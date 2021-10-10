It's the fifth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 5 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Rams 26, Seahawks 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Jets vs. Falcons in London (Recap)

Broncos at Steelers (GameTracker)

Lions at Vikings (GameTracker)

Packers at Bengals (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Buccaneers (GameTracker)

Patriots at Texans (GameTracker)

Saints at Washington (GameTracker)

Eagles at Panthers (GameTracker)

Titans at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Bears at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bills at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Colts at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rain expected for Bills-Chiefs in K.C.

The weather landscape appears to be rather friendly for Week 5, with little out there to affect things in any of the day games ... but that's not the case for the AFC Championship Game rematch between the Chiefs and Bills on Sunday night.

According to weather.com, scattered thunderstorms will begin around 5 p.m. local time in Kansas City, with the chance for rain steadily building throughout the night. When the game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. CT (8:20 p.m. ET), there's a 77% chance of rain, and that climbs to an 86% chance an hour later. Those percentages enter the 90s by the time the game reaches the second half.

Fireworks are still expected in the battle between high-powered offenses (the total was at 56.5 as of noon ET, via Caesars Sportsbook). We'll soon see if the expected wet conditions put a damper on things for Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills and Chiefs.