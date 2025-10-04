Whether it's wind overseas or storms in Florida, there are some NFL Week 5 games to monitor on the weather front.. Let's look at which NFL Week 5 games could be impacted by weather, and if totals have moved because of it.

Vikings vs. Browns (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET)

This total opened at an incredibly low 37.5 at FanDuel due to these two teams having great defenses but struggling offenses. The total has since been lowered to 35.5, with winds up to 30 MPH at Hotspur Stadium for this international game in Tottenham. These offenses already figured to have trouble moving the ball, and now these winds could impact longer throws and field goals.

Dolphins at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

It's looking like a cloudy Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, along with a 59% chance of precipitation and winds up to 18 MPH. There's also a low chance of thunderstorms at 12%. After this total was as high as 46.5 at DraftKings, it's drifted down slightly to 45.5.

Chiefs at Jaguars (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

There are storms forecasted for the next bunch of days in Jacksonville, including during the day on Monday with an 88% chance of precipitation and 35% chance of thunderstorms. By kickoff on Monday night, though, the weather appears to clear up with just a 25% chance of precipitation. But as always with games in Florida during the early part of the season, this is definitely one to monitor. This total has been bet up from 45.5 to 46.5 so far at DraftKings.