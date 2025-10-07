Maybe we should stick to just touchdowns in this NFL betting column given how things went last week. The number didn't move too much on De'Von Achane, but he still scored. And Christian McCaffrey got home easy as well, and early. Week 5 was chaos and we should expect more of the same moving forward, but I wouldn't bank on multiple upsets in Week 6.

Instead, let's focus on some lines that are going to be stale by mid week, including the Bengals total and a touchdown prop that should be roughly -115 given the matchup.

Bet it now: Bengals team total Under 14.5

The Bengals are heading to Green Bay to play a Packers team that was crowned the best in football but is somehow coming off a bye after a bad loss and a tie heading into their break. Cincinnati scored some points against the Lions and kept it "close," but the Lions were in the worst possible spot and still covered easily. The Packers are going to put Jake Browning in a locker and steal his lunch money. With Green Bay at home, I love backing the Bengals to score fewer than 14 points, especially when the Packers will be able to run the ball freely in the second half of this game. Joe Flacco's impending arrival shouldn't change much, particularly given the offensive line he'll be playing behind.

Bet it Now: A.J. Brown longest reception Over 22.5 yards

Brown's usage this season has been horrendous for Philadelphia, no question about it. He's averaging fewer than 11 yards per catch on the year, but we're getting a rare "Delayed Squeaky Wheel Game" where Brown blows up without Patrick Surtain in coverage and against a questionable secondary for New York. I don't know if this line is going to shoot up, but I want to get a reasonable number early before it does.

Bet it now: Jaguars -1.5

I'm jumping on this after Jacksonville's Monday Night Football triumph, but the Jags should be favored by 3 points or more here, in my opinion. Seattle is a good team and has some weird away splits that are concerning. Jacksonville won't run out too far because of the short week. But the Jags might be good, no kidding. This game should be low-scoring and I love the Jaguars to find a way to win a close win and keep pushing for the top AFC seed.

Bet it now: Tetairoa McMillan anytime touchdown scorer (+155)

Bryce Young's favorite weapon is making some plays and now he gets to feast on a horrendous pass defense at home. This is a no-brainer bet. McMillan hasn't scored, but he's gotten at least eight targets in every game.