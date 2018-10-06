NFL Week 5 Vegas expert picks and predictions: Eagles, Browns cover

When you're looking for advice on who to pick on game day in the NFL, nobody beats R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail his selections. He also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest. Now, he's back and ready to crush his SuperContest selections again in 2018.

Using the Las Vegas SuperContest lines for Week 5, we can tell you White loves the Eagles (-3) at home against the Vikings.

"The Eagles stomped the Vikings last year with their backup QB when the stakes couldn't be any higher," White told SportsLine. "Now that Carson Wentz has a couple of starts under his belt, I like their chances to do it again. The Vikings' defense has been a shell of its former self, ranking 25th in DVOA and 29th in net yards per attempt. The Eagles also don't have to respect a run offense that's averaging 3.5 yards per carry and has the worst DVOA in the league. The Eagles' D-line should feast against a Vikings O-line that's had major issues to date, and that's the difference in this matchup."

And a massive shocker: White is backing the Browns (+3) to cover against the Ravens.

"This line is treating the Browns like they're the same team from Weeks 1 and 2," White told SportsLine. "They're not. Baker Mayfield has lifted the ceiling of this offense, and if not for some bad officiating breaks last week, the Browns would be 4-0 ATS. This is a comedown spot for the Ravens after winning in Pittsburgh, and they're on the road again next week. Browns pull off the shocker here."

