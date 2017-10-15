NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6 is right here
Week 6 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
Here's the schedule, which includes seven games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Thursday
Eagles 28, Panthers 23 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Bears at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Browns at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Lions at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Packers at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
49ers at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
L.A. Rams at Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)
L.A. Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
Steelers at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)
N.Y. Giants at Broncos, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (Gametracker)
Monday
Colts at Titans, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Gametracker)
-
Everything you need to know for Week 6 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Marshall shoots down idea of retirement
Marshall is planning on returning for another season
-
Alex Smith: 4-letter motto helped career
Smith is the NFL's best quarterback through the first five games of the 2017 season
-
Rodgers surprises fans in Minnesota
Aaron Rodgers hooked up some fans who found him and Jordy Nelson at Mall of America
-
Ex-Dolphins coach checks into rehab
The former offensive line coach is getting help for substance abuse problems
-
DMC might be guy for Dallas running game
Dallas is expected to go with the guy who has been a healthy scratch
