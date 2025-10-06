The second month of the 2025 regular season had no shortage of storylines. Despite four teams on the bye in Week 5, the league was jam-packed with remarkable games that featured upsets, comebacks, and stellar individual play. That's a lot for Week 6 to live up to, but the slate does seem capable of carrying the baton. Once again, an international matchup is set for Week 6, along with a doubleheader on Monday night. Meanwhile, the marquee Sunday game resides in Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in prime time.

As we begin to put Week 5 in the rearview mirror, let's take our first look at the upcoming collection of games and see how the oddsmakers are sizing them up. Below, you can find the early odds for Week 6.

Note: Minnesota and Houston are on the bye in Week 6

Week 6 early odds

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Eagles at Giants (Thursday) Eagles -7.5 41.5 Eagles -370, Giants +295 Broncos at Jets (in London) Broncos -7.5 43.5 Broncos -420, Jets +330 Browns at Steelers Steelers -5.5 38.5 Browns +200, Steelers -245 Cardinals at Colts Colts -5.5 46.5 Cardinals +205, Colts -250 Patriots at Saints Patriots -3.5 46.5 Patriots -180, Saints +154 Chargers at Dolphins Chargers -4.5 45.5 Chargers -245, Dolphins +200 Rams at Ravens Rams -7.5 45.5 Rams -420, Ravens +330 Cowboys at Panthers Cowboys -3.5 48.5 Cowboys -188, Panthers +158 Seahawks at Jaguars Jaguars -1.5 44.5 Seahawks -108, Jaguars -108 Titans at Raiders Raiders -5.5 41.5 Titans +215, Raiders -260 Bengals at Packers Packers -14.5 43.5 Bengals +750, Packers -1205 49ers at Buccaneers Buccaneers -2.5 47.5 49ers +134, Buccaneers -158 Lions at Chiefs Chiefs -1.5 49.5 Lions -104, Chiefs -112 Bills at Falcons (Monday) Bills -4.5 50.5 Bills -225, Falcons +188 Bears at Commanders (Monday) Commanders -4.5 50.5 Bears +184, Commanders -220

Notable movement, trends

Eagles at Giants (Thursday)

Philadelphia opened as a 7.5-point favorite, and that ticked further in their favor coming out of Sunday as they are now laying 8.5 on the road against New York. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in Week 5, falling to the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the Giants committed five total turnovers in a road loss in New Orleans. This season, Philly is 2-0 ATS on the road. New York is 1-1 ATS at MetLife Stadium.

Broncos vs. Jets (in London)

Denver is laying 7.5 to the Jets in this international game. That crossed a couple of key numbers after the line opened at Broncos -6.5. New York is the lone winless team in the NFL after dropping to 0-5 with a loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. Despite being winless, the Jets are 2-3 ATS and face a Denver squad that is 2-2-1 ATS on the year. The Over is 4-1 in Jets games this season, which could be why this total has jumped from 41.5 to 43.5.

Browns at Steelers

The first-place Steelers are laying 5.5 points to the Browns at home after this line opened at Steelers -4.5. Pittsburgh is 0-1 ATS at home this season, but is facing a Cleveland team that is traveling back to the U.S. after playing in London in Week 5. This season, the Browns are 2-3 ATS, but both of those covers came in Cleveland. The total for this game is a league-low 38.5, despite the Over being 5-4 between them this season.

Cardinals at Colts

Indy's advantage over the Cardinals has only grown since opening at Colts -3. Now, Daniel Jones and Co. are laying 5.5 at home where they are a perfect 3-0 ATS. Arizona is coming off a demoralizing last-second loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, which dropped them to 2-3 ATS this season. That said, the Cardinals are 2-0 ATS on the road entering Week 6.

Patriots at Saints

Both of these teams came out of Week 5 victorious, but the line in this head-to-head is unchanged, with the Patriots sitting as 3.5-point road favorites. New England is 2-0 ATS on the road this season, while the Saints are 1-2 ATS at the Superdome. Despite the spread seeing no movement, the total for this game has ticked up. After opening at 44.5, it now sits at 46.5. The Under is 2-1 for the Saints at home, while the Under is 1-1 for the Patriots on the road.

Chargers at Dolphins

Are the Chargers disintegrating before our eyes? They've dropped back-to-back games, and the oddsmakers are now moving the line away from them, albeit slightly. Los Angeles opened as a 5.5-point road favorite over the Dolphins, but is now laying 4.5. The Chargers are 2-2-1 ATS this season, and are facing a Miami squad that is 2-3 ATS (1-1 ATS at home). The total moved from 46.5 to 45.5.

Rams at Ravens

The Ravens are in disarray due to a massive number of injuries, including to quarterback Lamar Jackson. His status for this game is uncertain after missing Week 5, and the line has adjusted accordingly. Initially, the Rams were a 4.5-point favorite, and that has since ballooned to Rams -7.5. Los Angeles is coming off an overtime loss to the 49ers, but it does have the rest advantage after playing on Thursday night. The Rams are 3-2 ATS this season and are 1-0 ATS as a road favorite. Baltimore is 0-1 ATS as a home dog.

Cowboys at Panthers

The Cowboys are laying 3.5 points on the road to Carolina, which is down after opening at -4.5. The Panthers are 2-0 ATS this season as home underdogs, which could be a reason why the line has moved a touch in their favor. Dallas is 2-1 ATS on the road this season. Meanwhile, the total jumped up to 48.5 after opening at 46.5. The Over is a combined 6-4 between these teams in 2025.

Seahawks at Jaguars

This line could still seem some significant movement with Jacksonville yet to play its Week 5 game on Monday night. That said, the Jags are a slight home favorite, laying 1.5 to Seattle. The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS this season, which includes are perfect 2-0 ATS record on the road.

Titans at Raiders

Cam Ward flashed his potential in the late comeback over the Cardinals in Week 5. That may have helped move this line, which opened at Raiders -6.5 and now sits at Raiders -5.5. Beyond Ward and the Titans, however, the Raiders look dysfunctional with Geno Smith under center and are 1-4 ATS on the season. That includes a 0-2 ATS record at home.

Bengals at Packers

After a Week 5 bye, the Green Bay Packers are rested and come into Week 6 as massive favorites over the Bengals. They opened as a 13.5-point favorite, but that number has since crossed over the two-touchdown threshold and are now laying 14.5. Green Bay is 2-0 ATS at Lambeau Field this season, and takes on a Cincinnati team that continues to look lost offensively with Jake Browning under center. This season, the Bengals are 0-3 ATS on the road with a margin of victory sitting at -20.7.

49ers at Buccaneers

Tampa Bay enjoyed another last-second victory in Week 5 as it outlasted the Seahawks, and now heads to Raymond James Stadium to take on the 49ers. San Francisco will have the rest advantage after playing on Thursday night, but the Bucs are laying 2.5 in this contest, which is up from the 1.5 spread at the open. Of course, the health status of various players on the 49ers -- including Brock Purdy -- could move this number once we get further information this week. However, the Niners are 3-0 ATS this season, so they've been a steady bet on the road. Tampa Bay is 0-2 ATS at home.

Lions at Chiefs

Kansas City is a small 1.5-point favorite at home against the Lions, but this number could fluctuate with the Chiefs yet to play their Week 5 game on Monday night. Detroit is 2-1 ATS on the road coming into Week 6, while the Chiefs are 1-1 ATS at home. The total for this game has moved up to 49.5 after opening at 48.5.

Bills at Falcons (Monday)

Buffalo dropped its Week 5 matchup at home to the Patriots, and that has seen the line move from them laying 5.5 to the Falcons down to 4.5. Atlanta does have the rest advantage after being on the bye in Week 5 and is 1-1 ATS at home. Buffalo is 1-0 ATS on the road so far this season.

Bears at Commanders (Monday)

Washington welcomed back Jayden Daniels from injury in Week 5, and he was able to lead them to a win over the Chargers on the road. The Commanders are 3-2 ATS this season and face a Bears team that is 2-2 ATS and coming off the Week 5 bye. Of course, this is a rematch from the infamous Hail Mary game from last season, and the oddsmakers are expecting even more fireworks with the total sitting at 50.5. The Over is 3-1 in Bears games this season.