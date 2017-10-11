NFL Week 6 expert picks and predictions: Pros all over Saints, Falcons
SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see which NFL teams professional bettors like this week
Before you bet on any NFL game this week, you'll want to know to what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports. Following their lead is one of the best ways to cash in huge on this week's slate of games.
SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see which NFL teams the sharps are on this week. What they found out: they're loving the Saints against the Lions.
The Lions are off to a better-than-expected 3-2 start, while the Saints are coming off their bye week at 2-2.
The pros aren't putting much stock in the Lions' fast start, however. The Saints opened as three-point favorites at many sportsbooks, but the sharps quickly jumped all over New Orleans, sending the Vegas line all the way to -5.5.
"The pros just don't believe in the Lions' start," Scott Kaminsky, sportsbook director at The Greek, told SportsLine. "They beat the Bradford-less Vikings, and their wins over the Giants and Cardinals aren't that impressive given that the Giants are awful and the Cards are mediocre."
Sports Interaction is also taking smart money on New Orleans, according to SportsLine. There is growing confidence from sharps in the Saints after they dismantled their last two opponents, the Panthers and the Dolphins, by a combined 54-13. Now they'll be well rested for this Week 6 showdown, and the pros are banking on a comfortable win.
The Falcons are also drawing sharp money in their matchup against the Dolphins. Even in a win against the Titans last week, Miami looked lifeless, especially on offense. After Atlanta opened as a 10-point favorite, that line has been driven all the way up to -12 at some sportsbooks.
"That Dolphins team is horrendous and has some serious locker-room issues," Scott Cooley, BookMaker's odds consultant, told SportsLine.
The pros also are pounding one side of Sunday's Redskins-49ers game hard, causing bookmakers everywhere to adjust their lines.
Who else are the pros pounding this weekend? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams Vegas pros are hammering this week, plus see which side of Redskins-49ers is getting all the action, all from pros who make their money on pro football.
