID-19 cases confirmed on the roster: QB Cam Newton, CB Stephon Gilmore, DT Bill Murray (practice squad). All were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with Newton and Gilmore confirmed they were asymptomatic.

Practices canceled for Wednesday and Thursday after Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19. Players and coaches conducted remote meetings Thursday and are scheduled to return to practice Friday.

The scheduled bye week is Week 6 (no game on Sunday, October 18). Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 25, which they host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m.

The rescheduled game could give the Patriots a greater chance of returning Cam Newton to the lineup in Week 5.

Denver Broncos

No positive COVID-19 tests on the roster

Game time officially rescheduled from Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST to Monday at 5p.m. EST (at New England)

Will be the "early game" Monday with kickoff scheduled before the "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

Next up: Host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 18 (4:05 EST kickoff) and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 25 (4:25 EST kickoff).

The scheduled bye week is Week 8 (Sunday, November 1).

Buffalo Bills