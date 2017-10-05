NFL Week 5 schedule, Fantasy, injuries, TV, streaming, picks: Chiefs eye 5-0 start
Everything you need to know for Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season is here
Four weeks of the NFL season are in the books and there's just one undefeated team left standing.
The Kansas City Chiefs survived a Monday night battle at home with the Washington Redskins -- and even managed to cover -- to improve to 4-0.
Also this week, we learned that there's a new Super Bowl favorite according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook as the Steelers jumped ahead of the struggling Patriots; Some fan bases (we're talking to you New York Giants , Cleveland Browns and 49ers fans) aren't as concerned about the Super Bowl odds as they are about the NFL Draft right now. Here are the latest 2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings from Chris Trapasso; Ryan Wilson breaks down why the Miami Dolphins ' problems are bigger than Jay Cutler; Jason La Canfora wants these trades to happen.
Are you ready for Week 5? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs while setting your lineups, info on the Week 5 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 5 games.
Dig in and enjoy.
Schedule
Thursday
Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Sunday
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Chargers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns vs. New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
49ers at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys , 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Chiefs at Houston Texans , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
How to watch on TV, stream
Picks
Brinson: Browns get first win and every Week 5 game
Prisco: Jets win again and every Week 5 game
Breech: Cowboys top Packers and every Week 5 game
SportsLine: Get computer and expert picks for the entire season
Fantasy
Waiver Wire: Murray takes over in Minnesota
Streaming: Best Week 5 streaming options for QB, TE, DF, K
Trade Chart: Dave Wilson helps you analyze trade offers
Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Ajayi, Lynch rebound candidates
Key Week 5 updates
Raiders' Carr out at least two weeks
Bears are turning to rookie Mitchell Trubisky
Packers' Adams, Montgomery hope to play
Report: Gronk expected to miss 'TNF'
He's dealing with a thigh injury
Ex-athletes voice support for Cam Newton
A few former athletes say they understand where Newton was coming from with his sexist rem...
-
The Vikings face the Bears in Chicago on Monday, but it's unknown who will be starting at QB...
-
Hot SportsLine prognosticator is all over the Bears and another huge NFL underdog to win o...
-
The connection between the two is legendary, but they weren't always on the same page
-
Tampa Bay is the only city in which Belichick hasn't won a game as an NFL head coach
