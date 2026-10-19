The NFL is a "What have you done for me lately?" kind of league.

It's that mantra that held back C.J. Stroud from inking what many once thought would be a no-doubter market-setting contract extension last offseason when he first became eligible. However, confidence had been badly shaken with Stroud, particularly after a disastrous playoff run a year ago, and he entered 2026 at a true crossroads in his career. Would he keep trending downward and possibly play himself out of being the long-term option under center? Would he revive himself by looking something closer to the guy he was during his Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2023? It turns out, the answer is neither.

By some metrics, Stroud is playing the best football of his professional career and has repositioned himself for what could be the largest contract extension in NFL history next offseason.

Don't let Houston's 2-4 record distract you from Stroud being all the way back. The former first-round pick is coming off a largely sensational Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Outside of an interception as the lone blemish of his day, Stroud was surgical, completing 24 of 34 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. It was his second career game with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, and the first since his rookie season.

Through six games, Stroud's EPA per dropback, success rate, and passer rating are all on pace to be career highs. Meanwhile, maybe the most important metric of Stroud's resurgence has been his ability to protect the football. His 0.9% turnover-worthy throw rate is on pace to be the lowest of his career by a wide margin. For reference, Stroud's turnover-worthy throw rate was 2.8% over the last two seasons and 2.2% as a rookie.

There's also been a noticeable uptick in explosiveness out of Stroud, which is a callback to what he did when he burst onto the scene as a rookie. Back in 2023, Stroud's explosives per dropback rate sat at 11.9%, and then fell to 6.8% in 2024 and then 8.3% in 2025. So far this season, Stroud's explosives per dropback rate is back to double digits at 10.5%. His 9.3 air yards per attempt is also on pace to be another career high.

So, Stroud is suddenly protecting the football better than ever, while simultaneously being just as, if not even more, explosive.

That sets Houston up nicely to possibly overcome a sluggish start once again and push for a playoff spot. From a big-picture view, it also reestablishes Stroud as a quarterback not only worth investing in, but also possibly making him the highest-paid player in league history at signing.

Provided Stroud maintains this play throughout the rest of the season, he'll be one of the many quarterbacks due for an extension that could reshape the market, joining Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Lamar Jackson, and others. Those signal-callers will be looking to join Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, who are currently the only two QBs making at least $60 million annually. Mahomes is currently the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with an AAV of about $63.09 million.

That'll almost certainly be bested next offseason, and Stroud's play has not only revived the confidence in him as the franchise cornerstone for Houston but has put him firmly back in the conversation to be the highest-paid player in the league.

Game Balls

How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate of teams that won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.

Week 6 stats: 13 total tackles and 1 forced fumble

The Cleveland Browns are in first place in the AFC North thanks, in part, to their reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger. The linebacker led the team with 13 tackles and forced what proved to be a game-changing fumble in the fourth quarter. Trailing 10-3, Schwesinger was able to rip the ball out of Derrick Henry's hands. The Browns recovered, and that sparked a game-tying touchdown drive.

Week 6 stats: 6 total tackles, two sacks, forced fumble, fumble recovery

The Tennessee Titans notched their first win of the season by upsetting the Colts in Indy, 26-20. Simmons was a key cog in the victory, creating an important turnover to start the second half. Trailing 13-0 at the start of the third quarter, Simmons forced the fumble on Jonathan Taylor, which helped spark Tennessee to its first points of the day. He also finished with two sacks.

Chuba Hubbard CAR • RB • #30 Att 89 Yds 426 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Week 6 stats: 28 carries, 120 yards rushing, 1 rushing TD; 1 reception, 1 yard receiving

Hubbard was leaned on quite a bit in Week 6, logging a season-high 28 carries in the win over the Eagles in Philly. He turned those carries into 120 yards on the ground and a touchdown. This is the first time in Hubbard's career that he's logged back-to-back games with at least 120 yards. He's also just one of five Panthers backs to have back-to-back games with at least 120 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown, and the first since Jonathan Stewart in 2009.

Germie Bernard PIT • WR • #17 TAR 32 REC 24 REC YDs 227 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Week 6 stats: 11 receptions, 87 yards, 1 receiving TD

Bernard continued his breakout in Week 6 as the rookie helped Pittsburgh pull off an overtime win over the Bucs in Tampa. The second-round pick caught 11 of his 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. That score proved to be the game-winner as Rodgers found him on a 6-yard pass during the first possession in overtime. Bernard is the first rookie in NFL history with at least 10 receptions and an overtime touchdown in a game.

Week 6 stats: 6-of-6 field goals, 18 points scored, long of 43 yards

The biggest upset of Week 6 came in Inglewood, where the Cardinals went into SoFi Stadium and beat the Rams. Kicker Chad Ryland accounted for all 18 of Arizona's points on the day, connecting on all six of his field goal attempts. That included the 43-yard game-winner as time expired. Ryland's six made field goals are tied for the second most in franchise history.

Week 6 stats: 19 carries, 128 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs; 2 receptions, 11 yards receiving

Kenneth Walker remains one of the best -- if not the best -- offseason additions in the NFL. After being on the bye in Week 5, the Chiefs back picked up right where he left off, bludgeoning the Chargers with 6.7 yards per carry for his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season. Walker's 665 rushing yards are the fifth-most by any player through five games of a season since 1970.

Notable Week 6 gaffes

Travis Hunter's penalty leads to Texans TD

Travis Hunter had one of his most productive games as a pro on Sunday, but it wasn't perfect for the dual-threat athlete. On the opening possession of the third quarter, the Jaguars had forced Houston into a three-and-out. However, Hunter was unable to get off the field in time, and the play was flagged for too many men on the field. Given that it was fourth-and-1, the five-yard penalty gave the Texans a fresh set of downs. They parlayed that break with an eventual touchdown between C.J. Stroud and Jaylin Noel.

In a game decided by a field goal, the penalty was extremely costly.

Zachariah Branch fumbles twice during Falcons loss

It was a day to forget for the Falcons rookie third-round pick. Branch fumbled twice in Atlanta's 31-23 loss to Chicago. With less than two minutes left in the first half, Branch muffed a punt, which gave the Bears possession at the Falcons' 10-yard line. It only took them three plays to reach the end zone after that turnover to build up a 21-7 lead at the break.

To make things worse, Branch had another special teams fumble on a kickoff in the closing minutes of the third quarter. The Bears took advantage of that turnover with an eventual field goal, so Branch was responsible for 10 points in what proved to be an eight-point loss.

As you might imagine, Branch was visibly upset on the sideline and could even be seen slamming his helmet to the turf.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson ejected for spitting at Brock Bowers

The Bills defensive back was ejected just before halftime of Buffalo's Week 6 matchup with the Raiders after he was seen spitting at tight end Brock Bowers. The penalty also helped set up a field goal for the Raiders before the break.

This is the second ejection of Gardner-Johnson's career, with the first coming back in 2024 when he was called for two personal foul penalties in the same game.

CeeDee Lamb's slip leads to Dak Prescott INT

It was a night to forget for the Cowboys' offense. Not only did they muster just 13 points in a loss to Green Bay, but they had a comedy of errors in the process. In the first half, with the game still well within reach, Prescott threw interceptions on back-to-back drives while targeting CeeDee Lamb. The second came when the Dallas receiver slipped and fell on his route, which left Brandon Cisse with the easy pick.

At the time of the interception, the Cowboys faced just a 10-0 deficit, but the Green Bay turned that pick into a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive that extended the lead to three scores. This was also Prescott's first career game throwing two interceptions when targeting Lamb.

Two-minute drill

Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 6: