It's the fifth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 5 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Rams 26, Seahawks 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Falcons 27, Jets 20 in London (Recap)

Broncos at Steelers (GameTracker)

Lions at Vikings (GameTracker)

Packers at Bengals (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Buccaneers (GameTracker)

Patriots at Texans (GameTracker)

Saints at Washington (GameTracker)

Eagles at Panthers (GameTracker)

Titans at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Bears at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bills at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Colts at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chase has been incredible through his first four NFL regular-season games. He caught four touchdowns in four weeks, and recorded another long score against the Packers on Sunday. He's a home-run threat that is just going to get better.

Jameis Winston Hail Mary!

Winston is one of the best deep-ball throwers in the NFL, and he couldn't have placed this Hail Mary in a better spot. Credit to Marquez Callaway for coming down with it as well.

No Dalvin Cook, no problem?

With Dalvin Cook out for the Vikings, in came Alexander Mattison. He's actually a bit of an underrated back, and would have made for a good fantasy start this week. He recorded 45 yards on the ground and 28 yards in the receiving game to go along with this touchdown in the first half.

Antonio Brown 62-yard score

The Buccaneers started off slow on Sunday, but they are now rolling. Antonio Brown caught two touchdowns in the second quarter to go up double digits. This offense is back on the same page after a subpar showing in New England.

Damien Harris fumbles at goal line

It looked like the Patriots were about to take the lead from the Texans, but Harris fumbled possession right before he crossed the goal line! Houston recovered, but man, check out how close this play was.

Derrick Henry trucks his own fullback on way to TD

Henry recorded career touchdown No. 60 in the second quarter against the Jaguars, and had to blast through his own fullback to do so! Check out the second angle on this touchdown:

Davis Mills throws his second TD of first half

The Patriots were probably one of the most popular survivor pool picks this week, but they are down early! Davis Mills has thrown two touchdowns in the first half, including this incredible catch-and-run made by Chris Moore.

Sam Darnold has had a great start to his Panthers career, but he's going to have to show he can maintain a certain level of success. He had a bad throw in the first quarter against the Eagles, which Slay picked off to give Philly excellent field position.

Jameis Winston 72-yard TD

We have gotten good Jameis and bad Jameis so far this Sunday. On the Saints' first possession, he threw a bad interception. On the Saints' second possession, Winston hit Deonte Harris for a 72-yard touchdown. Check out how far Winston threw this ball:

Diontae Johnson torches Denver D

I heard a rumor that Ben Roethlisberger was washed up and couldn't throw deep anymore. He looked pretty good on the Steelers' first drive against the Broncos.

Titans scoop-and-score

The NFL world is wondering how the Titans will bounce back after their embarrassing loss to the Jets last week. They didn't wait long to score, as star safety Kevin Byard pulled off a scoop-and-score three plays into the game. Credit to the rookie Elijah Molden for laying the lumber.

Rain expected for Bills-Chiefs in K.C.

The weather landscape appears to be rather friendly for Week 5, with little out there to affect things in any of the day games ... but that's not the case for the AFC Championship Game rematch between the Chiefs and Bills on Sunday night.

According to weather.com, scattered thunderstorms will begin around 5 p.m. local time in Kansas City, with the chance for rain steadily building throughout the night. When the game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. CT (8:20 p.m. ET), there's a 77% chance of rain, and that climbs to an 86% chance an hour later. Those percentages enter the 90s by the time the game reaches the second half.

Fireworks are still expected in the battle between high-powered offenses (the total was at 56.5 as of noon ET, via Caesars Sportsbook). We'll soon see if the expected wet conditions put a damper on things for Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills and Chiefs.