There's never a dull moment in the NFL, and the fifth week of the 2024 regular season is no exception. There are a host of marquee matchups to watch over the next several days as we start to separate the contenders from the pretenders. One of those matchups includes a prime-time showdown between two historic rivals.

With the season in full swing, so many players to keep an eye on and great games to catch, it is a lot to keep track of. Don't worry, though, we have you covered with everything you need to know entering the NFL's fifth Sunday of the 2024 season.

Let's take a look at three of the best games to watch in Week 5:

Let's take a look at three of the best games to watch in Week 5:

Cowboys at Steelers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC

What better way to end a day of football than a game between these two historic rivals. The Steelers enter Sunday's game at 3-1, while the Cowboys are hoping to get over .500 for the first time since Week 1.

Injuries are taking their toll on America's Team, as the Cowboys will be without DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and Brandin Cooks for Sunday's game. But no one should be ruling the Cowboys out as they still have the dynamic duo of quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb and standout defenders Eric Kendricks and Trevon Diggs.

A big focus for Pittsburgh will be the continued progress of quarterback Justin Fields, who last week became the first player in franchise history to throw for 300 yards, run for 50 yards and run for two touchdowns in a game. Fields and Co. will try to exploit a Cowboys defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL so far against the run and in the red zone.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET
TV Channel: NFL Network

Don't sleep on Sunday morning's showdown that will take place across the pond in London. This should be a fun matchup between an undefeated team and a team that is still trying to find its rhythm after a so-so start to the season.

The starting quarterbacks for both teams are reason enough to watch this game. Aaron Rodgers is always must-see TV as a future Hall of Famer who still appears to still finding his footing with the Jets after missing virtually all of last year. Look for Rodgers to try to take advantage of a Vikings defense that has allowed the most passing yards in the NFL through four weeks. This could lead to a breakout game for Garrett Wilson, who has yet to eclipse 60 receiving yards in a game this season.

Perhaps the biggest storyline is this game is Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold facing the team that selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. While things didn't pan out for him in New York, Darnold is in the middle of a breakout year in Minnesota as he currently leads the league with 11 touchdown passes.

Saints at Chiefs

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN

Two weeks ago, it appeared that this could be a matchup between two of the league's top teams. But while the Chiefs have continued to win, the Saints hit a speed bump after beating their first two opponents by a combined score of 91-29.

Despite their recent struggles, there are tangible reasons why New Orleans could upset Kansas City. The Saints have been extremely efficient in the red zone on both sides of the ball. They're No. 1 in the NFL in red zone defense and first in red zone offense. A big reason for the offense's success inside the opponents' 20-yard line is Alvin Kamara, who already has six touchdowns this season. New Orleans' defense is spearheaded by three players who already have at least three sacks, led by cornerback Alontae Taylor.

For the Chiefs, it'll be interesting to see how they adjust to Rashee Rice's potential season-ending injury. Look for Kansas City to give rookie Xavier Worthy more opportunities to make plays with Rice out. The Chiefs are also expected to lean more on a running game that received a jolt in the arm with the recent signing of former league rushing champion Kareem Hunt.

Week 5 schedule

Week 5 schedule
All times ET

Sunday

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (London), 9:30 a.m. NFL Network

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2