NFL Week 6 grades: Redskins and Dolphins get an 'A' for effort, Eagles get an 'F' for ugly loss

The game between the Redskins and Dolphins wasn't supposed to be a thriller, but somehow, that's exactly what it turned into on Sunday, and for the first time in NFL history both teams might have actually come out as winners.

In a game that was billed as the Tank Bowl or the Toilet Bowl -- depending on who you asked -- the Redskins escaped Miami with a 17-16 win. Of course, this was the one game where winning wasn't necessarily a good thing. Thanks to the loss, the Dolphins are now one step closer toward earning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Only the Redskins could disappoint their fan base by winning.

Seriously, Redskins fans wanted their team to lose this game.

Poll Question brought to you by @CallFederal



Redskins fan-- Do you want the Skins to win or lose Sunday?



Win- avoid embarrassment



Lose- better draft pick, maybe #1, help the cause of Dan firing Bruce. — Wes McElroy (@YoWes910TheFan) October 11, 2019

The fact of the matter is that the Redskins did win, and they did it by doing exactly what Bill Callahan said they were going to do. After Callahan was promoted to interim coach on Monday, he promised to run the ball against the Dolphins and his strategy couldn't have worked out any better.

The Redskins offense revolved around Adrian Peterson on Sunday and Peterson ended up making Callahan look like a genius with 23 carries for 118 yards. To put Peterson's performance in perspective, he had more rushing yards against the Dolphins than he had in all his other games this season combined (108).

With Peterson running the ball so well, that opened the door for the Redskins' passing offense. and Case Keenum took advantage of that with two touchdowns to Terry McLaurin, including the 33-yarder that you can see below.

The rookie receiver caught four passes for 100 yards, which helped the Redskins shoot out to a 17-3 lead. Keenum threw for 166 yards and the two scores to McLaurin.

In most cases when you get a 14-point lead against the Dolphins, you can go ahead and chalk up the win, but these Dolphins actually fought back with a huge fourth quarter. In a twist, the comeback only happened because coach Brian Flores decided to bench Josh Rosen -- which was somewhat of a surprise, because he had just said earlier this week that Rosen would be the quarterback for the rest of the season.

The good news for Flores is that the decision to bench Rosen and play Ryan Fitzpatrick paid off. Fitzmagic was on full display in the fourth quarter as Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to two touchdowns, including an 11-yard score to DeVante Parker with just six seconds left that cut the lead to 17-16.

The most improbable part of Miami's comeback is that Fitzpatrick's two touchdown passes were the first points the Dolphins scored in the second half all season.

After Parker's score, the Dolphins went for the win on a two-point conversion, but this is the Dolphins we're talking about, so you probably already know what happened. The conversion failed and the Dolphins lost, but they kind of won because the top pick in the NFL Draft is still firmly in their sights.

For the Redskins, although they hurt their chances of earning the No. 1 overall pick, they're still not dead yet in the NFC East. Washington plays in the wackiest divisions in football, and if you need proof, just consider this: If the Cowboys lose to the Jets on Sunday, the Redskins will only be sitting two games out of first place. Although they'll be a long shot to win the division, crazier things have happened in NFL, so maybe Redskins fans should start rooting for wins again.

Carolina 37-26 over Tampa Bay (in London)

A Panthers The Panthers defense definitely didn't suffer from any jet lag on their trip to London. In a game where Carolina only totaled 268 yards of offense, the Panthers defense did all the grunt work in this win. Not only did they sack Jameis Winston a total of seven times in England, but they also forced seven turnovers. Former Bucs defensive lineman Gerald McCoy finally got some revenge on his old team with 2.5 sacks in a game where the Panthers pressured Winston into throwing five interceptions. James Bradberry picked off Winston two times, including an interception with under a minute left that sealed the win. Offensively, Christian McCaffrey didn't put up huge numbers (31 rush yards, 26 receiving yards), but he continued to do some serious damage with two touchdowns. The Panthers also got a two-touchdown performance from Curtis Samuel, who did his best McCaffrey impression with a rushing TD and a receiving TD.

D Buccaneers Jameis Winston threw an interception on his first pass of the game in London, and things only went downhill after that for the Buccaneers quarterback. Winston almost single-handedly lost this game for the Bucs with a career-high five interceptions. Winston also lost a fumble in a game where the Bucs turned the ball over a total of seven times. Winston's first two picks led to 10 points for the Panthers and his fumble came on a drive in the first half where Tampa had driven to Carolina's 12-yard line. With the Buccaneers trying to figure out whether or not Winston is their quarterback of the future, this game was a strong argument for why they should just go ahead let him walk after the 2019 season.



Seattle 32-28 over Cleveland

B+ Seahawks Russell Wilson might not be putting up Patrick Mahomes-type passing numbers, but he is quietly having one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history through six weeks. Wilson has been nearly perfect this season, and that perfection continued for Cleveland. In a game where the Seahawks trailed 20-6, Wilson willed his team to victory with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also added another 31 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The biggest surprise in this game for the Seahawks is that Wilson didn't have to do everything by himself. The quarterback got plenty of help from a ground game that rushed for 170 yards and a defense that forced four turnovers.

C Browns Freddie Kitchens' popularity level in Cleveland might fall below Hue Jackson's after this loss. In a game that the Browns led 20-6 at one point, Kitchens basically coached Cleveland out of any chance to win this game with multiple bad decisions, especially in the second half. Not only did the Browns coach throw a questionable challenge flag in the fourth quarter, but goal line play-calling left a lot to be desired. Of course, Kitchens wasn't helped by the fact that the Browns turned the ball over four times, which included three interceptions by Baker Mayfield. Mayfield's 11 interceptions through six games are now the most by any Browns quarterback since 1984.

Washington 17-16 over Miami

A Redskins Although Terry McLaurin and Adrian Peterson stole the show for Washington on Sunday, the Redskins also had an impressive performance on defense against the Dolphins. Jonathan Allen tallied two sacks while leading a Redskins pass rush that totaled five sacks in the game. The defense also came up with multiple big plays: Not only did they pick off two passes, but they stopped Kalen Ballage cold at the 1-yard line on a two-point conversion that would have won the game for the Dolphins with just six seconds left.

A Dolphins Going into Week 6 the Dolphins had yet to hold an opponent under 30 points or hold an opposing offense to under 390 yards, but they did both of those against Washington. Although that had a lot to do with the fact that the Redskins offense just isn't that good, you do have to give the Dolphins defense some credit for playing their best game of the season. This game marked the first time since Week 13 of last season that Miami held an opponent under 20 points. Offensively, the Dolphins were shut down for three quarters before Brian Flores decided to bench Josh Rosen. At that point, Ryan Fitzpatrick came in and threw for 132 yards while leading almost engineering a Dolphins comeback.



Baltimore 23-17 over Cincinnati

C Bengals The Bengals couldn't run the ball in Baltimore and they couldn't stop the run, but they managed to keep this game close thanks to the fact that they were able to come up with key plays in all three phases of the game. The biggest play for Cincinnati came on the opening kickoff when Brandon Wilson took the ball and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown. Offensively, the Bengals got off to a slow start with just six yards in the first quarter, before picking up the pace over the final three quarters. Auden Tate almost single-handedly kept the Bengals in the game with five catches for 91 yards. As for the Bengals defense, they surrendered 269 yards, which was the most Cincinnati has surrendered in a game since 2001.

B Ravens The Ravens got to go up against the NFL's second-worst rushing defense on Sunday and they definitely took advantage of that. Lamar Jackson literally ran circles around the Bengals defense in a game where he rushed for 152 yards, which fell just 21 yards short of tying Michael Vick's regular season record for a quarterback. Thanks in large part to Jackson, the Ravens rushing attack totals 269 yards on the ground, which was the team's second-highest total since 2012. Jackson also threw for 236 yards in the win, making him the only player in NFL history to pass for 200 or more yards and rush for 150 or more yards in the same game.



Minnesota 38-20 over Philadelphia

F Eagles The Eagles defense put forth an embarrassing effort in this one, allowing Cousins and Diggs to to have their way against Rasul Douglas in the second quarter. A questionable head coaching day from Doug Pederson made matters worse as he tried a fake field goal attempt down 24-10, costing the Eagles three points before half. Pederson also ran a screen to Alshon Jeffery on third-and-3 at the Vikings' 21 with the Eagles trailing 24-17 midway through the third quarter, a play he previously ran twice earlier in the game for minimal yardage. Carson Wentz played well, but dropped passes plagued him and forced the Eagles quarterback to do too much at the end. Just a poor performance overall from the Eagles, especially on defense.

A Vikings Don't think you can ask any more of the Vikings offense in this one. Minnesota gashed Philadelphia's defense all afternoon as the Vikings finished with 447 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per play. Cousins was exceptional, finishing 22 of 29 for 333 yards with four touchdowns and an interception for a 138.4 rating, his first four-touchdown game since Week 2 of the 2018 season. Cousins had the deep ball going to Stefon Diggs, who had touchdown catches for 62 and 51 yards as he finished with seven catches for 167 yards for three scores. Cousins and Diggs torched the Eagles defense throughout the day as the Vikings raced out to a 21-point first half lead, one they wouldn't relinquish.



Eagles-Vikings grades by Jeff Kerr (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Houston 31-24 over Kansas City

B+ Texans Houston was able to weather the initial wave of the Chiefs offense and was able to stay competitive early on. The Texans running game led by Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson were a foundational piece in the win, while Deshaun Watson proved once again that he is a superstar in this league. Will Fuller missing multiple touchdown catches and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missing an extra point and a field goal is what bring the overall team grade down.

C Chiefs Kansas City came out extremely strong on their opening drive, but did seem to fall apart as the game went on. Patrick Mahomes and company were forced to punt on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter and gave no life to a potential comeback. Penalties also killed any momentum on either side of the ball and were flagged a total of 11 times. Defensively, they had no answer for a Houston rushing attack that totaled 192 yards and three touchdowns.



Texans-Chiefs grades by Tyler Sullivan (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

New Orleans 13-6 over Jacksonville

B- Saints The Saints' offense really struggled early on against the Jaguars, but they were able to adjust in the second half. After making just two catches in the first two quarters, Michael Thomas made six grabs in the second half, and finished with 89 yards. It was a far cry from his 182-yard outing last week, but it was enough to get the job done. The defense played well throughout the entire matchup. Jacksonville recorded only 226 yards of total offense and was shut out in the first and fourth quarters.

C- Jaguars Gardner Minshew fell flat after his 374-yard, two-touchdown outing against the Carolina Panthers last week. He passed for just 163 yards and an interception against the Saints on Sunday, and failed to get the offense into a rhythm. The Jaguars spent most of the afternoon punting and only registered two drives that lasted at least 10 plays. The defense was impressive, however, and stepped up in big moments. Usually holding your opponent to 13 points means a victory is coming your way, but the offense failed to uphold their end of the bargain.



Saints-Jaguars grades by Jordan Dajani (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)