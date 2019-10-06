NFL Week 5 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Adam Thielen bounces back with huge performance against Giants

It's the fifth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 5.

Christian McCaffrey going off

It's another big day for Christian McCaffrey. He started hot and hasn't really relented. For his latest touchdown, the third of the day, McCaffrey went for 84 yards on a run right up the middle.

Christian McCaffrey goes all the way! @run__cmc’s 3rd TD of the game is an 84-yard sprint! #KeepPounding #JAXvsCAR



Teddy Touchdowns

Teddy Bridgewater is also having himself a damn day. He's thrown for over 230 yards and three touchdowns, including this 33-yard strike to Ted Ginn, against the Bucs.

Teddy Talk 🗣



Bridgewater to Ginn for the 33-yard TD! #TBvsNO @teddyb_h2o @tedginnjr_19



Thielen and Cousins back on track

Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins weren't exactly best friends after last week's Vikings game, but the wide receiver's critical comments may have sparked a big Sunday for the duo. Thielen has six catches, over 120 yards receiving and one touchdown in the first half alone against the Giants.

Thielen breaking free today.



This 44-yard pick up gives him 110 yards on the day! @AThielen19 #MINvsNYG #SKOL



They also connected for another TD in the second half.

THIELEN IS BALLING.



His second TD of the day! #MINvsNYG @athielen19



Big whoops from Brady

The Patriots are having some unexpected troubles against the Redskins and Tom Brady has thrown an interception in the red zone for the second straight week. He probably should have just tucked that one and taken the sack.

Burning the QB

The Panthers defense put some great pressure on Gardner Minshew in the second quarter and forced him to fumble the football in the pocket. Carolina rookie Brian Burns was there to scoop it up and take it all the way to the house to double the Panthers' lead.

BRIAN BURNS TO THE HOUSE! The Defensive Rookie of the Month @Fire_Burns99 scores his first NFL touchdown! #KeepPounding #JAXvsCAR



Danny Dimes

Daniel Jones continues to get Giants fans excited and he delivered a beautiful 35-yard strike to Darius Slayton for a touchdown to get New York on the board against Minnesota. That's a great throw and a great catch to pick up the TD.

.@Daniel_Jones10 throws a dime to fellow rookie Darius Slayton for the 35-yard TD! #MINvsNYG @Young_Slay2



P-I-C-K PICK PICK PICK

The Jets' day is off to a fantastic start! Just kidding, New York went for it on fourth down and Luke Falk threw a pick-six to the Eagles defense, who took it 52 yards to jump out to an early two-score lead. Yikes.

Minshew Magic starting early

If we've learned anything in the early going this season, it's that you should never bet against Minshew Magic. Jags rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew appears to be back on his game against Carolina this week, throwing an early TD to DJ Chark to pull even against the Panthers.

Redskins jump in front of Pats

If you had money on the Washington Redskins to be the first team to hold a lead against the Patriots this season, congratulations... you are now very rich. Washington scored first in their matchup against New England on Sunday, and they did so on the strength of a 65-yard end-around by Steven Sims. It certainly wasn't the greatest showcase of tackling from the Patriots' D and, as a result, New England is playing from behind for the first time all year.

Run CMC, Air CMC

Christian McCaffrey didn't take long to get into the end zone on Sunday, finding pay dirt on the Panthers' first drive. He got there in exciting fashion too, flipping through the air to pick up six.

Khalil Mack set to face off against Raiders

The Bears and Raiders are playing in London, meaning Khalil Mack will face his former team for the first time. Since being traded to Chicago before last season, Mack has almost matched Oakland's entire defense in a variety of key defensive stats. Pretty ridiculous. It should be interesting to see what he does with a little extra motivation on Sunday.