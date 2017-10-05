NFL Week 5 schedule, Fantasy, injuries, TV, streaming, picks: Chiefs eye 5-0 start

Four weeks of the NFL season are in the books and there's just one undefeated team left standing.

The Kansas City Chiefs survived a Monday night battle at home with the Washington Redskins -- and even managed to cover -- to improve to 4-0.

Also this week, we learned that there's a new Super Bowl favorite according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook as the Steelers jumped ahead of the struggling Patriots; Some fan bases (we're talking to you New York Giants , Cleveland Browns and 49ers fans) aren't as concerned about the Super Bowl odds as they are about the NFL Draft right now. Here are the latest 2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings from Chris Trapasso; Ryan Wilson breaks down why the Miami Dolphins ' problems are bigger than Jay Cutler; Jason La Canfora wants these trades to happen.

Are you ready for Week 5? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs while setting your lineups, info on the Week 5 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 5 games.

Dig in and enjoy.

Key Week 5 updates

Raiders' Carr out at least two weeks

Bears are turning to rookie Mitchell Trubisky

Packers' Adams, Montgomery hope to play