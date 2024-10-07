The NFL is coming off its longest day of football since at least the 1970 merger, as there were 15 hours and 27 minutes from when we kicked off the first game from London until the Cowboys and Steelers concluded their "Sunday Night Football" contest. In between all that were some fascinating results, including an overtime bout between Baltimore and Cincinnati and the Jaguars finally getting into the win column. Needless to say, it was a jam-packed slate.

So, how can Week 6 follow that up? We'll soon find out. Below, we will take our first look at the upcoming week of the regular season and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Note: Kansas City, Los Angeles (Rams), Miami, and Minnesota are on the bye in Week 6.

Week 6 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline 49ers at Seahawks (Thursday) 49ers -3 47.5 49ers -165, Seahawks +139 Jaguars at Bears (in London) Bears -1.5 43 Jaguars +109, Bears -130 Cardinals at Packers Packers -5 49.5 Cardinals +197, Packers -238 Colts at Titans Titans -1 42.5 Colts -109, Titans -110 Buccaneers at Saints Saints -2.5 45.5 Buccaneers +122, Saints -143 Commanders at Ravens Ravens -6.5 51.5 Commanders +233, Ravens -287 Texans at Patriots Texans -7 37.5 Texans -340, Patriots +271 Browns at Eagles Eagles -9 44.5 Browns +349, Eagles -450 Chargers at Broncos Chargers -2.5 36.5 Chargers -141, Broncos +119 Steelers at Raiders Steelers -3 36.5 Steelers -163, Raiders +137 Falcons at Panthers Falcons -5.5 48.5 Falcons -232, Panthers +191 Lions at Cowboys Lions -3 51.5 Lions -157, Cowboys +133 Bengals at Giants Bengals -3.5 48.5 Bengals -185, Giants +155 Bills at Jets Bills -2.5 41.5 Bills -140, Jets +118

Notable movement, trends

49ers at Seahawks (Thursday)

The Niners opened as a 5.5-point favorite over Seattle, but as these NFC West rivals come out of Week 5 both on the losing end, it is now just a field goal advantage for the visitors. Neither one of these teams has been a slam dunk in terms of backing them through five weeks of the season, with the 49ers 2-3 ATS while Seattle is 1-3-1 ATS. Despite being the favorite, the Niners are 0-2 ATS on the road this season. Under Kyle Shanahan (since 2017), the 49ers have covered 53.3% of their divisional games.

Jaguars at Bears (in London)

The NFL continues its international series with another early game from London. Here, we're seeing a flip in the odds as the Jaguars opened as a slight 1-point favorite, but now it's the Bears who are laying 1.5 points in this head-to-head. Jacksonville just earned its first victory of the season last week against the Colts, while the Bears saw a breakout performance for Caleb Williams in their win over Carolina. Chicago has been a solid team to back thus far, as they are 3-1-1 ATS. However, all of those wins have come at Soldier Field. Away from Jacksonville, the Jaguars are 2-1 ATS this season. Meanwhile, it's worth pointing out that the Under in these London games have been particularly profitable, and the total seems to be jiving with that trend. After opening at 46.5, the total for this game has dropped to 43.

Cardinals at Packers

Both of these teams were able to go on the road in California and come away with wins, but it hasn't done too much to shift the line in this upcoming head-to-head. After opening at Packers -4.5, Green Bay is now a 5-point favorite over Arizona. The Cardinals are a perfect 2-0 ATS on the road this season, while the Packers are 1-1 ATS at Lambeau Field.

Colts at Titans

This line has been turned on its head, likely due to an array of injuries the Colts have faced on offense, particularly to Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. Initially, Indy was a 2-point road favorite, but the Titans are now a slight 1-point favorite at home as they come off the Week 5 bye. With Joe Flacco under center, the Colts fell to the Jaguars on Sunday but still managed 34 points and 447 yards of total offense. That has helped them to a 4-1 ATS record on the season. Meanwhile, Tennessee is 0-2 ATS at Nissan Stadium this season and 1-3 ATS overall.

Buccaneers at Saints

New Orleans still has its matchup with the Chiefs on Monday night to play, so this line could shift. That being said, they are a 2.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers, who fell to the Falcons on Thursday. Tampa Bay will have a sizable rest advantage in this matchup after they enjoyed a mini-bye after playing Thursday, while the Saints have a short week after playing on Monday. Since Baker Mayfield arrived in Tampa, the Bucs are 2-1 ATS with a rest advantage.

Commanders at Ravens

Washington has been one of the surprise stories of the 2024 season thus far, thanks to Jayden Daniels bursting onto the scene. Despite his fast ascension, he is a 6.5-point underdog to the Ravens as his Commanders gear up to head to Baltimore. The Commanders have been a strong team to back this season as they are 4-1 ATS, which includes a 2-1 ATS record on the road. Baltimore came away with an overtime win on Sunday over Cincinnati and are 3-2 ATS.

Texans at Patriots

The Texans are jumping out as a sizable road favorite over New England. Initially, Houston was a 4.5-point favorite, but that has since jumped up to a full touchdown favorite, with the Texans laying seven points. With C.J. Stroud and Co. owning a 1-3-1 ATS record on the season, this ballooning of the line says more about the Patriots. That reflects in the total for this matchup as well, with it dropping from 42.5 to 37.5. New England is 0-1-1 ATS at home this season.

Browns at Eagles

Philadelphia is fresh off its bye week and currently the biggest favorite on the Week 6 slate. After opening as a field goal favorite over Cleveland, the line has since moved to Eagles -9. This comes after the Browns were blown out by the Commanders on Sunday to drop to 1-4 on the season. Not only are they 1-4 straight up, but they are also 1-4 ATS, and that includes a 1-2 ATS record on the road. Under Nick Sirianni, the Eagles are 3-0-1 ATS after a bye week.

Chargers at Broncos

The Broncos have won three straight but are still being looked at skeptically by the oddsmakers. They are a 2.5-point home underdog to the Los Angeles Chargers, who were on the bye in Week 5. Denver throttled the Raiders at Mile High on Sunday thanks to another superb effort defensively. The Broncos 4-1 ATS record is tied for the second-best cover rate in the league. Meanwhile, the Chargers are 2-2 ATS this season. As for the total for this game, it has dropped significantly to 36.5 after opening at 42.5. It is currently tied for the lowest total on the Week 6 slate. Combined, the Under is 7-2 this season between these teams.

Steelers at Raiders

The Steelers have jumped out to becoming a field goal favorite in their road matchup against the Raiders after opening as a 1-point favorite. Pittsburgh is 3-2 ATS on the year, while Las Vegas is 2-3 ATS. The total is where folks may want to look to attack, as this number is sinking fast. After opening at 43.5, it has now dropped to 36.5, tying it with Chargers-Broncos for the lowest total on the slate. The Under is 4-1 in Steelers games this season, while it's 2-3 for the Raiders.

Falcons at Panthers

After getting a brief jolt of energy by switching to Andy Dalton a couple of weeks ago, the Panthers are coming back down to earth. They've dropped two straight, including a blowout loss to the Bears on Sunday. That has helped see this line move from Falcons -3 to Falcons -5.5. Atlanta will have a noticeable rest advantage in this game, as they played on Thursday. The Panthers are 1-4 ATS on the season, which is tied for the worst cover rate in the NFL.

Lions at Cowboys

The Cowboys initially opened as a 1-point favorite over the Lions but are now coming out of Week 5 as a home underdog for this upcoming showdown. Detroit has moved to a 3-point favorite as they travel to AT&T Stadium following a bye in Week 5. Dallas has yet to cover at home this season as they are 0-2 ATS, and that includes an ATS loss as a home dog. Under Dan Campbell, the Lions are 6-2 ATS as a road favorite.

Bengals at Giants

The New York Giants are fresh off an impressive road win over the Seahawks on Sunday, which may have helped bring this line down. Brian Daboll's club is still a home underdog, but the Bengals are laying 3.5 points instead of the 5.5 points that rolled out at the open. Cincinnati dropped to 1-4 on the season after an overtime loss to the Ravens. They are 2-3 ATS on the season, and one of those covers did come as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Giants are 3-2 ATS and 1-1 ATS at MetLife Stadium.

Bills at Jets

The Bills are now a 2.5-point favorite over the Jets after New York originally opened as a 1.5-point favorite at home. Each of these AFC East teams came out of Week 5 with a loss. For the Jets, they fell to the Vikings in London during a game where Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions. Meanwhile, Josh Allen is looking to bounce back himself after completing just nine of his 30 throws against Houston. Those shaky performances could be contributing to the total dropping to 41.5 after opening at 46.5. Both the Jets and Bills are 2-3 ATS on the season.