NFL Week 6 Grades: Saints get B+ for wild shootout win over Lions, Falcons get an F

The wildest game of the NFL season took place on Sunday, and if you blinked or went to the bathroom during the three-plus hours that the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints were on the field in New Orleans, you probably missed at least three touchdowns.

By the time game had ended, the Saints and Lions had given us 90 points, eight turnovers and five non-offensive touchdowns as New Orleans almost blew a 35-point lead in a 52-38 win over Detroit.

The craziest thing about this win for the Saints might have been the fact that Drew Brees and the New Orleans offense had almost nothing to do with it.

Although the Saints defense has struggled over the past few seasons, they put on a show against Detroit with three touchdowns. Not only did Cameron Jordan and Kenny Vaccaro both score after the Lions turned the ball over in their own end zone, but we also got a 27-yard pick-six from Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore .

That touchdown shot the Saints' lead to 45-10, which seemed safe, but apparently it wasn't because the Lions came roaring back.

Jordan's fourth-quarter touchdown might have been the biggest of the game because it kept the Saints from possibly blowing that 45-10 lead. After the Lions cut the lead down to 45-38, Jordan caught an interception in the Lions' end zone that pushed the lead back to two touchdowns.

The Saints picked off Matthew Stafford a total of three times in the game.

The Saints' scoring outburst marked the first time in team history that New Orleans has scored three defensive touchdowns in a game. It also marked the first time since 2011 that any NFL team had scored three or more defensive touchdowns in a game.

The Saints also racked up five sacks in the game, marking only the second time since the beginning of last season that New Orleans has sacked an opposing quarterback five or more times.

If Drew Brees was your quarterback in Fantasy Football and you're trying to figure out how he basically scored zero points on a day where New Orleans scored 52, it's pretty simple: He struggled.

Brees threw his first two interceptions of the season on Sunday and only threw for 186 yards. A late pick-six by Brees is how the Lions almost got back in the game. With New Orleans leading 45-31, Brees got picked off by A'Shawn Robinson , who took the pick two yards to the end zone for a touchdown with just under seven minutes left to play.

The good news for Brees is that, for once, the Saints didn't really need him. Not only did the Saints get a strong performance from their defense, but they also got an impressive performance from their ground game. In their first game without Adrian Peterson , the Saints totaled 193 rushing yards.

The most important part of this win for the Saints (3-2) is that they're now over .500 for the first time since 2013. That season is notable because it also happens to be the last time that New Orleans went to the playoffs.

New Orleans 52-38 over Detroit

Lions: C-

Matthew Stafford went into this game pretty banged up after suffering an ankle injury in Week 5, and he's probably not going to be feeling much better after the loss in this game. A beat-up Stafford got even more beat up in this game, with the Saints defense sacking him five times. Stafford has now been sacked five or more times in three of Detroit's six games this season. At this rate, it's a surprise that his ankle is the only injury he's dealing with.

Saints: B+

It looks like the Saints finally figured out how to get their run game going, and as it turns out, all they needed to do was get rid of Adrian Peterson. With Peterson now in Arizona, Alvin Kamara (10 carries, 75 yards) and Mark Ingram (25 carries, 114 yards, two touchdowns) responded by helping the Saints rush for a total of 193 yards. The team's rushing total marked the first time this season that they rushed for over 150 yards as a team. It also marked just the third time since 2015 that they've rushed for more than 190 yards in a game.

Chicago 27-24 (OT) over Baltimore

Bears: B+

The 'B' in this grade stands for bulldozing because that's exactly what Jordan Howard and the Chicago Bears ' offensive line did to the Baltimore Ravens ' defense on Sunday. The Ravens had no answer for Howard, who rushed for 167 yards on 36 carries. Thanks in large part to Howard, the Bears totaled 231 yards on the ground, marking just the second time since 1989 that they've topped 230 yards rushing in a game. The Bears' backfield is basically a walking talent show. Besides Howard, we also saw an impressive performance from Tarik Cohen . Although Cohen didn't dominate on the ground, he did throw a huge 21-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. Also, Mitchell Trubisky can now brag that he's the first rookie quarterback to win in Baltimore since 1997.

Ravens: D

At this point in the season, it's starting to look more and more like Joe Flacco is the one big thing standing in between Baltimore and a successful season. Flacco has struggled this year, and those struggles continued on Sunday as he threw two interceptions. Due in large part to Flacco's ineptitude, the Ravens struggled on third down -- converting just 3 of 18 attempts -- and came away with zero touchdowns on two trips to the red zone. Flacco's biggest mistake was a pick-six that he threw with under six minutes left in the game.

Houston 33-17 over Cleveland

Browns: F

Somehow, the Cleveland Browns manage to get worse every week, which doesn't even seem possible when you think about how badly they've played through the first five weeks of the season. This week, coach Hue Jackson thought that benching DeShone Kizer and starting Kevin Hogan at quarterback might solve the team's problems, but this is Cleveland, so you know it didn't. Hogan threw three interceptions in a performance that was so bad that Kizer might have just won his job back by default.

Texans: A

Under Bill O'Brien, the Houston Texans have never really been known for having an explosive offense, but that's all changed thanks to Deshaun Watson . Watson threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns, and in the process became the first rookie in NFL history to throw three or more touchdown passes in three straight games. If Texans fans are excited about their new offense, you can't blame them: Watson already has as many TD passes through six games this season (15) that Brock Osweiler threw all of last season. Defensively, the Texans didn't seem too bothered by the loss of J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus . The Texans sacked Kevin Hogan four times and even scored a touchdown on a Johnathan Joseph pick-six.

Minnesota 23-10 over Green Bay

Packers: C

It's hard to grade the Green Bay Packers on this game because they had to play three and a half quarters without Aaron Rodgers , which is something they're going to have to get used to because Rodgers might miss the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone in the first quarter. This game marked the first time since 2015 that the Packers didn't put up at least 250 yards of total offense. Without Rodgers for most of the game, Green Bay was only able to muster 227 total yards.

Vikings: B+

The Minnesota Vikings might want to just let Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater spend the rest of the season healing because Case Keenum has been on fire. Not only did Keenum have an efficient game, but he put up decent numbers (24 of 39, 239 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) despite the fact that he was playing without Minnesota's lead receiver, Stefon Diggs . Of course, the star of this game for Minnesota might have been Harrison Smith , who racked up 1.5 sacks and pulled off one of the best interceptions of the day in the NFL.

Overall, the Vikings' defense sacked Brett Hundley four times and picked him off three times.

Miami 20-17 over Atlanta

Dolphins: B+

Twenty points isn't considered an offensive explosion for most teams, but it's definitely one for the Miami Dolphins , who had only scored a total of 22 points over their past three games combined. To get the Dolphins' offense rolling, coach Adam Gase took things out of Jay Cutler 's hands and put them in the hands of Jay Ajayi , who carried the ball 26 times for 130 yards. The Dolphins are now 11-0 all-time when Ajayi gets 18 or more carries. As for Cutler, he didn't make Ajayi do everything. The Dolphins quarterback threw two touchdown passes to spark Miami's comeback. The Dolphins' 17-point comeback was their largest since 2005.

Falcons: F

There aren't many things worse than blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, but blowing a 17-0 second-half lead to one of the worst offensive teams in NFL history might just be one of them. The Dolphins' offense has been so bad this year that they still haven't scored an offensive touchdown in the first half. Fortunately for Miami though, they didn't need one as the Atlanta Falcons suffered a total meltdown. With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Falcons' offense had only totaled all of 29 yards in the second half. Dating back to last February, the Falcons have now blown halftime leads to pretty much the entire AFC East ( New England Patriots , Buffalo Bills , Dolphins).

New England 24-17 over N.Y. New York Jets

Patriots: B

Tom Brady set an NFL record with his 187th career regular-season win, but he had to sweat this one out until the end thanks to a Patriots team that had some serious trouble stopping the Jets. Going into the game, the Patriots had given up 300 or more passing yards to every quarterback they've played this season, and that ugly trend continued against the Jets ( Josh McCown threw for 354 yards). Fortunately for the Patriots, their defense was actually able to make at least one big stop in this game and it came in the final two minutes when the Jets were driving to tie the game.

Jets: B

We aren't grading the refs here, but if we were, we'd probably give them an 'F' after making the most baffling call of the season. After Austin Seferian-Jenkins appeared to score on a short touchdown catch, officials decided to overturn the touchdown and give the ball to the Patriots because they ruled that ASJ had fumbled the ball out of the end zone. The only problem is that Seferian-Jenkins never actually appeared to fumble it.

Of course, the Jets can't completely blame the refs for the loss. Josh McCown threw two interceptions and the Patriots turned those two picks into 10 points. The Jets' offensive line also struggled and gave up four sacks to a Patriots defense that hadn't really been able to pressure any quarterback all season. The four sacks were a season-high for the Pats' defense.

Washington 26-24 over San Francisco

49ers: B-

The San Francisco 49ers might just be the best 0-6 team in NFL history. Of the 49ers' six losses this season, five of them have come by three points or less, including Sunday's loss in Washington. The 49ers kept this close despite the fact that they benched their starting quarterback ( Brian Hoyer ) in the middle of the first half and threw a rookie in the game (C.J. Beathard). Beathard played well enough (19 of 36, 245 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) that the 49ers will stick with him at quarterback going forward.

Redskins: B-

If the Washington Redskins ' goal in this game was to send their fans on a roller-coaster ride of crazy emotions, then they definitely accomplished that. The Redskins almost blew a 17-0 lead, but they were able to hang on in this game thanks to a wild day from Kirk Cousins . The Redskins quarterback threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for a touchdown in the win. Thanks to his performance, Cousins is probably now at the point where the Redskins are just going to have to give him a blank check if they want to keep him after this season.