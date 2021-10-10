It's the fifth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 5 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.
Schedule
Thursday
Sunday
Falcons 27, Jets 20 in London (Recap)
Broncos at Steelers (GameTracker)
Lions at Vikings (GameTracker)
Packers at Bengals (GameTracker)
Dolphins at Buccaneers (GameTracker)
Patriots at Texans (GameTracker)
Saints at Washington (GameTracker)
Eagles at Panthers (GameTracker)
Titans at Jaguars (GameTracker)
Bears at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bills at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Colts at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Ja'Marr Chase's 70-yard TD
Chase has been incredible through his first four NFL regular-season games. He caught four touchdowns in four weeks, and recorded another long score against the Packers on Sunday. He's a home-run threat that is just going to get better.
BURROW TO CHASE. 70-YARD TOUCHDOWN.
📺: #GBvsCIN on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/7c8dyyqQJx
Jameis Winston Hail Mary!
Winston is one of the best deep-ball throwers in the NFL, and he couldn't have placed this Hail Mary in a better spot. Credit to Marquez Callaway for coming down with it as well.
JAMEIS HAIL MARY. 😱
📺: #NOvsWAS on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/XiEuRJvLeL
No Dalvin Cook, no problem?
With Dalvin Cook out for the Vikings, in came Alexander Mattison. He's actually a bit of an underrated back, and would have made for a good fantasy start this week. He recorded 45 yards on the ground and 28 yards in the receiving game to go along with this touchdown in the first half.
.@AlexMattison22 goes BeastMode 😤
📺: #DETvsMIN on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/cfWFmbgqMj
Antonio Brown 62-yard score
The Buccaneers started off slow on Sunday, but they are now rolling. Antonio Brown caught two touchdowns in the second quarter to go up double digits. This offense is back on the same page after a subpar showing in New England.
TB to AB for the 62-yard TD!
📺: #MIAvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/cHIWjyfQc9
Damien Harris fumbles at goal line
It looked like the Patriots were about to take the lead from the Texans, but Harris fumbled possession right before he crossed the goal line! Houston recovered, but man, check out how close this play was.
After review, it's a fumble at the goal line! 🏈🥊
📺: #NEvsHOU on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xCTtQhEyKm
Derrick Henry trucks his own fullback on way to TD
Henry recorded career touchdown No. 60 in the second quarter against the Jaguars, and had to blast through his own fullback to do so! Check out the second angle on this touchdown:
Derrick Henry's 60th career rushing TD!
📺: #TENvsJAX on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/AVGFxQhMeB
Davis Mills throws his second TD of first half
The Patriots were probably one of the most popular survivor pool picks this week, but they are down early! Davis Mills has thrown two touchdowns in the first half, including this incredible catch-and-run made by Chris Moore.
Chris Moore 67-yard catch-and-run.

Davis Mills throws his 2nd TD of the half!
Davis Mills throws his 2nd TD of the half! @Millsions #WeAreTexans
📺: #NEvsHOU on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/yttKvgh0vf
Darius Slay picks off Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold has had a great start to his Panthers career, but he's going to have to show he can maintain a certain level of success. He had a bad throw in the first quarter against the Eagles, which Slay picked off to give Philly excellent field position.
Darius Slay extends for his first INT of the season!
📺: #PHIvsCAR on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Bu4UMftiDW
Jameis Winston 72-yard TD
We have gotten good Jameis and bad Jameis so far this Sunday. On the Saints' first possession, he threw a bad interception. On the Saints' second possession, Winston hit Deonte Harris for a 72-yard touchdown. Check out how far Winston threw this ball:
Jameis lets it fly to @tayynation1 for a 72-yard TD!
📺: #NOvsWAS on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/rR2h4rza3X
Diontae Johnson torches Denver D
I heard a rumor that Ben Roethlisberger was washed up and couldn't throw deep anymore. He looked pretty good on the Steelers' first drive against the Broncos.
Big Ben's going DEEP! @Juiceup__3
📺: #DENvsPIT on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/hHzmzejcyI
Titans scoop-and-score
The NFL world is wondering how the Titans will bounce back after their embarrassing loss to the Jets last week. They didn't wait long to score, as star safety Kevin Byard pulled off a scoop-and-score three plays into the game. Credit to the rookie Elijah Molden for laying the lumber.
BANG! 💥 @KevinByard x @ElijahMolden24
📺: Watch #TENvsJAX on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/Ys6ukEuqq3
Rain expected for Bills-Chiefs in K.C.
The weather landscape appears to be rather friendly for Week 5, with little out there to affect things in any of the day games ... but that's not the case for the AFC Championship Game rematch between the Chiefs and Bills on Sunday night.
According to weather.com, scattered thunderstorms will begin around 5 p.m. local time in Kansas City, with the chance for rain steadily building throughout the night. When the game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. CT (8:20 p.m. ET), there's a 77% chance of rain, and that climbs to an 86% chance an hour later. Those percentages enter the 90s by the time the game reaches the second half.
Fireworks are still expected in the battle between high-powered offenses (the total was at 56.5 as of noon ET, via Caesars Sportsbook). We'll soon see if the expected wet conditions put a damper on things for Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills and Chiefs.