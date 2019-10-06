NFL Week 5 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Christian McCaffrey flips into end zone for early TD
All the best highlights from Week 5 are right here
It's the fifth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 5.
- Seattle Seahawks 30, Los Angeles Rams 29 (Recap)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders in London (GameTracker)
- New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
P-I-C-K PICK PICK PICK
The Jets' day is off to a fantastic start! Just kidding, New York went for it on fourth down and Luke Falk threw a pick-six to the Eagles defense, who took it 52 yards to jump out to an early two-score lead. Yikes.
Minshew Magic starting early
If we've learned anything in the early going this season, it's that you should never bet against Minshew Magic. Jags rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew appears to be back on his game against Carolina this week, throwing an early TD to DJ Chark to pull even against the Panthers.
Redskins jump in front of Pats
If you had money on the Washington Redskins to be the first team to hold a lead against the Patriots this season, congratulations... you are now very rich. Washington scored first in their matchup against New England on Sunday, and they did so on the strength of a 65-yard end-around by Steven Sims. It certainly wasn't the greatest showcase of tackling from the Patriots' D and, as a result, New England is playing from behind for the first time all year.
Run CMC, Air CMC
Christian McCaffrey didn't take long to get into the end zone on Sunday, finding pay dirt on the Panthers' first drive. He got there in exciting fashion too, flipping through the air to pick up six.
Khalil Mack set to face off against Raiders
The Bears and Raiders are playing in London, meaning Khalil Mack will face his former team for the first time. Since being traded to Chicago before last season, Mack has almost matched Oakland's entire defense in a variety of key defensive stats. Pretty ridiculous. It should be interesting to see what he does with a little extra motivation on Sunday.
