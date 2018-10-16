NFL Week 6 Celebration Grades: Marquise Goodwin revisits his Olympic days with long jump after TD

Style points may not show up in the box score, but they do in our weekly NFL celebration grades. Showmanship is as much an art as football itself, so it's important to appreciate the celebratory displays that we'll see every weekend during the NFL season. It's also important to roast the players who clearly need to work on their celly game.

Here's what we've got in Week 6.

Zeke honors McGregor

UFC fighter Conor McGregor was on hand for the Cowboys' contest against the Jaguars on Sunday. Before the game, McGregor revealed that he absolutely stinks at throwing footballs. (Though he tried to blame his poor form on his suit.) During the game, Ezekiel Elliott paid tribute to the fighter by doing the McGregor Walk in the end zone. It's relatively simple as far as celebrations go, but it's timely and a creative way to welcome a houseguest. It'd probably be a bit more timely had it come after a McGregor victory though.

Grade: C+

Dead arm Vikings

Things got pretty wild at the Vikings-Cardinals game on Sunday; so wild that we got to see Kirk Cousins dance. Twice. Kind of.

There were two very odd, very similar touchdown "dance" displays by Cousins and the Vikes, so have a look.

That is a dance that can best be described as "the numb floss," and it turns out there's an explanation (and an official name) behind it. Allow Cousins to explain.

Important info: Vikings call their dance celebration the "dead arm dance." Said Kirk Cousins: "I've been at some parties where people who can't dance do that. I like to embrace my limitations as dancer. I said, well, that's a dance I can get behind." — chipscoggins (@chipscoggins) October 14, 2018

The big surprise here is certainly not that Cousins can't really dance, it's that he gets invited to parties. That being said, I appreciate self-awareness, so I appreciate his ability to recognize that he's a sucky dancer. I also appreciate having enough power and influence to institute an intentionally terrible team dance so that you can actively participate without looking foolish. That's true authority. Grade: B-

Seattle's 'Drumline' fight

I very much enjoy when players tailor their celebrations to honor (or mock) a specific place, player or thing relevant to the context of the game they're playing in, which is why I always hope for some good celebrations in the NFL's London games. (Rob Gronkowski's royal spike is still memorable years later.) Unfortunately, the Seahawks and Raiders didn't bring any London-themed goodness, but Seattle did find a winner when it broke out a 'Drumline' themed touchdown celebration.

While I'm not entirely sure why the Seahawks decided to reenact a scene from a movie that came out in 2002, it's creative and fun -- even if the execution wasn't entirely perfect. Also, that is a great (and thoroughly disrespectful) scene and the Seahawks' celebration just convinced me to go watch it on YouTube again. Good enough for me!

Grade: B

Marquise Goodwin's long jump

If you didn't already know that Marquise Goodwin was an Olympic long jumper who competed in the 2012 London Games, he did his best to remind you on Monday Night Football this week. The 49ers receiver had a big day, going for over 120 receiving yards and scoring twice. After one of those touchdowns, he showed off his long jumping skills ... and it appears he's still got it. The form is outstanding and he sticks the landing like a champ. This is the best humblebrag celebration of the year.

Grade: A-