Welcome to the Week 6 grades!

The NFL has gone off the rails this week and that's mostly thanks to the Cleveland Browns, who pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season with a 19-17 win over the 49ers, who were favored by 9.5 points. The fact that the Browns won was extra shocking and that's because they NEVER beat undefeated teams.

Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Browns had gone 0-12 against undefeated teams that were 5-0 or better, but that streak is now over following their win over San Francisco. For the 49ers, the loss ended a 15-game regular-season winning streak, which had been tied for the longest in franchise history.

Not to be outdone, the Jets also pulled off a massive upset in the late window when they shocked Philadelphia. The win over the previously undefeated Eagles marks the first time in franchise history that the Jets have beaten Philly. Like, ever. Going into this year, the Jets were 0-12 all time against the Eagles.

The Browns were one of just four teams that got an 'A' or 'A-' during the afternoon games on Sunday. So who else joined them? Let's get to the grades and find out.

Cleveland 19-17 over San Francisco

C- 49ers The 49ers ran into a lot of problems on Sunday and that led to their first loss. They lost two key players to injury (Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel) and their rookie kicker cracked under pressure. With no McCaffrey and on Samuel for a chunk of the second half, the 49ers struggled to move the ball. Brock Purdy was indecisive and mostly inaccurate against a Browns defense that had him under constant pressure. As for Jake Moody, he missed his first two field goals of the season, including a 41-yard attempt that came with six seconds left in the game. The 49ers are still one of the best teams in the NFL, but the offense could struggle some going forward if McCaffrey and/or Samuel miss any substantial time.

A Browns When you beat the 49ers with your backup QB, you get an "A." That's how things work around here. The Browns defense has been one of the best in the NFL this year and it showed the 49ers why. This unit punched San Francisco in the mouth and the 49ers never really recovered. They had Brock Purdy running for his life (he got sacked three times and completed just 44.4% of his passes) and they shut down San Francisco's vaunted rushing attack. Offensively, the Browns were carried by Amari Cooper (108 yards receiving) and Jerome Ford (4.9 yards per carry). Although PJ Walker wasn't perfect, he did lead a drive that led to Dustin Hopkins' eventual game-winning field goal. If the Browns proved one thing in this game, it's that their defense is so good that they can compete anyone no matter who's under center for them.



Baltimore 24-16 over Tennessee in London

B+ Ravens The Ravens did everything right in this game, well, except for their red zone offense. Thanks to a huge day from Lamar Jackson, who had 223 passing yards and 62 rushing yards, the Ravens were able to move up and down the field on Tennessee's defense. However, every time they hit the red zone, their play-calling seemed to fall apart and that was a big reason why they had to settle for six Justin Tucker field goals (The Ravens scored one TD on six trips to the red zone). Defensively, the Ravens racked up six sacks while essentially shutting down the Titans except for two big plays. This was a solid all-around performance for the Ravens and if they get that red zone thing figured out, there's no reason they can't win the AFC North title this year. C- Titans It's hard to win when your offense can't move the ball and that's what the Titans were dealing with in London. The offense totaled just 233 yards with almost half of that coming from Derrick Henry, who totaled 113 yards. It didn't help that Ryan Tannehill had to leave the game with an ankle injury, but even when he was in, the offense struggled to move the ball, going 1 of 9 on third down. The only thing worse than Tennessee's offense was a Titans special teams that made two huge gaffes that led to six points for the Ravens. This game would have been a blowout if not for a spirited performance from a Titans defense that only surrendered one touchdown. If the Titans don't get their offensive problems figured out soon, their season is going to go south quickly.

Cincinnati 17-13 over Seattle

Jacksonville 37-20 over Indianapolis

D Colts Whenever Gardner Minshew has to come off the bench, he looks like a Hall of Famer, but when he has to start a game, the Minshew Magic seems to disappear and that was the case in Jacksonville. The Colts got a Minshew Meltdown from their QB, who turned the ball over four times with three interceptions and a lost fumble. The Jags ended up getting 17 points from those turnovers, which obviously ended up having a huge impact on the game. Despite what the scoreboard says, the Colts defense wasn't horrible. The unit only surrendered 233 of offense, which makes Indy just the second NFL team since 2015 to give up more than 35 points in a game while surrendering less than 235 yards. Minshew is going to need to get things figured out, because there's a chance he could end up being the starter for the rest of the season due to Anthony Richardson's injury.

A- Jaguars On a day where the Jags mostly sputtered on offense, it was the defense that came up with the big plays. The Jags forced four turnovers, including a second-quarter fumble recovery that set up a 22-yard TD drive. Although the offense struggled, the unit did come up with some big plays including a 22-yard TD run by Travis Etienne and a 29-yard scoring catch by Christian Kirk. The Jaguars have already proven how good they can be on offense and If the Jags defense keeps playing like this, Jacksonville is going to be a scary team going forward.

Washington 24-16 over Atlanta

B Commanders After getting lit up for 40 points by the BEARS in Week 6, the Commanders defense bounced back with a huge game against the Falcons. The defense came up with three interceptions in the second half and all of them were huge. Kendall Fuller caught the first one and it set up a 27-yard TD drive in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Jamin Davis iced the game with a pick. The Commanders offense is still struggling with some big issues, like protecting the QB -- Sam Howell got sacked five times -- but those problems are a lot easier to deal with when you're coming off a win like Washington is this week. C Falcons It's become pretty clear this season that the Falcons are only going to go as far as Desmond Ridder takes them, and on Sunday, he led them to nowhere. The Falcons QB had a total meltdown in the second half with three interceptions, including two that came in the final six minutes of the game. The Falcons defense only gave up one drive of more than 27 yards over the final three quarters -- while only surrendering 193 total yards in the game -- but that wasn't enough to overcome Ridder's turnovers. With the loss, the Falcons became the first team in two years to hold a team under 200 yards of offense and still lose. Arthur Smith might want to give some serious thought to starting Taylor Heinicke.

Minnesota 19-13 over Chicago

C+ Vikings If you want to know how much Justin Jefferson means to the Vikings offense, just rewatch this game. With their star receiver out, the Vikings only managed to total 220 yards of offense. Minnesota still came away with a win though, thanks to an impressive defensive performance that saw the Vikings record five sacks. They also forced three turnovers, including a fumble return for a TD by Jordan Hicks that ended up being the deciding points in the game. Without Jefferson, the Vikings have to find new ways to win and that's exactly what they did here. C Bears After two weeks of looking nearly unstoppable, the Bears offense came crashing back to earth in this game. The Bears were especially bad during a first half where they only totaled 134 yards and things only got worse after they lost Justin Fields to injury following their opening possession of the second half. Fields' replacement, rookie Tyson Bagent, lost a fumble that the Vikings returned for a TD and he also threw a pick with under two minutes left to play that sealed the win for Minnesota. The Bears defense actually played a pretty strong game, but then you're getting no help from the offense, it's difficult to win in the NFL.

Miami 42-21 over Carolina

D Panthers For the first five minutes of this game, it looked like the Panthers were going to run the Dolphins off the field as they shot out to a 14-0 lead, but then everything fell apart after that. The Panthers went into this game with an 0-5 record for a reason and that reason is that they simply make way too many mistakes, which was clear in this game. They went 0-for-4 on fourth down, including a failed fake punt, they missed a short field goal and they had some trouble protecting Bryce Young, who was sacked four times. If they ever figure out how to clean all of that up, they might eventually be able to win a game.

A- Dolphins With De'Von Achane out, this game turned into the Raheem Mostert show. The Dolphins running back totaled 132 yards and two touchdowns in a game where Miami had to roar back from an early 14-0 deficit. The only player more impressive than Mostert was Tyreek Hiill, who finished with 163 yards and one score. Although the defense got off to an ugly start, they essentially shut the Panthers down over the final three quarters. The fact that the Dolphins had to face some adversity to get this win is probably a good thing for them going forward.

Houston 20-13 over New Orleans

C Saints When it comes to their red zone offense, the Saints might want to go back to the drawing board this week. The Saints got inside of Houston's 15-yard twice in the final six minutes, but they came away with zero points due to a missed field goal and a Derek Carr interception. Since Drew Brees' retirement, the Saints have turned to multiple different quarterbacks, and through six weeks, Carr isn't looking much better than the previous guys to hold the job. The Saints defense played well, except for one huge mistake by Zack Baun, who fumbled the ball back to the Texans after picking off C.J. Stroud. Of course, it doesn't matter how well the defense plays if the offense continues to look shaky. B- Texans The Texans jumped out to a 17-7 lead in this game and then they let their defense do the rest. A big reason Houston led early was thanks to C.J. Stroud, who threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. In the second half, the Texans defense came up big. On New Orleans' final four offensive possessions of the game, the Saints drove inside of Houston's 27-yard line all four times, but they only came away with three points. In the final five minutes alone, the Texans came up with a fourth down stop and a Steven Nelson interception that iced the game. The Texans are one of the surprise teams of the young season and based on how they're playing, it won't be surprising if we're still talking about them in December.

Detroit 20-6 over Tampa Bay

A- Lions Despite Detroit being down both of its top two running backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jared Goff was mostly unfazed, throwing for 353 yards and two passing touchdowns on 30 of 44 passing. He was precise on his short and intermediate throws, and his 45-yard deep shot touchdown strike to Jameson Williams was exactly what the Lions needed to put the game away. Defensively, they held the Buccaneers to 2-for-12 on third down despite Baker Mayfield entering Week 6 as the NFL's most efficient third-down passer. It felt like Detroit could have had more than 20 points, but that's nit-picking. The Lions look strong as they're off to a 5-1 start, tying their best six-game opening to a season in the Super Bowl era.

C- Buccaneers The Buccaneers had chances to make this game much more competitive. Baker Mayfield had two open deep balls to rookie Trey Palmer, but he just overthrew him on both attempts. Neither of their Pro Bowl wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, could create much separation. Their defense played well for the most part with the exception of the 45-yard touchdown they allowed to Jameson Williams. They could only do so much after the Lions possessed the football by nearly an entire quarter longer (36:30-23:30) than their offense. Despite not being able to beat one of the NFC's contenders, they put up a good enough showing to give plenty of reasons to believe they can win the NFC South once again.



N.Y. Jets 20-14 over Philadelphia

N.Y. Jets 20-14 over Philadelphia

Las Vegas 21-17 over New England

C Patriots The Patriots have had offensive problems all season and those problems continued in this game. Mac Jones and the offense stumbled out of the gate with two three-and-outs and things just didn't get much better from there during a first half where New England totaled just 107 yards. The Patriots just don't have any playmakers on offense and that continues to be their biggest issue. As bad as the Pats were, they did have a chance to win in the final minutes, but Mac Jones took a safety after getting sacked in the end zone. The Patriots defense was OK, but it's nowhere good enough to prop up the offense. With this loss, it feels like the Patriots are officially in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. B Raiders With a roster made up of former Patriots, this win had to feel good for the Raiders, especially Josh McDaniels. The Raiders coach was on the hot seat, but that has now cooled down immensely over the past six days thanks to two straight wins. Defensively, Las Vegas was so good that New England did run a single snap inside the Raiders' 20-yard line until the second half. Maxx Crosby had another huge day with a team-high seven tackles, which included a safety of Mac Jones that iced the win. The Raiders offense didn't put eye-popping numbers, but Jakobi Meyers probably feels pretty good after going for 61 yards and a touchdown against his old team. At 3-3, the Raiders are now in a position where they could move above .500 with a win over the Bears in Week 7.

Arizona at L.A. Rams

C- Cardinals The Cardinals continue to be the NFL's best team at putting a scare into someone, but not actually beating them. The Cardinals actually led this game at halftime, but then they imploded in the second half, getting outscore 20-0. The Cards defense got steamrolled by Kyren Williams, who rushed for 154 yards in the second half alone. Not to be outdone, Arizona's offense was just as bad in the second half with two turnovers that both led to Rams touchdowns. If the Cardinals keep losing, it will be interesting to see how long first-year coach Jonathan Gannon can keep his team motivated. B+ Rams This was a close game at halftime with Arizona leading 9-6, but the Rams put things away in the second half thanks to running back Kyren Williams and a strong performance from their defense. Williams totaled 158 rushing yards in the game with 154 of those coming in the second half. When the Rams weren't running the ball, they were throwing to Cooper Kupp, who finished with 148 yards. If the Rams can get consistently get this kind of 1-2 punch from their rushing attack and passing game, they're going to be tough to beat.

Kansas City 19-8 over Denver (Thursday)

D Broncos The Broncos looked totally lost on offense and a big reason for that is because Russell Wilson continues to struggle. Although it's easy to blame the offensive struggles on Wilson -- he threw for just 95 yards -- Sean Payton's play-calling didn't help much. The Broncos averaged 5 yards per carry on the ground, but Payton seemed to give up on the run way before he should have. The Broncos defense kept Denver in the game, but the offense wasn't able to capitalize. Through six weeks, it's starting to look like the Broncos might actually be worse than they were last year.

B- Chiefs With Taylor Swift in attendance, Travis Kelce put on a show with nine catches for 124 yards. Although Kelce had a big day, the same can't be said for the rest of the Chiefs offense. The unit was plagued by uncharacteristic mistakes: The Chiefs couldn't convert on third down (4 of 13) and they couldn't score in the red zone (they got just one touchdown on five trips). The offense was far from perfect, but Harrison Butker and the defense more than made up for it. Chris Jones led a Chiefs pass rush that sacked Russell Wilson four times. Not to mention, the defense also forced three turnovers. As for Butker, he drilled four field goals, including a 60-yarder just before halftime. Yes, the offense struggled at times, but the Chiefs still won by double-digits, so for now, you probably don't need to worry about Kansas City. The defense is playing at a high level and the offense will almost certainly catch up to it eventually.



