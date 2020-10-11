It's the fifth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 5 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Bears 20, Buccaneers 19 (Recap)

Sunday

Jaguars at Texans (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Jets (GameTracker)

Eagles at Steelers (GameTracker)

Panthers at Falcons (GameTracker)

Bengals at Ravens (GameTracker)

Rams at Washington (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chiefs (GameTracker)

Dolphins at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Colts at Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Vikings at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Chargers at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Tuesday

Bills at Titans, 7 p.m. ET

Agholor continues career resurgence with LV

Nelson Agholor fizzled out in Philadelphia, but he has rebirthed his career in Vegas. The Raiders like him, and after a strong training camp that generated buzz, he has been able to carry it over to the 2020 season. Agholor helped the Raiders get back into the game with a key touchdown.

Claypool grabs second TD of the game

The Eagles tied it up but it didn't take long for the Steelers to grab back the lead. Rookie second-round pick Chase Claypool is emerging as a playmaker already. Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Steelers appear to have landed another keeper at the wide receiver position via the draft. Claypool ran a great route to get open and then showed off his second gear with an impressive run after the catch.

Sanders makes an early house call

The Eagles have been waiting patiently for Miles Sanders to flash his straight-line speed, and it happened in Week 5. On a tricky and sneaky third-and-long call, the Eagles decided to dial up a run play and Sanders did the rest. In the open field, Sanders is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL.

Ruggs makes incredible catch on long pass

Do you think the Raiders are happy to have first-round pick Henry Ruggs fully healthy again? Ruggs got his day started with an incredible contested catch in tight coverage down the field. Ruggs is expected to open up the entire Raiders offense by providing a downfield threat, and we're sure the Chiefs will have to respect the deep ball after this one.

Gurley turns back time with long TD run

Todd Gurley got the Week 5 slate scoring rolling with a 35-yard touchdown run through a wide open hole on a well-blocked play by Atlanta. Credit to Gurley for taking the angle needed to get the edge and house it for a TD. Gurley looked a bit like his 2018 version and is already up to 54 yards on three carries after just one Falcons possession.

Bell and Garoppolo give Jets, 49ers a new look

There is good news on the injury front for two teams struck by misfortune through the first four weeks. For the New York Jets, they will get back prize 2019 free agent acquisition Le'Veon Bell. After spending the last three weeks on IR, Bell returns to action and will work with Joe Flacco. Keep an eye out on Bell's role in the passing game. During his years with Baltimore and Denver, Flacco heavily targeted his RBs in the pass game. That was not always Darnold's forte. As for the 49ers, their offense needs a spark after struggling against the Eagles and Garoppolo is here to help get them back on track. He will benefit from San Francisco's improved health at the skill positions where they could see Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel all on the field at the same time for the first time this season.